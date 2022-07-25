Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

SonicSharesTM Airlines, Hotels, Cruise Lines ETF

ETF
TRYP
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
TRYP (ETF)

SonicSharesTM Airlines, Hotels, Cruise Lines ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
TRYP (ETF)

SonicSharesTM Airlines, Hotels, Cruise Lines ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SonicSharesTM Airlines, Hotels, Cruise Lines ETF

TRYP | ETF

-

$10.8 M

0.00%

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$10.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

61.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SonicSharesTM Airlines, Hotels, Cruise Lines ETF

TRYP | ETF

-

$10.8 M

0.00%

0.75%

TRYP - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SonicSharesTM Airlines, Hotels, Cruise Lines ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Michael Venuto

Fund Description

The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index was developed in 2021 and is administered by Solactive AG (the “Index Provider”).
Solactive Airlines, Hotels, Cruise Lines Index
The Index is a rules-based index that seeks to provide exposure to a global portfolio of companies identified as being in the (i) airline industry, (ii) hotel industry, and (iii) the cruise line industry, as described in more detail below.
The Index’s initial investable universe consists of equity securities and depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)) of companies listed on exchanges in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Republic of South Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States of America, or any member country of the European Union. To qualify for inclusion in the Index, companies must have a minimum market capitalization of $2 billion and a minimum three-month average daily traded volume of $1 million.
To qualify for inclusion in the Index, companies must also meet at least one of the criteria below:
Companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from owning or leasing aircraft for operating passenger air transportation services (“Airline Companies”);
Companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from managing, franchising, owning, selling, or leasing hotels and leisure properties, and are structured as either operating companies or real estate investment trusts (“REITS”) (“Hotel Companies”); or
Companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from owning or leasing ships for the purposes of managing and operating cruise vacation services for passengers (“Cruise Line Companies”).
If a company derives more than 50% of its revenue from two or three of those business categories, then that company is designated to the category from which it derives its greatest revenue.
Companies meeting the foregoing revenue criteria are classified within the FactSet Revere Business and Industry Classification System (“RBICS”) as follows:
Index Category RBICS Categories
Airline Companies Asia/Pacific Air Passenger Service Providers; United States Air Passenger Service Providers; Europe Air Passenger Service Providers; or Multi-Region Air Passenger Transportation
Hotel Companies Budget Hotels and Motels; Full Service Hotels and Resorts; Hotel and Motel Equity REITs; Luxury Hotels and Resorts; Mixed-Type Hotels, Motels and Resorts; Tour Operators; or Vacation Ownership Operators
Cruise Line Companies Ocean-Going Cruise Lines
The Index is reconstituted three Thursdays prior to the third Friday of June and of December (or the next business day if this falls on a non-business day) (the “Selection Day”) and adjustments are made on the third Friday of June and of December (or the next business day if this falls on a non-business day). At the time of each reconstitution, the Index components are weighted subject to the following parameters, depending upon a company’s market capitalization:
Airline Companies - 4.5% allocation to each of the top three Airline Companies in the Index with the largest market capitalization;
Hotel Companies - 4.5% allocation to each of the top three Hotel Companies in the Index with the largest market capitalization;
Cruise Line Companies - 4.5% allocation to each of the top three Cruise Line Companies in the Index with the largest market capitalization; and
Remaining Index components are weighted based on market capitalization subject to a cap of 4%.
The weights of the Index components are determined on the Selection Day and such weights float with the price of the components from the Selection Day forward until the next Selection Day.
An Index component will be removed from the Index if, on Selection Day, it does not have a market capitalization of at least $1 billion.
As of May 3, 2021, the Index was comprised of 61 components.
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
The Fund will invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the component securities that make up the Index.
Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in Airline Companies, Hotel Companies or Cruise Line Companies, as defined above.
The Fund will concentrate its investments in a particular industry or group of industries (i.e., hold more than 25% of its total assets in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries), to approximately the same extent as the Index is so concentrated.
The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Fund’s adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index component becomes temporarily
illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).
The Fund also may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Fund’s adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).
The Fund is deemed to be non-diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund.
Read More

TRYP - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRYP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -30.2% 14.4% 5.36%
1 Yr N/A -59.7% -4.5% 50.00%
3 Yr N/A* 0.1% 25.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.3% 16.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 4.2% 16.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRYP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -25.2% 48.8% N/A
2021 N/A -69.1% 122.6% N/A
2020 N/A 7.7% 47.9% N/A
2019 N/A -31.3% 2.8% N/A
2018 N/A 2.5% 59.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRYP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -51.1% 14.4% 35.71%
1 Yr N/A -59.7% 51.4% 50.00%
3 Yr N/A* 0.1% 26.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.3% 24.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 4.2% 16.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRYP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -25.2% 48.8% N/A
2021 N/A -69.1% 122.6% N/A
2020 N/A 7.7% 47.9% N/A
2019 N/A -31.3% 3.3% N/A
2018 N/A 2.5% 59.1% N/A

TRYP - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRYP Category Low Category High TRYP % Rank
Net Assets 10.8 M 979 K 16.1 B 71.93%
Number of Holdings 63 23 327 47.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.88 M 5.86 K 11.1 B 63.49%
Weighting of Top 10 61.43% 13.6% 74.1% 50.79%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 21.73%
  2. VICI Properties Inc 5.29%
  3. Singapore Airlines Ltd 4.56%
  4. Southwest Airlines Co 4.52%
  5. Ryanair Holdings PLC 4.41%
  6. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc 4.37%
  7. Marriott International Inc/MD 4.35%
  8. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC 4.32%
  9. Delta Air Lines Inc 4.04%
  10. United Airlines Holdings Inc 3.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRYP % Rank
Stocks 		99.56% 77.53% 100.38% 44.44%
Cash 		21.89% -0.37% 22.47% 52.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.20% 0.00% 0.00% 76.19%
Other 		0.00% -2.11% 0.43% 65.08%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 76.19%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.42% 76.19%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRYP % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 6.10% 76.19%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 56.29% 92.06%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 38.79% 6.35%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 43.98% 1.59%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 13.27% 82.54%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 16.28% 79.37%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 76.19%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 93.76% 93.65%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 29.70% 87.30%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 97.08% 82.54%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.13% 79.37%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRYP % Rank
US 		67.45% 26.30% 100.00% 76.19%
Non US 		32.11% 0.00% 73.67% 23.81%

TRYP - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRYP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.08% 2.44% 33.33%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.03% 0.85% 80.70%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 34.78%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

TRYP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

TRYP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRYP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 4.00% 214.00% 29.27%

TRYP - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRYP Category Low Category High TRYP % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.23% 90.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRYP Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRYP Category Low Category High TRYP % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.54% 2.70% 71.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRYP Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TRYP - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Venuto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 12, 2021

1.05

1.1%

Mr. Venuto is a co-founder and has been the Chief Investment Officer of the Toroso Investments, LLC since 2012. Mr. Venuto is an ETF industry veteran with over a decade of experience in the design and implementation of ETF-based investment strategies. Previously, he was Head of Investments at Global X Funds where he provided portfolio optimization services to institutional clients. Before that, he was Senior Vice President at Horizon Kinetics where his responsibilities included new business development, investment strategy and client and strategic initiatives.

Charles Ragauss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 12, 2021

1.05

1.1%

Mr. Ragauss currently serves as Director of Product Management at CSat Investment Advisory, having joined the it in April 2016. Prior to joiningCSat Investment Advisory, Mr. Ragauss was Assistant Vice President at Huntington National Bank (“Huntington”), where he was Product Manager for the Huntington Funds and Huntington Strategy Shares ETFs, a combined fund complex of almost $4 billion in assets under management. At Huntington, he led ETF development bringing to market some of the first actively managed ETFs. Mr. Ragauss joined Huntington in 2010. Mr. Ragauss attended Grand Valley State University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and International Business, as well as a minor in French. He is a member of both the National and West Michigan CFA societies and holds the CFA designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.31 24.18 12.19 14.22

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×