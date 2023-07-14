Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.8%
1 yr return
12.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$192 M
Holdings in Top 10
72.6%
Expense Ratio 0.85%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Mid-Cap Growth Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and pursues its investment objective by using a quality growth investing style. The Mid-Cap Growth Fund invests in a focused portfolio of the common stocks of high-quality companies organized in the United States that are engaged in a broad range of industries.
Under normal market conditions, the Mid-Cap Growth Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by United States companies having mid-market capitalizations. For this purpose, Motley Fool Asset Management, LLC (the “Adviser”) currently defines mid-market capitalization companies as having similar market capitalizations to the companies in the Russell Midcap® Growth Total Return Index, which is used for the purpose of determining range and not for targeting portfolio management. As of October 31, 2022, the average dollar-weighted market cap of the Russell Midcap Growth Total Return Index was approximately $24.2 billion. The median market cap was approximately $10.8 billion and the largest stock included in the index had a market cap of approximately $53.0 billion. Under normal circumstances, the Mid-Cap Growth Fund seeks to stay fully invested and does not attempt to time the market.
In identifying investments for the Mid-Cap Growth Fund, the Adviser looks for securities of companies that have high quality businesses with strong market positions, manageable leverage, robust streams of free cash flow, and trade at attractive prices. In managing the Mid-Cap Growth Fund’s investment portfolio, the Adviser regularly reviews and adjusts the Mid-Cap Growth Fund’s allocations to maintain a diversified mix of investments that the Adviser believes offer the best overall potential for long-term growth of capital. The Mid-Cap Growth Fund will sell securities in which it has invested based upon the Adviser’s analysis of fundamental investment criteria, including its assessment of the current value of a security relative to the security’s current market price, business fundamentals relating to the issuer, and developments affecting the issuer’s business prospects and risks.
The Mid-Cap Growth Fund prefers to invest in high-quality businesses when possible. To identify these high-quality businesses, the Adviser engages in research to evaluate each company under consideration using four criteria: management, culture, and incentives; the economics of the business; competitive advantage; and trajectory. The Adviser’s approach employs a long-term mindset and a balance of qualitative and quantitative factors.
Management, Culture, and Incentives.
The Adviser believes that management is a key element to long-term success at most businesses. Among the factors the Adviser considers are: manager and board of director fit, the clarity of vision and strategies, main-line culture and turnover, ownership in the business, the sensibility of incentives, capital allocation choices and results, external transparency and candor, and overall treatment of stakeholders.
Economics of the Business.
The Adviser believes that the economic performance of a business is a signal for quality. The Adviser’s process looks at the company’s long-term return on capital, the scalability of its business model, relative and absolute margins, business and product cyclicality, and other key performance indicators to gain insight into its potential for future performance.
Competitive Advantage.
The Adviser seeks companies that offer certain characteristics that allow them to generate and sustain outsized returns on capital on an absolute basis as well as in comparison to their peers. Competitive advantages may include pricing power, geographic barriers to entry, network effects, regulatory barriers to entry and superior brands, among others. The Adviser also assesses the strength of the supporting capabilities each company possesses that reinforce these advantages to result in unique positioning.
Trajectory
Companies often display superior economics over the short term due to favorable product cycles, customer preference, temporary or tactical advantages or other reasons. As the Adviser’s desire is to own companies in the Mid-Cap Growth Fund that can be kept in the portfolio for many years, a core part of the Adviser’s process is to consider what the company might look like over a period of ten or more years. The Adviser considers whether the company seems likely to grow, to increase profitability through additional products or other offerings, and if it has optionality and the financial capacity that may make it a larger, stronger business in the future than it might be today.
The Mid-Cap Growth Fund’s investment portfolio is focused, generally composed of at least 30 investment positions, with the 10 largest positions representing not more than 60% of the Mid-Cap Growth Fund’s net assets. To limit the risks associated with highly concentrated holdings, the Mid-Cap Growth Fund generally does not invest more than 5% of its net assets in securities of any one issuer at the time of purchase. If a portfolio holding grows to be greater than 5% of the Mid-Cap Growth Fund’s net assets the Adviser may not add additional capital to the position. However, the Adviser may maintain an allocation above 5% indefinitely, provided it continues to meet the Adviser’s investment criteria.
While investing in a particular sector is not a principal investment strategy of the Mid-Cap Growth Fund, its portfolio may be significantly invested in a sector as a result of the portfolio management decisions made pursuant to its principal investment strategy. Currently, the Mid-Cap Growth Fund is significantly invested in the industrials sector, consumer discretionary sector, health care sector, and information technology sector, which means it will be more affected by the performance of such sectors than a fund that is not so significantly invested. The Fund may also seek to increase its income by lending portfolio securities.
The Mid-Cap Growth Fund has elected to be, and intends to continue to qualify each year for treatment as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of Subtitle A, Chapter 1, of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”).
|Period
|TMFM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.8%
|-49.0%
|26.9%
|95.95%
|1 Yr
|12.4%
|-80.5%
|2166.7%
|87.37%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-41.2%
|180.5%
|15.00%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-29.6%
|82.6%
|8.38%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-18.1%
|15.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TMFM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-85.6%
|21888.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-52.0%
|800.0%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-100.0%
|195.3%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-100.0%
|9.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-33.3%
|36.8%
|N/A
|Period
|TMFM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-54.7%
|26.9%
|95.95%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-80.5%
|2166.7%
|87.44%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-41.2%
|180.5%
|15.47%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.4%
|82.6%
|10.10%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|15.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TMFM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-85.6%
|21888.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-52.0%
|800.0%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-100.0%
|195.3%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-100.0%
|9.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-33.3%
|36.8%
|N/A
|TMFM
|Category Low
|Category High
|TMFM % Rank
|Net Assets
|192 M
|710 K
|85.5 B
|74.75%
|Number of Holdings
|33
|20
|3702
|92.13%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|141 M
|259 K
|10.9 B
|67.50%
|Weighting of Top 10
|72.60%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|13.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TMFM % Rank
|Stocks
|91.73%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|92.46%
|Cash
|33.07%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|6.20%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|11.39%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|16.92%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|3.85%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|7.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TMFM % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|29.15%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|68.84%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|1.51%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|8.71%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|81.57%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|11.73%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|63.65%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|82.41%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|83.25%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|69.35%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|75.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TMFM % Rank
|US
|91.73%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|51.42%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|90.12%
|TMFM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.85%
|0.02%
|2.69%
|64.41%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|79.43%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.83%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|TMFM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TMFM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TMFM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|417.06%
|N/A
|TMFM
|Category Low
|Category High
|TMFM % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.54%
|12.23%
|TMFM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|TMFM
|Category Low
|Category High
|TMFM % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|N/A
|TMFM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 17, 2014
7.96
8.0%
Barker, Portfolio Manager, serves as Senior Analyst for Equity Research at the Motley Fool Asset Management. He joined The Motley Fool in 2005 as a senior analyst for equity research, specializing in value-stock analysis and working primarily on three newsletters: Motley Fool Stock Advisor, Motley Fool Hidden Gems, and Hidden Gems Pay Dirt. Previously, Mr. Barker worked for the SEC in its Office of Investor Education and Assistance, and for the U.S. Department of the Treasury in the Office of Foreign Assets Control, Foreign Terrorism Division. While with Treasury, he worked on the detection and prevention of the funding of foreign terrorist organizations and individuals. He also worked for The Motley Fool from 1998 to 2001 as both the principal writer of personal-finance content for the company’s website, and later as an equity analyst and senior producer for investing. Mr. Barker received his CFA designation in 2008, and is a member of the CFA Society of Washington, D.C. Before his work in finance, Mr. Barker was a trial lawyer in the Commercial Litigation division of the City Solicitor’s Office in Philadelphia, where he handled complex commercial cases as lead counsel in trials involving multimillion-dollar claims. He represented many of the major departments of the city, including the Office of the Mayor. Coming out of law school, he first worked in Washington, D.C., as an associate for Patton Boggs, LLP. He graduated cum laude from Yale University with a degree in political philosophy and earned his J.D. from the University of Virginia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 17, 2014
7.96
8.0%
Tony Arsta is a Portfolio Manager at the Adviser, having served in that role for the open-end mutual funds managed by the Adviser starting in 2009. Tony Arsta, is a senior analyst for equity research at Motley Fool Asset Management, LLC . He has served as research analyst for the Motley Funds. Mr. Arsta complements his value-investing focus with applications of statistical analysis and investor psychology. After joining The Motley Fool in 2008, he contributed his writing and analysis to Motley Fool Million Dollar Portfolio, as well as several other Foolish newsletter services. Mr. Arsta earned his M.B.A. with distinction from DePaul University, with a concentration in finance, and also holds a B.S. in computer science from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 17, 2014
7.96
8.0%
Bryan Hinmon is the Chief Investment Officer and Senior Portfolio Manager at Motley Fool Asset Management, LLC, as well as Chairman of the Investment Committee for the Funds. As CIO of the firm, Mr. Hinmon is responsible for leading the investment team, maintaining the firm’s investment philosophy, and managing client assets. He also works as an analyst, identifying and researching investments for the firm’s affiliate, Motley Fool Wealth Management’s separately managed account strategies. He joined Motley Fool Asset Management, LLC in 2014 after more than four years at The Motley Fool, LLC, where he helped manage Motley Fool Pro, a long/short and options portfolio service. Mr. Hinmon also served as a senior analyst on Motley Fool Options for more than four years and led the company’s Analyst Development Program for two years. Before life at The Motley Fool, Mr. Hinmon was a portfolio manager at Bulwark Capital Management, a hedge fund with an approach that balanced fundamental long-term equity investing, option income, and special situations. Earlier in his career, he worked as a research analyst for an asset manager in Naples, Florida, that provided portfolio management and operated a covered-call hedge fund. Mr. Hinmon graduated from Stetson University with a bachelor’s degree in finance. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of The Boston Security Analysts Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 17, 2014
7.96
8.0%
Nate Weisshaar is a Portfolio Manager at Motley Fool Asset Management, LLC. Mr. Weisshaar has a particular interest in international and banking stocks. After joining The Motley Fool, LLC in 2007 as an equity research analyst for Motley Fool Global Gains and several other newsletters, Mr. Weisshaar subsequently became a co-advisor on Motley Fool Champion Shares PRO and Motley Fool Share Advisor, The Motley Fool’s newsletter products for the UK market, while living in London from 2011 to 2014. After graduating from the University of Arizona with a B.S. in finance, Mr. Weisshaar worked as a banking consultant at United Bankers Bank in Minnesota.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.17
|2.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...