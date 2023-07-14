Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF

Active ETF
TPHE
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.9695 -0.16 -0.67%
primary theme
N/A
TPHE (ETF)

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.9695 -0.16 -0.67%
primary theme
N/A
TPHE (ETF)

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.9695 -0.16 -0.67%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF

TPHE | Active ETF

$22.97

$70.2 M

3.08%

$0.71

0.52%

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.5%

1 yr return

-5.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$70.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.1
$22.32
$26.49

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.52%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF

TPHE | Active ETF

$22.97

$70.2 M

3.08%

$0.71

0.52%

TPHE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Mannik Dhillon

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets directly or indirectly in the securities included in the Victory US Large Cap High Dividend Long/Cash Volatility Weighted BRI Index (the “Index”), an unmanaged, volatility weighted index created by the Sub-Advisor (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund or the Advisor.

The Index Provider combines fundamental criteria with individual security risk control achieved through volatility weighting of individual securities. In accordance with a rules-based mathematical formula, the Index tactically reduces its exposure to the equity markets during periods of significant market decline and reallocates to stocks when market prices have further declined or rebounded. The term “Long/Cash” in the Fund’s name refers to a feature of the Index that is designed to enhance risk-adjusted returns while attempting to minimize downside market risk through defensive positioning, as described below.

The Index is comprised of the highest 100 dividend yielding stocks included in the Victory US Large/Mid Cap Volatility Weighted BRI Index (“Parent Index”). The Parent Index universe begins with the stocks included in the Nasdaq Victory US Large Cap 500 Volatility Weighted Index, a volatility weighted index comprised of the 500 largest U.S. companies by market capitalization with positive earnings across the last twelve months.

The Fund’s Advisor provides the Sub-Advisor with the list of Excluded Securities that do not satisfy the Advisor’s proprietary BRI filtering criteria. The Index Provider then removes the Excluded Securities from the Parent Index.

The 100 highest dividend yielding stocks included in the Index are weighted based on their daily standard deviation (volatility) of daily price changes over the last 180 trading days. Stocks with lower volatility receive a higher weighting and stocks with higher volatility receive a lower weighting.

The Fund will not knowingly invest in Excluded Securities. Excluded Securities are securities issued by any company that is involved in the production or wholesale distribution of alcohol, tobacco, or gambling equipment, gambling enterprises, or which is involved, either directly or indirectly, in abortion or pornography, or promoting anti-family entertainment or non-biblical lifestyles. The Fund also reserves the right to exclude investments, in its best judgment, in other companies whose practices may not fall within the exclusions described above, but can be found offensive to basic, traditional Judeo-Christian values. In the event a company is subsequently discovered to be engaged in a prohibited practice, it will be liquidated at the next re-balancing.

The Index is reconstituted every April and October (based on information as of the prior month-end) and is adjusted to limit exposure to any particular sector to 25%. As of March 31, 2023, the Index had a market capitalization range from $2.7 billion to $267.5 billion.

The Index utilizes the following index construction process designed to limit risk during periods of significant (non-normal) market decline by reducing its exposure to the equity market by allocating a portion of the Index to cash or cash equivalents. Market decline is measured at month-end by reference to the Victory US Large Cap High Dividend Volatility Weighted BRI Index (“Reference Index”), which is composed of similar securities as the Index but without any allocation to cash or cash equivalents.

A “significant market decline” means a decline of 8% or more from the Reference Index’s all-time daily high closing value compared to its most recent month-end closing value, during which, the Index’s exposure to the equity market may be as low as 25% depending on the magnitude and duration of such decline.

During a period of significant market decline that is 8% or more but less than 16% (the “initial trigger point”), the Index will allocate 75% of the stocks included in the Index to cash or cash equivalents, with the remaining 25%consisting of stocks included in the Reference Index.

The Index will reallocate all or a portion of its cash or cash equivalents to stocks when the Reference Index reaches certain additional trigger points, measured at a subsequent month-end, as follows:

The Index will return to being 100% allocated to stocks if the subsequent month-end closing value of the stocks in the Reference Index returns to a level that is less than the initial trigger point.

If the Reference Index declines by 16% or more but less than 24% from its all-time daily high closing value as measured at a subsequent month-end, the Index will reallocate an additional 25%to the stocks in the Reference Index at their current securities weightings and the Index will then be 50% allocated to stocks included in the Reference Index.

If the Reference Index declines by 24% or more but less than 32% from its all-time daily high closing value as measured at a subsequent month-end, the Index will reallocate another 25% to the stocks of the Reference Index at their current securities weighting and the Index will then be 75% allocated to stocks included in the Reference Index.

If the Reference Index declines by 32% or more from its all-time daily high closing value as measured at a subsequent month-end, the Index will reallocate the remaining 25% to the stocks in the Reference Index at their current securities weighting. At this point, the Index will be 100%allocated to stocks included in the Reference Index.

The Index will make any prescribed allocations to cash in accordance with the mathematical formula only at month end. In the event that it does, the Fund will experience higher portfolio turnover and incur additional transaction costs.

During any periods of significant market decline, when the Index’s exposure to the market is less than 100%, the Fund will invest the cash portion dictated by the Index in 30-day U.S. Treasury bills or in money market mutual funds that primarily invest in short-term U.S. Treasury obligations.

While the Fund generally seeks to track the returns of the Index before fees and expenses by employing a replication strategy that seeks to hold all the stocks in the Index, at times the Fund may pursue its investment objective by investing in the Index securities indirectly by investing all or a portion of its assets in another investment company advised by the Advisor, including an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”), that seeks to track the Index or the Reference Index.

Read More

TPHE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TPHE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.5% -16.6% 13.4% 94.74%
1 Yr -5.8% -34.1% 14.1% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -15.1% 91.2% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -16.0% 41.0% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -7.1% 21.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TPHE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.6% -56.4% 42.6% N/A
2021 N/A -23.5% 23.2% N/A
2020 N/A -8.6% 93.7% N/A
2019 N/A -27.7% 7.8% N/A
2018 N/A -8.2% 11.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TPHE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -19.0% 13.4% 93.73%
1 Yr N/A -34.1% 56.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -15.1% 91.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.5% 41.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.9% 22.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TPHE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.6% -56.4% 42.6% N/A
2021 N/A -23.5% 23.2% N/A
2020 N/A -8.6% 93.7% N/A
2019 N/A -27.7% 7.8% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 14.7% N/A

TPHE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TPHE Category Low Category High TPHE % Rank
Net Assets 70.2 M 504 K 30.4 B 91.07%
Number of Holdings 102 9 2354 35.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.86 M 2.87 K 9.16 B 93.86%
Weighting of Top 10 14.49% 5.3% 99.9% 82.06%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AMEREN CORP 1.49%
  2. CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC 1.48%
  3. ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION 1.45%
  4. XCEL ENERGY INC 1.43%
  5. WEC ENERGY GROUP 1.40%
  6. EVERGY INC 1.38%
  7. CMS ENERGY CORP 1.38%
  8. DTE ENERGY CO 1.38%
  9. CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC 1.37%
  10. ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC 1.36%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TPHE % Rank
Stocks 		99.29% 85.69% 100.65% 27.03%
Cash 		0.72% -0.65% 14.30% 72.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 5.16%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 3.69%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 6.14%
Other 		-0.01% 0.00% 5.56% 5.90%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TPHE % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 24.69% 0.49%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 30.07% 76.66%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 40.74% 90.42%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 31.42% 6.88%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 32.47% 92.87%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 60.11% 93.61%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 29.17% 22.60%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 19.80% 86.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 33.79% 41.28%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 29.62% 90.17%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.88% 17.44%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TPHE % Rank
US 		99.29% 55.79% 100.30% 12.29%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 36.04% 82.80%

TPHE - Expenses

Operational Fees

TPHE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.52% 0.01% 2.78% 88.15%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.20% 19.35%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

TPHE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TPHE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TPHE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 227.00% 6.58%

TPHE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TPHE Category Low Category High TPHE % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.08% 0.00% 9.46% 5.87%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TPHE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TPHE Category Low Category High TPHE % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.84% 4.73% 2.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TPHE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TPHE - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mannik Dhillon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 28, 2021

0.84

0.8%

Mannik S. Dhillon serves as President of VictoryShares and Solutions for Victory Capital. In his role, he leads and oversees the firms' exchange-traded and solutions business. He is also responsible for setting the strategy and initiating the development and implementation of Victory's strategic beta-based offerings. Additionally, he manages the solutions provided by our investment franchises, which includes product enhancements, extensions and innovations designed to best meet the needs of clients. Mr. Dhillon also contributes to the evaluation of capabilities of potential new franchises as part of the firm's acquisition strategy.

Free Foutz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 28, 2021

0.84

0.8%

Free Foutz is the Portfolio Implementation Manager for Victory Capital Management with over 17 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Victory Capital Management, Mr. Foutz managed the Sub-Advisory Oversight Team for Charles Schwab Investment Management. He was also a voting member of CSIM’s Investment Oversight Committee. Previously, Mr. Foutz worked as a Senior Institutional Investment Analyst for Schwab’s Retirement Investment Services department conducting in- depth manager research and authoring proprietary research reports. Prior to that, he worked as a Registered Representative within Schwab Retirement Plan Services, counseling plan participants on a wide array of topics including personal finance and asset allocation and gaining unique insight into investor behavior. Mr. Foutz earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. He is also a former Series 7 and Series 63 license holder. He currently holds the Series 3 license.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.52 10.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×