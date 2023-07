The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is based on a proprietary methodology developed and maintained by Index Design Group (the “Index Provider” or “IDG”), an affiliate of Pacer Advisors, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”).

Pacer Data Transmission and Communication Revolution Index

The Index is a rules-based index that consists of globally-listed stocks and depositary receipts of companies that, at the time of being added to the Index, derive at least 50% of their revenues from one of the following activities related to the use, manipulation, transmission, or storage of data ( i.e. , information that is stored in a digital or electronic format) and the ancillary services that enable these processes ( i.e. , services that enable companies to use, manipulate, transmit, or store data): electrical equipment and component manufacturing; automatic environmental control or heating and cooling equipment; computer storage device manufacturing; computer systems design services; computer equipment or telephone

equipment manufacturing; custom computer programming or record reproducing services; data processing and hosting services; software publishing; semiconductor manufacturing; wireless communications equipment manufacturing; communication and energy wire or wiring device manufacturing or producers of raw materials; cybersecurity systems and data protection services; power and distribution transformer manufacturing; satellite and digital telecommunications; electrical equipment component manufacturing; industrial value manufacturing; commercial machinery manufacturing; instruments used for measuring, displaying, and controlling industrial process variables ( e.g. , instruments used for testing electricity and glass thermometers for non-medical uses); computer facilities management services; or electrical equipment or wiring supplies wholesalers (collectively, “Data and Digital Revolution”), as determined by the Index Provider.

To be added to the Index, an Index component must have a market capitalization greater than or equal to US$1 billion, have a three-month average-daily-value-traded of at least US$2 million, and must be a publicly-traded equity security that is the primary listing security on a major stock exchange (collectively, the Index’s “Investibility Requirements”). The Index may include companies of any market capitalization that meets the Investibility Requirements, but has significant exposure to large- and mid-capitalization companies.

Data and Digital Revolution companies include companies in the Information Technology Sector and the Industrials Sector, as categorized by a third-party classification system. Index constituents meeting the Investibility Requirements are screened by the Index Provider from the universe of globally-listed stocks based primarily on descriptions of a company’s business activities in regulatory filings ( e.g. , financial statements, annual reports, investor presentations), analyst reports, a company’s website, and industry-specific trade publications.

The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced ( i.e. , companies are added or deleted and weights are reset based on Index rules) on an annual basis as of the close of business on the last trading day in April. Index Constituents are weighted based on their free-float market capitalization ( i.e. , market capitalization based on the number of shares available to the public), subject to the following constraints as of the time of each reconstitution of the Index. Each Index Constituent’s weight is capped at 10% and the sum of Index Constituents with weights greater than 4.5% cannot exceed 45% of the total Index weight. If the foregoing limits would be exceeded at the time of a reconstitution of the Index, the excess weight is proportionally redistributed to all Index Constituents with weights below such limits.

As of January 10, 2022, the Index was composed of 110 constituents, 20 of which were listed on a non-U.S. exchange. The Index was established in 2022 and is owned and maintained by the Index Provider.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index.