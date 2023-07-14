The Small-Cap Growth Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and invests primarily in equity securities of small capitalization companies listed on a United States exchange and selected by Motley Fool Asset Management, LLC (the “Adviser”), the Small-Cap Growth Fund’s investment adviser. The Small-Cap Growth Fund pursues its investment objective by using a quality growth style. The Small-Cap Growth Fund invests in a focused portfolio of the common stocks of high-quality companies organized in the United States that are engaged in a broad range of industries.

Under normal market conditions, the Small-Cap Growth Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities issued by small capitalization companies. For this purpose, the Adviser currently defines small capitalization companies as being within the same range of market capitalizations as the companies in the Russell 2000 Growth Total Return Index (the “Index”). The Index is used for the purpose of determining ranges of market capitalizations and not for targeting portfolio management. As of October 31, 2022, the median market capitalization of the Index was $1.3 billion and the largest stock was $13.0 billion. Under normal circumstances, the Small-Cap Growth Fund seeks to stay fully invested and does not attempt to time the market. The Small-Cap Growth Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or small number of issuers. In addition, at any given time, the Small-Cap Growth Fund may have a significant portion of its net assets invested in securities of issuers within a particular sector, such as the information technology, health care, industrial, real estate sector and consumer discretionary sectors.

In identifying investments for the Small-Cap Growth Fund, the Adviser looks for securities of companies that have high-quality businesses with strong market positions, manageable leverage, and the potential for robust streams of free cash flow. In managing the Small-Cap Growth Fund’s investment portfolio, the Adviser regularly reviews and adjusts the Small-Cap Growth Fund’s allocations to maintain a mix of investments that the Adviser believes offer the best overall potential for long-term growth of capital. The Small-Cap Growth Fund will sell securities in which it has invested based upon the Adviser’s analysis of fundamental investment criteria, including its assessment of the current value of a security relative to the security’s current market price, business fundamentals relating to the issuer, and developments affecting the issuer’s business prospects and risks.

The Small-Cap Growth Fund prefers to invest in high-quality businesses when possible. To identify these high-quality businesses, the Adviser engages in research to evaluate each company under consideration using four criteria described in more detail below: (i) management, culture, and incentives; (ii) the economics of the business; (iii) competitive advantage; and (iv) trajectory. The Adviser’s approach prizes a long-term mindset and a balance of qualitative and quantitative factors.

Management, Culture, and Incentives.

The Adviser believes that management is a key element to long-term success at most businesses. Among the factors the Adviser considers are: manager and board of director fit, the clarity of vision and strategies, main-line culture and turnover, ownership in the business, the sensibility of incentives, capital allocation choices and results, external transparency and candor, and overall treatment of stakeholders.

Economics of the Business.

The Adviser believes that the economic performance of a business is a signal for quality. The Adviser’s process looks at the company’s long-term return on capital, the scalability of its business model, relative and absolute margins, business and product cyclicality, and other key performance indicators to gain insight into its potential for future performance.

Competitive Advantage.

The Adviser seeks companies that offer certain characteristics that allow them to generate and sustain outsized returns on capital on an absolute basis as well as in comparison to their peers. Competitive advantages may include pricing power, geographic barriers to entry, network effects, regulatory barriers to entry and superior brands, among others. The Adviser also assesses the strength of the supporting capabilities each company possesses that reinforce these advantages to result in unique positioning.

Trajectory

Companies often display superior economics over the short term due to favorable product cycles, customer preference, temporary or tactical advantages or other reasons. As the Adviser’s desire is to own companies in the Small-Cap Growth Fund that can be kept in the portfolio for many years, a core part of the Adviser’s process is to consider what the company might look like over a period of ten or more years. The Adviser considers whether the company seems likely to grow, to increase profitability through additional products or other offerings, and if it has optionality and the financial capacity that may make it a larger, stronger business in the future than it might be today.

The Small-Cap Growth Fund’s investment portfolio is focused, generally composed of between 30 and 40 investment positions.

While investing in a particular sector is not a principal investment strategy of the Small-Cap Growth Fund, its portfolio may be significantly invested in a sector as a result of the portfolio management decisions made pursuant to its principal investment strategy. While the Small-Cap Growth Fund does not place any restrictions on its level of sector concentration, it will limit its investments in industries within any particular sector to less than 25% of the Fund’s total assets. As of August 31, 2022, the Small-Cap Growth Fund is significantly invested in the health care, industrials and information technology sectors, which means it will be more affected by the performance of such sectors than a fund that is not so significantly invested. The Small-Cap Growth Fund may not invest more than 15% of its net assets in illiquid securities.

The Small-Cap Growth Fund may also seek to increase its income by lending securities.

The Small-Cap Growth Fund has elected to be, and intends to continue to qualify each year for treatment as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of Subtitle A, Chapter 1, of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”).