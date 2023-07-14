The Fund utilizes a “fund of funds” structure to invest in theme-based equity exchange traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund seeks to achieve its objective through dynamic thematic rotation. The Fund’s adviser, Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC (the “Adviser”), focuses its research primarily on identifying emerging, disruptive, and innovative themes that have a large market demand or “addressable market.” The Adviser rotates among themes with large addressable markets which may range from nascent technologies to those on the cusp of widespread adoption and buys securities of ETFs investing in those themes.

As seen from past disruptive technologies, the market often does not initially price a theme appropriately, or even for several years, as the market’s response to the theme is often underestimated. Disruptors must continually reinvest in their future and expand their reach as they grow and these moves are hard for markets to accurately price, resulting in the potential for appreciation.

The portfolio managers set price targets for each position and revisit a position when the price target is met, revising upwards when deemed appropriate or selling when the investment committee concludes the theme has either run its course or is no longer likely to provide further exposure to growth, disruption, or innovation. Looking for themes with large market demand may mean price targets are revised upwards multiple times. The holding period is long-term as it may take years or even decades for themes to realize their full potential.

The Adviser rebalances the Fund’s portfolio when the investment committee deems appropriate. Given the longer-term nature of thematic development, an automatic monthly or quarterly rebalancing policy could be counterproductive to the Fund’s objective of seeking maximum return. From time to time, the Fund may use a covered call or covered put option strategy in an attempt to dampen volatility and generate additional returns.

The Fund is an actively managed ETF and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. In selecting investments for the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser adheres to the investment process described below.

Assessing Market Conditions. The Adviser determines the Fund’s target allocations by analyzing developing and ongoing technological and behavioral themes and their underlying addressable markets. The Adviser identifies themes consisting of securities in the aggregate that are poised for significant growth, disruption, or innovation. To identify such themes, the Adviser analyzes economic growth forecasts, changes in the factors driving growth, behavioral patterns among consumers, as well as other macroeconomic fundamentals. Themes may include: genomics, fintech, e-commerce, robotics, artificial intelligence, cyber security, clean energy, cloud computing, autonomous tech, gaming & e-sports, and pet care. The Adviser identifies themes that have large addressable markets and may be still early in their life cycle. In addition, the Adviser considers fundamental factors such as Price to Growth, Price to Earnings, Price to Book, and Price to Sales. The growth rate and size of the addressable market are the primary metrics of consideration.

Identifying the Appropriate ETFs. The Adviser then seeks to identify 5-15 theme-based ETFs to implement its strategic asset allocation and thematic views by evaluating various factors in the respective ETFs including their respective underlying indexes and portfolio holdings, sector exposure and weightings, liquidity profiles, and tracking error. At any given time, the Fund may have a significant percentage of its assets invested in one or more sectors than other sectors.

Option Strategy. The Fund may from time to time incorporate a covered call option writing strategy. Covered call option writing is an investment strategy of writing (selling) call options against securities owned by the Fund to generate additional returns from the option premium. The Fund may also seek returns by writing (selling) secured put options. The Fund may seek to hedge downside risk by purchasing protective puts. A “put option” is an option contract that gives the owner the right to sell the underlying security at a specified price (the strike price) until its expiration at a fixed date in the future. The Fund seeks to achieve risk-adjusted returns through targeted allocations by analyzing interest and currency rates, inflation trends, economic growth forecasts, and other global and capital market fundamentals. The Fund’s option strategy may also have the benefit of reducing the volatility of the Fund’s portfolio in comparison to that of broad equity market indexes.