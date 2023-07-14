Under normal circumstances, the Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, which include borrowings for investment purposes, in domestic and foreign, common and preferred stocks of publicly listed companies where the Herfindahl–Hirschman (HHI) index of the market of operation representing more than 50% of the company’s revenue is above 2,500. HHI index is a widely used and commonly accepted measure of market concentration. HHI is calculated by squaring the market shares of each competing firm and then summing the numbers. The HHI takes into account the relative size distribution of the firms in a market. It approaches zero when a market is occupied by a large number of firms of relatively equal size and reaches its maximum of 10,000 points when a market is controlled by a single firm. The HHI increases both as the number of firms in the market decreases and as the disparity in size between those firms increases. For example, for a market consisting of four firms with shares of 30, 30, 20, and 20 percent, the HHI is 2,600 (302 + 302 + 202 + 202 = 2,600). The U.S. Department of Justice generally considers 2,500 as the level above which an industry is “highly concentrated”. These companies are considered to operate in a monopolistic or oligopolistic industry structure and occupy a non-substitutable position in an economic value chain if by virtue of, but not limited to, physical assets (e.g., infrastructure), high switching costs, regulation, and economies of scale such that their products and services cannot be easily substituted by the connected participants in the economic value chain. The sub-industry universe includes industries such as rail roads, airports, toll roads, stock exchanges, ratings agencies, data companies, credit agencies, payments companies, certain medical devices, patented pharmaceuticals.

The Fund generally is expected to consist of more than 15 companies but not more than 100 companies. The number of constituents may change depending on the number of companies available for investment that meet the Fund’s criteria.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Fund, a company must have a market capitalization of at least $100 million and there is no upper limit on the market capitalization of a portfolio company. To be eligible for inclusion in the Fund, a company must have a three-month average daily traded value of at least $500,000.

A significant portion of the Fund’s assets are expected to be invested in the United States and Canada. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in emerging markets.

The Fund will not engage in currency hedging and is expected to own foreign currency for short periods of time for the purposes of buying and selling non-US listed securities and collecting dividends and/or coupon payments from those securities.

The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest a high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers

The Fund relies on the professional judgment of its Adviser to make decisions about the Fund’s portfolio investments.

The basic investment philosophy of the Adviser is to seek to invest in companies within the aforementioned thematic universe that are attractively valued when compared to their fundamentals and growth opportunities. The Adviser’s security selection process for identifying companies within the aforementioned theme uses both “top down” idea generation (sector, theme, company research) and “bottom up” security selection (valuation, fundamental, quantitative, qualitative measures) approaches.

In practice “top down” idea generation means fundamental sector research, quantitative tools (for example screening based on metrics such as five-year historic revenue growth, margins, or returns on invested capital) and the Adviser’s own expertise, are used to narrow down the specific thematic research universe.

Once this is defined “bottom up” security analysis involves the Adviser comparing valuation multiples (such as free cash flow yield, price to book ratio and price to earnings ratio or enterprise value to total invested capital, among others) to fundamental metrics (such as organic revenue growth, margins, returns on invested capital and equity, among others). Investments are deemed attractively valued when compared to fundamentals if the valuation multiples are below and fundamentals are above either (1) peers (2) the companies own historic averages (3) or prospective forecasts (as determined by the Adviser). Buttressing this is a detailed fundamental research profile of each company assessing business model, competitive edge, management incentives and track record, and balance sheet.

The Adviser integrates environmental, social and corporate governance (“ESG”) considerations into its investment analysis. This is in support of both the objective of maximizing return and the broader analysis of risks associated with individual companies. The Adviser, however, does not use ESG considerations to limit, restrict or otherwise exclude companies or sectors from the Fund’s investment universe.

ESG factors in this context include, but are not limited to, the impact on or from climate change, natural resource use, waste management practices, human capital management, product safety, supply chain management, corporate governance, business ethics and advocacy for governmental policy.

As part of its investment analysis the Adviser will consider the following, which form part of a holistic assessment of each individual investment opportunity that itself determines selection of the highest conviction securities into the portfolio that the Adviser believes represent the best risk reward for investors:

● The Adviser, as part of its company assessment, will look closely at any material non-financial and ESG related risks that might significantly impair the future financial performance of the company. Such risks will be given equal prominence in analysis to any financial only risks. ESG considerations may not be applicable to all types of instruments or investments.

● Where deemed appropriate the Adviser may engage with companies directly on issues, either through meetings or in written form. This includes but is not limited to improving governance practices, aligning management incentives, and increasing transparency of ESG practices.

In making these considerations the Adviser will use both internal and external data sources and analyses including, but not limited to, those provided by companies directly or by third parties. These considerations also inform monitoring of existing positions.

The Fund may invest in foreign securities listed on foreign exchanges as well as American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs").

The Fund may engage in securities lending.