The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets directly or indirectly in the securities included in the Victory US Large/Mid Cap Long/Cash Volatility Weighted BRI Index (the “Index”), an unmanaged, volatility weighted index created by the Sub-Advisor (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund or the Advisor.

The Index Provider combines fundamental criteria with individual security risk control achieved through volatility weighting of individual securities.

In accordance with a rules-based formula, the Index tactically reduces its exposure to the equity markets during periods of significant market decline and reallocates to stocks when market prices have either further declined or rebounded. The term “Long/Cash” in the Fund’s name refers to a feature of the Index that is designed to enhance risk-adjusted returns while attempting to minimize downside market risk through defensive positioning, as described below.

The Index utilizes the following rules-based methodology to construct its constituent securities:

● The Index universe begins with all publicly traded U.S. stocks and then screens for all companies with positive earnings across the last twelve months.

● The Index identifies the 500 largest U.S. stocks by market capitalization measured at the time the Index’s constituent securities are determined.

● The 500 stocks are weighted based on their daily standard deviation (volatility) of daily price changes over the last 180 trading days. Stocks with lower volatility receive a higher weighting and stocks with higher volatility receive a lower weighting.

● The Fund’s Advisor provides the Sub-Advisor with the list of Excluded Securities that do not satisfy the Advisor’s proprietary BRI filtering criteria. The Index Provider then removes the Excluded Securities from the Index.

The Index is reconstituted every April and October (based on information as of the prior month-end) and is adjusted to limit exposure to any particular sector to 25%. As of March 31, 2023, the Index had a market capitalization range from $2.6 billion to $686.1 billion.

The Index follows a mathematical index construction process designed to limit risk during periods of significant (non-normal) market decline by reducing its exposure to the equity market by allocating a portion of the Index to cash or cash equivalents. The market decline is measured at month-end by reference to the Victory US Large Cap/Mid Cap Volatility Weighted BRI Index (“Reference Index”), which is composed of similar securities as the Index but without any allocation to cash or cash equivalents.

A “significant market decline” means a decline of 10% or more from the Reference Index’s all-time daily high closing value compared to its most recent month-end closing value, during which, the Index’s exposure to the equity market may be as low as 25% depending on the magnitude and duration of such decline.

During a period of significant market decline that is 10% or more but less than 20% (the “initial trigger point”), the Index will allocate 75% of the stocks included in the Index to cash or cash equivalents, with the remaining 25% consisting of stocks included in the Reference Index.

The Index will reallocate all or a portion of its cash or cash equivalents to stocks when the Reference Index reaches certain additional trigger points, measured at a subsequent month-end, as follows:

● The Index will return to being 100% allocated to stocks if the subsequent month-end closing value of the stocks in the Reference Index returns to a level that is less than the initial trigger point.

● If the Reference Index declines by 20% or more but less than 30% from its all-time daily high closing value as measured at a subsequent month-end, the Index will reallocate an additional 25%to the stocks in the Reference Index at their current securities weightings and the Index will then be 50% allocated to stocks included in the Reference Index.

● If the Reference Index declines by 30% or more but less than 40% from its all-time daily high closing value as measured at a subsequent month-end, the Index will reallocate another 25% to the stocks of the Reference Index at their current securities weighting and the Index will then be 75%allocated to stocks included in the Reference Index.

● If the Reference Index declines by 40% or more from its all-time daily high closing value as measured at a subsequent month-end, the Index will reallocate the remaining 25% to the stocks in the Reference Index at their current securities weighting. At this point, the Index will be 100%allocated to stocks included in the Reference Index.

The Index will make any prescribed allocations to cash in accordance with the mathematical formula only at month end. In the event that it does, the Fund will experience higher portfolio turnover and incur additional transaction costs.

During any periods of significant market decline, when the Index’s exposure to the market is less than 100%, the Fund will invest the cash portion dictated by the Index in 30-day U.S. Treasury bills or in money market mutual funds that primarily invest in short-term U.S. Treasury obligations.

While the Fund generally seeks to track the returns of the Index before fees and expenses by employing a replication strategy that seeks to hold all the stocks in the Index, at times the Fund may pursue its investment objective by investing in the Index securities indirectly by investing all or a portion of its assets in another investment company advised by the Advisor, including an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”), that seeks to track the Index or the Reference Index.

The Fund will not knowingly invest in Excluded Securities. Excluded Securities are securities issued by any company that is involved in the production or wholesale distribution of alcohol, tobacco, or gambling equipment, gambling enterprises, or which is involved, either directly or indirectly, in abortion or pornography, or promoting anti-family entertainment or non-biblical lifestyles. The Fund also reserves the right to exclude investments, in its best judgment, in other companies whose practices may not fall within the exclusions described above, but can be found offensive to basic, traditional Judeo-Christian values. In the event a company is subsequently discovered to be engaged in a prohibited practice, it will be liquidated at the next re-balancing.