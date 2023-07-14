Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
27.7%
1 yr return
19.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$93.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
98.0%
Expense Ratio 1.64%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund utilizes a “fund of funds” structure to invest in theme-based equity exchange traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund seeks to achieve its objective through dynamic thematic rotation. The Fund’s adviser, Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC (the “Adviser”), focuses its research primarily on identifying emerging, disruptive, and innovative themes that have a large market demand or “addressable market.” The Adviser rotates among themes with large addressable markets which may range from nascent technologies to those on the cusp of widespread adoption and buys securities of ETFs investing in those themes.
As seen from past disruptive technologies, the market often does not initially price a theme appropriately, or even for several years, as the market’s response to the theme is often underestimated. Disruptors must continually reinvest in their future and expand their reach as they grow and these moves are hard for markets to accurately price, resulting in the potential for appreciation.
The portfolio managers set price targets for each position and revisit a position when the price target is met, revising upwards when deemed appropriate or selling when the investment committee concludes the theme has either run its course or is no longer likely to provide further exposure to growth, disruption, or innovation. Looking for themes with large market demand may mean price targets are revised upwards multiple times. The holding period is long-term as it may take years or even decades for themes to realize their full potential.
The Adviser rebalances the Fund’s portfolio when the investment committee deems appropriate. Given the longer-term nature of thematic development, an automatic monthly or quarterly rebalancing policy could be counterproductive to the Fund’s objective of seeking maximum return. From time to time, the Fund may use a covered call or covered put option strategy in an attempt to dampen volatility and generate additional returns.
The Fund is an actively managed ETF and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. In selecting investments for the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser adheres to the investment process described below.
Assessing Market Conditions. The Adviser determines the Fund’s target allocations by analyzing developing and ongoing technological and behavioral themes and their underlying addressable markets. The Adviser identifies themes consisting of securities in the aggregate that are poised for significant growth, disruption, or innovation. To identify such themes, the Adviser analyzes economic growth forecasts, changes in the factors driving growth, behavioral patterns among consumers, as well as other macroeconomic fundamentals. Themes may include: genomics, fintech, e-commerce, robotics, artificial intelligence, cyber security, clean energy, cloud computing, autonomous tech, gaming & e-sports, and pet care. The Adviser identifies themes that have large addressable markets and may be still early in their life cycle. In addition, the Adviser considers fundamental factors such as Price to Growth, Price to Earnings, Price to Book, and Price to Sales. The growth rate and size of the addressable market are the primary metrics of consideration.
Identifying the Appropriate ETFs. The Adviser then seeks to identify 5-15 theme-based ETFs to implement its strategic asset allocation and thematic views by evaluating various factors in the respective ETFs including their respective underlying indexes and portfolio holdings, sector exposure and weightings, liquidity profiles, and tracking error. At any given time, the Fund may have a significant percentage of its assets invested in one or more sectors than other sectors.
Option Strategy. The Fund may from time to time incorporate a covered call option writing strategy. Covered call option writing is an investment strategy of writing (selling) call options against securities owned by the Fund to generate additional returns from the option premium. The Fund may also seek returns by writing (selling) secured put options. The Fund may seek to hedge downside risk by purchasing protective puts. A “put option” is an option contract that gives the owner the right to sell the underlying security at a specified price (the strike price) until its expiration at a fixed date in the future. The Fund seeks to achieve risk-adjusted returns through targeted allocations by analyzing interest and currency rates, inflation trends, economic growth forecasts, and other global and capital market fundamentals. The Fund’s option strategy may also have the benefit of reducing the volatility of the Fund’s portfolio in comparison to that of broad equity market indexes.
|Period
|TMAT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|27.7%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|19.2%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TMAT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-39.3%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|N/A
|Period
|TMAT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|11.4%
|252.4%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TMAT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-39.3%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|N/A
|TMAT
|Category Low
|Category High
|TMAT % Rank
|Net Assets
|93.5 M
|199 K
|133 B
|78.62%
|Number of Holdings
|12
|1
|9075
|94.49%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|52.5 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|65.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|98.02%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|2.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TMAT % Rank
|Stocks
|97.63%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|81.94%
|Cash
|3.47%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|13.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|40.20%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|47.80%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|32.82%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|36.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TMAT % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|24.23%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|3.41%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|48.46%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|76.65%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|7.93%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|93.39%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|63.22%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|30.84%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|80.40%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|34.03%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|85.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TMAT % Rank
|US
|97.63%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|43.39%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|69.38%
|TMAT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.64%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|38.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|2.88%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|TMAT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TMAT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TMAT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|395.00%
|N/A
|TMAT
|Category Low
|Category High
|TMAT % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|32.82%
|TMAT
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|TMAT
|Category Low
|Category High
|TMAT % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|N/A
|TMAT
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jan 03, 2023
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2022
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2021
1.34
1.3%
Kim D. Arthur. Mr. Arthur is a founding partner of Main Management, LLC, Main Management Fund Advisors, LLC’s parent company. He has served as CEO of Main Management, LLC since 2002 and as CEO and portfolio manager of the Adviser since 2015. In 2009 he was recognized by Institutional Investor Magazine as a “Rising Star” of Foundations and Endowments. Mr. Arthur began his financial career in 1987 in institutional sales marketing U.S. equities to Japanese institutions. He was promoted to managing director of institutional sales, and advanced to the transitional head of International Sales for Banc of America Securities. Mr. Arthur has also led an institutional sales and trading department overseeing 60 sales traders in 6 cities, managed the equity product marketing team, and served on the Investment Policy Committee and the Executive Management Committee at Banc of America Securities.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2021
1.34
1.3%
J. Richard Fredericks is a founding partner of Main Management, LLC. He currently serves as a Managing Director and is a member of the Investment Committee. He began his career with Dean Witter in 1970 as a securities analyst. In 1977, he joined Montgomery Securities (now Banc of America Securities) as a partner and later Senior Managing Director in Investment Research, covering the banking and financial service area. For 17 consecutive years, Mr. Fredericks was chosen by Institutional Investor Magazine as an “All-American” Research Analyst, covering the commercial banking industry. In 1995, Mr. Fredericks formally changed roles to oversee the firm’s investment banking effort for the financial industry. Mr. Fredericks served as United States Ambassador to both Switzerland and Liechtenstein from 1999 to 2001. Mr. Fredericks currently is on the Board of Directors of Janus Corporation; the Library of Congress Trust Fund Board; the Board of Directors of Cadence Bancorp LLC; member of the Board of Trustees at Loyola University of Maryland; the Advisory Board of Financial Technology Ventures; the Board of Chambers & Chambers Wine Merchants; and as a grower and Board Member for Turley Wine Cellars.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2021
1.34
1.3%
James W. Concidine is a founding partner of Main Management, LLC. He currently serves as a Managing Director of Main Management Fund Advisors, LLC and is a member of the Investment Committee. Mr. Concidine began his career in the financial services industry in 1970 as a stock broker working with retail clients from 1970-1978. When the CBOE opened in April 1973, he began to specialize in conservative covered call writing strategies, and worked in institutional sales where he was responsible for U.S. equity sales to institutional accounts in the United Kingdom. Mr. Concidine led an International Institutional Sales Team. Since 1995, he has served as Chief Investment Officer for a large San Francisco family office where his duties include manager selection and asset allocation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2021
1.34
1.3%
Alex Varner joined Main Management full-time in July of 2012. He serves as Director of Research where his focus includes generating a variety of analytical reports for the firm’s Investment Committee. He interned with Main during the summer of 2011 while working towards his MBA from UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School, with a concentration in Investment Management, which was attained in May 2012. He grew up in San Rafael, California and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Davidson College. Prior to business school Alex worked as a paralegal in capital markets at Hunton & Williams,
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
