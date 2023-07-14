The Capital Efficiency Fund is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Capital Efficiency 100 Index. Motley Fool Asset Management, LLC (the “Adviser”) serves as the investment adviser to the Capital Efficiency Fund. The Capital Efficiency 100 Index was developed by The Motley Fool, LLC (“TMF”), an affiliate of the Adviser.

The Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index

The Capital Efficiency 100 Index was established by TMF in 2021 and is a proprietary, rules-based index designed to track the performance of the highest scoring stocks of U.S. companies, measured by a company’s capital efficiency, that have been recommended by TMF’s analysts and newsletters, and that also meet certain liquidity requirements. Capital efficiency is a measure of how a business turns its investments into revenue and profit and it provides insight into the company’s return on invested capital.

TMF’s “recommendation universe” includes all companies domiciled in the United States that are either active recommendations of a newsletter published by TMF or are among the 150 highest rated U.S. companies in TMF’s analyst opinion database, subject to universe continuity rules. With respect to universe continuity, the Capital Efficiency 100 Index is constructed utilizing a buffering methodology. The buffer is intended to reduce index turnover from movements in constituent weightings that could result in a company dropping out of the index only to be added back with the next rebalance. Specifically, stocks ranked in the top 105 positions based on TMF’s analyst opinion database (70% of the 150-stock target) are automatically included in the candidate universe. Additionally, companies that were previously eligible based on their TMF analyst ratings will still be included as long as their rank is equal to or better than 195 (130% of the 150-stock target). Stocks are then added based on conviction score rank until the 150-stock target is reached.

Company shares that meet the requirements for universe inclusion must also meet the minimum requirements for liquidity and for calculating the Capital Efficiency Factor Score (defined herein). Specifically, the liquidity requirements mandate that at least $1 million worth of a company’s shares trade daily, on average, during the preceding three months. With respect to calculating capital efficiency, a company must report gross profits (or net revenues for financial companies) and meet a minimum total assets threshold as of the most recent filing prior to each index weighting date. TMF’s proprietary Capital Efficiency Factor Score is a composite score that incorporates growth, profitability, and stability metrics in assessing a company’s capital efficiency. To determine final index membership, candidate stocks are first ranked based on their composite scores. The top 100 stocks are then selected based on index continuity rules.

Each selected company’s share of the Capital Efficiency 100 Index (or “weighting”) is set to equal the company’s share of all Capital Efficiency 100 Index companies’ aggregate market value multiplied by their respective Capital Efficiency Factor Scores. A maximum position size limit of 5% is also enforced (tested at the time of rebalancing and subject to index continuity rules). The Capital Efficiency 100 Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly.

The Capital Efficiency 100 Index will typically include 100 companies at any one time and may contain companies of any size capitalization.

The Capital Efficiency 100 Index is calculated and administered by Solactive AG (the “Index Calculation Agent”), which is not affiliated with the Capital Efficiency Fund, the Adviser or TMF. Additional information regarding the Capital Efficiency 100 Index, including its value, is available on the websites of the Capital Efficiency 100 Index at www.foolindices.com and the Index Calculation Agent, at www.solactive.com.

The Capital Efficiency Fund’s Investment Strategy

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Capital Efficiency Fund’s total assets (exclusive of any collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in the component securities of the Capital Efficiency 100 Index. The Adviser expects that, over time, if it has sufficient assets, the correlation between the Capital Efficiency Fund’s performance and that of the Capital Efficiency 100 Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.

The Capital Efficiency Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Capital Efficiency 100 Index. However, the Capital Efficiency Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Capital Efficiency 100 Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Capital Efficiency 100 Index as a whole, when the Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Capital Efficiency Fund (e.g., when replicating the Capital Efficiency 100 Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, a Capital Efficiency 100 Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Capital Efficiency Fund but not to the Capital Efficiency 100 Index).

The Capital Efficiency Fund generally may invest up to 20% of its total assets (exclusive of any collateral held from securities lending) in securities or other investments not included in the Capital Efficiency 100 Index, but which the Adviser believes will help the Capital Efficiency Fund track the Capital Efficiency 100 Index. For example, the Capital Efficiency Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Capital Efficiency 100 Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Capital Efficiency 100 Index (such as reconstitutions, additions and deletions).

The Capital Efficiency Fund is non-diversified for the purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (“1940 Act”), which means that the Capital Efficiency Fund may invest in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified fund. To the extent the Capital Efficiency 100 Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry, the Capital Efficiency Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Capital Efficiency 100 Index.

The Capital Efficiency Fund may also seek to increase its income by lending securities.

The Capital Efficiency Fund has elected to be, and intends to continue to qualify each year for treatment as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of Subtitle A, Chapter 1, of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”).