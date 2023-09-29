The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the ICE Clean Energy Transition Metals Index (the “ Underlying Index ” ), which measures the performance of a basket of exchange-traded metals futures contracts representing the underlying metals that are extensively used in a wide range of clean energy technologies, as determined by ICE Data Indices, LLC “ IDI ” or the “ Index Provider ” ). Examples of such clean energy technologies include solar panels, wind turbines, fuel cells, and electric vehicle batteries. The Index Provider’s Commodity Index Advisory Committee uses government, agency, and private company data and

reports relating to the current and expected future usage of metals within the clean energy transition, as well as consideration of the availability of commodity futures, listing exchange and liquidity level to determine eligibility. The eligible commodity futures are reviewed at least annually and currently includes metals futures contracts such as copper, aluminum, silver, nickel, zinc, platinum, and cobalt. The Underlying Index is rebalanced on a quarterly basis. The rebalancing contract weights are calculated based on two factors: liquidity and average global production quantity of the commodity, each as measured by the Index Provider.

In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund through its Subsidiary (as defined below) will invest in financial instruments that provide the same or similar exposure to commodities, and not in the physical commodities themselves. For example, the Fund may invest in “ similar ” metals futures contracts to those in the Underlying Index where exposure to the same underlying metal is available on a similar contract trading on a different exchange. To obtain its exposure to the commodities markets, the Fund may invest in a combination of exchange-traded commodity futures contracts and

exchange-traded options on commodity-related futures contracts (together, “ Commodity-Linked Investments ” ). INVESTING IN DERIVATIVE CONTRACTS MAY HAVE A LEVERAGING EFFECT ON THE FUND BECAUSE OF THE LEVERAGE INHERENT IN THE USE OF DERIVATIVES.

The Fund also seeks to generate interest income and capital appreciation on the cash balances arising from its investment in Commodity-Linked Investments through a cash management strategy consisting primarily of investments in cash and cash equivalents, short-term, investment-grade fixed-income securities that include U.S. government and agency securities, treasury inflation-protected securities, sovereign debt obligations of non-U.S. countries, repurchase agreements and money market instruments (collectively, “ Fixed-Income Investments ” ). The Fund uses Fixed-Income Investments as investments and to provide liquidity, serve as margin or collateralize the Subsidiary’s Commodity-Linked Investments exposure on a day-to-day basis. As of August 15, 2023, the Underlying Index was comprised of 7 components.

BFA uses an indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “ beat ” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Underlying Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor selection of securities and/or other instruments.

Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

The Fund’s selected investments, consisting of securities and/or other instruments, are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market value and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability, duration, maturity, credit ratings and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of an applicable underlying index.

The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets, plus the amounts of any borrowings for investment purposes, in the same or similar metals futures contracts as the Underlying Index. Cash and cash equivalent investments associated with a futures contract will be treated as part of that position for purposes of calculating the percentage of investments not included in the same or similar metals futures contracts as the Underlying Index.

The Fund will seek to gain exposure to Commodity-Linked Investments by investing through a wholly-owned subsidiary organized in the Cayman Islands (the “ Subsidiary ” ). The Subsidiary is advised by BFA and has the same investment objective as the Fund. Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary is not an investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “ 1940 Act ” ). The Subsidiary will invest solely in Commodity-Linked Investments and cash.

In compliance with Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as

amended (the “ Internal Revenue Code ” ), the Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary. The Fund’s Commodity-Linked Investments held in the Subsidiary are intended to provide the Fund with exposure to commodity markets within the limits of current U.S. federal income tax laws applicable to investment companies such as the Fund, which limit the ability of investment companies to invest directly in Commodity-Linked Investments.

The remainder of the Fund’s assets will be invested directly by the Fund, primarily in Fixed-Income Investments.

The Fund or the Subsidiary may from time to time invest in other exchange-traded funds ( “ ETFs ” ), exchange-traded notes, swaps or commodity-linked notes.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission ( “ CFTC ” ) has adopted certain requirements that subject registered investment companies and their advisers to regulation by the CFTC if a registered investment company invests more than a prescribed level of its net asset value ( “ NAV ” ) in CFTC-regulated futures, options and swaps, or if a registered investment company markets itself as providing investment exposure to such instruments. Due to the Fund's potential use of CFTC-regulated futures, options and swaps above the prescribed levels, it is considered a “ commodity pool ” under the Commodity Exchange Act ( “ CEA ” ).

The Underlying Index is sponsored by IDI, which is independent of the Fund and BFA. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.