The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. The fund normally invests at least 65% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in non-U.S. stocks. The fund will primarily invest in developed markets. The fund relies on MSCI Inc. or another unaffiliated data provider to determine which countries are considered developed markets and the country assigned to a security. The data providers use various criteria to determine the country to

which a security is economically tied. Examples include the following: (1) the country under which the issuer is organized; (2) the location of the issuer’s principal place of business or principal office; (3) where the issuer’s securities are listed or traded principally on an exchange or over-the-counter market; and (4) where the issuer conducts the predominant part of its business activities or derives a significant portion (e.g., at least 50%) of its revenues or profits.

While the adviser invests with an awareness of the global economic backdrop and the adviser’s outlook for certain industries, sectors, and individual countries, the adviser’s decision-making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection. Country allocation is driven largely by stock selection, though the adviser may limit investments in markets or industries that appear to have poor overall prospects. The fund may at times have significant investments in Japan, United Kingdom, and developed European countries.

The fund may purchase the stocks of companies of any size, but typically focuses on larger companies. The fund will be exposed at times to both growth- and value-oriented stocks. The adviser generally selects securities for the fund that the adviser believes have the most favorable combination of company fundamentals, earnings potential, and relative valuation.