Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$10.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
61.4%
Expense Ratio 0.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Index Category
|RBICS Categories
|Airline Companies
|Asia/Pacific Air Passenger Service Providers; United States Air Passenger Service Providers; Europe Air Passenger Service Providers; or Multi-Region Air Passenger Transportation
|Hotel Companies
|Budget Hotels and Motels; Full Service Hotels and Resorts; Hotel and Motel Equity REITs; Luxury Hotels and Resorts; Mixed-Type Hotels, Motels and Resorts; Tour Operators; or Vacation Ownership Operators
|Cruise Line Companies
|Ocean-Going Cruise Lines
|Period
|TRYP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-30.2%
|14.4%
|5.36%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-59.7%
|-4.5%
|50.00%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|0.1%
|25.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.3%
|16.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|4.2%
|16.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TRYP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-25.2%
|48.8%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-69.1%
|122.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|7.7%
|47.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-31.3%
|2.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|2.5%
|59.1%
|N/A
|Period
|TRYP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-51.1%
|14.4%
|35.71%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-59.7%
|51.4%
|50.00%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|0.1%
|26.1%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.3%
|24.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|4.2%
|16.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TRYP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-25.2%
|48.8%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-69.1%
|122.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|7.7%
|47.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-31.3%
|3.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|2.5%
|59.1%
|N/A
|TRYP
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRYP % Rank
|Net Assets
|10.8 M
|979 K
|16.1 B
|71.93%
|Number of Holdings
|63
|23
|327
|47.62%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.88 M
|5.86 K
|11.1 B
|63.49%
|Weighting of Top 10
|61.43%
|13.6%
|74.1%
|50.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRYP % Rank
|Stocks
|99.56%
|77.53%
|100.38%
|44.44%
|Cash
|21.89%
|-0.37%
|22.47%
|52.38%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.20%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|76.19%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.11%
|0.43%
|65.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|76.19%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.42%
|76.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRYP % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.10%
|76.19%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.29%
|92.06%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.79%
|6.35%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.98%
|1.59%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.27%
|82.54%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.28%
|79.37%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|76.19%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|93.76%
|93.65%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.70%
|87.30%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.08%
|82.54%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.13%
|79.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRYP % Rank
|US
|67.45%
|26.30%
|100.00%
|76.19%
|Non US
|32.11%
|0.00%
|73.67%
|23.81%
|TRYP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|0.08%
|2.44%
|33.33%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.03%
|0.85%
|80.70%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|34.78%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|TRYP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|TRYP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TRYP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|4.00%
|214.00%
|29.27%
|TRYP
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRYP % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.23%
|90.48%
|TRYP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|TRYP
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRYP % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.54%
|2.70%
|71.15%
|TRYP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 12, 2021
1.05
1.1%
Mr. Venuto is a co-founder and has been the Chief Investment Officer of the Toroso Investments, LLC since 2012. Mr. Venuto is an ETF industry veteran with over a decade of experience in the design and implementation of ETF-based investment strategies. Previously, he was Head of Investments at Global X Funds where he provided portfolio optimization services to institutional clients. Before that, he was Senior Vice President at Horizon Kinetics where his responsibilities included new business development, investment strategy and client and strategic initiatives.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 12, 2021
1.05
1.1%
Mr. Ragauss currently serves as Director of Product Management at CSat Investment Advisory, having joined the it in April 2016. Prior to joiningCSat Investment Advisory, Mr. Ragauss was Assistant Vice President at Huntington National Bank (“Huntington”), where he was Product Manager for the Huntington Funds and Huntington Strategy Shares ETFs, a combined fund complex of almost $4 billion in assets under management. At Huntington, he led ETF development bringing to market some of the first actively managed ETFs. Mr. Ragauss joined Huntington in 2010. Mr. Ragauss attended Grand Valley State University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and International Business, as well as a minor in French. He is a member of both the National and West Michigan CFA societies and holds the CFA designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.31
|24.18
|12.19
|14.22
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...