Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Main Thematic Innovation ETF

Active ETF
TMAT
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.835 -0.34 -2.13%
primary theme
N/A
TMAT (ETF)

Main Thematic Innovation ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.835 -0.34 -2.13%
primary theme
N/A
TMAT (ETF)

Main Thematic Innovation ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.835 -0.34 -2.13%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Main Thematic Innovation ETF

TMAT | Active ETF

$15.84

$93.5 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.64%

Vitals

YTD Return

27.7%

1 yr return

19.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$93.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

98.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.2
$11.62
$16.18

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.64%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Main Thematic Innovation ETF

TMAT | Active ETF

$15.84

$93.5 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.64%

TMAT - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Main Thematic Innovation ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Anchor Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 28, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Kim Arthur

Fund Description

The Fund utilizes a “fund of funds” structure to invest in theme-based equity exchange traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund seeks to achieve its objective through dynamic thematic rotation. The Fund’s adviser, Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC (the “Adviser”), focuses its research primarily on identifying emerging, disruptive, and innovative themes that have a large market demand or “addressable market.” The Adviser rotates among themes with large addressable markets which may range from nascent technologies to those on the cusp of widespread adoption and buys securities of ETFs investing in those themes.

As seen from past disruptive technologies, the market often does not initially price a theme appropriately, or even for several years, as the market’s response to the theme is often underestimated. Disruptors must continually reinvest in their future and expand their reach as they grow and these moves are hard for markets to accurately price, resulting in the potential for appreciation.

The portfolio managers set price targets for each position and revisit a position when the price target is met, revising upwards when deemed appropriate or selling when the investment committee concludes the theme has either run its course or is no longer likely to provide further exposure to growth, disruption, or innovation. Looking for themes with large market demand may mean price targets are revised upwards multiple times. The holding period is long-term as it may take years or even decades for themes to realize their full potential.

The Adviser rebalances the Fund’s portfolio when the investment committee deems appropriate. Given the longer-term nature of thematic development, an automatic monthly or quarterly rebalancing policy could be counterproductive to the Fund’s objective of seeking maximum return. From time to time, the Fund may use a covered call or covered put option strategy in an attempt to dampen volatility and generate additional returns.

The Fund is an actively managed ETF and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. In selecting investments for the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser adheres to the investment process described below.

Assessing Market Conditions. The Adviser determines the Fund’s target allocations by analyzing developing and ongoing technological and behavioral themes and their underlying addressable markets. The Adviser identifies themes consisting of securities in the aggregate that are poised for significant growth, disruption, or innovation. To identify such themes, the Adviser analyzes economic growth forecasts, changes in the factors driving growth, behavioral patterns among consumers, as well as other macroeconomic fundamentals. Themes may include: genomics, fintech, e-commerce, robotics, artificial intelligence, cyber security, clean energy, cloud computing, autonomous tech, gaming & e-sports, and pet care. The Adviser identifies themes that have large addressable markets and may be still early in their life cycle. In addition, the Adviser considers fundamental factors such as Price to Growth, Price to Earnings, Price to Book, and Price to Sales. The growth rate and size of the addressable market are the primary metrics of consideration.

Identifying the Appropriate ETFs. The Adviser then seeks to identify 5-15 theme-based ETFs to implement its strategic asset allocation and thematic views by evaluating various factors in the respective ETFs including their respective underlying indexes and portfolio holdings, sector exposure and weightings, liquidity profiles, and tracking error. At any given time, the Fund may have a significant percentage of its assets invested in one or more sectors than other sectors.

Option Strategy. The Fund may from time to time incorporate a covered call option writing strategy. Covered call option writing is an investment strategy of writing (selling) call options against securities owned by the Fund to generate additional returns from the option premium. The Fund may also seek returns by writing (selling) secured put options. The Fund may seek to hedge downside risk by purchasing protective puts. A “put option” is an option contract that gives the owner the right to sell the underlying security at a specified price (the strike price) until its expiration at a fixed date in the future. The Fund seeks to achieve risk-adjusted returns through targeted allocations by analyzing interest and currency rates, inflation trends, economic growth forecasts, and other global and capital market fundamentals. The Fund’s option strategy may also have the benefit of reducing the volatility of the Fund’s portfolio in comparison to that of broad equity market indexes.

Read More

TMAT - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TMAT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 27.7% -35.6% 29.2% N/A
1 Yr 19.2% 17.3% 252.4% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -3.5% 34.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TMAT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.3% -24.3% 957.1% N/A
2021 N/A -38.3% 47.1% N/A
2020 N/A -54.2% 0.6% N/A
2019 N/A -76.0% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TMAT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -35.6% 29.2% N/A
1 Yr N/A 11.4% 252.4% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -3.5% 34.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TMAT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.3% -24.3% 957.1% N/A
2021 N/A -33.1% 47.1% N/A
2020 N/A -44.4% 1.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.5% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -14.4% 47.8% N/A

TMAT - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TMAT Category Low Category High TMAT % Rank
Net Assets 93.5 M 199 K 133 B 78.62%
Number of Holdings 12 1 9075 94.49%
Net Assets in Top 10 52.5 M -18 M 37.6 B 65.75%
Weighting of Top 10 98.02% 9.1% 100.0% 2.63%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. INVESCO SOLAR ETF 16.16%
  2. VANECK VIDEO GAM 11.06%
  3. FIRST TRUST NASD 10.80%
  4. ARK FINTECH INNO 9.96%
  5. RENAISSANCE IPO 9.76%
  6. GLOBAL X-CLOUD 9.68%
  7. KRANESHARES CSI CHINA INT 9.42%
  8. ARK GENOMIC REVOLUTION ET 9.32%
  9. PROSHRS ONLINE 7.30%
  10. BIT CRYP IND INN 5.74%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TMAT % Rank
Stocks 		97.63% 61.84% 125.47% 81.94%
Cash 		3.47% -174.70% 23.12% 13.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 40.20%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 47.80%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 32.82%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 36.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TMAT % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 24.23%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 49.87% 3.41%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 48.46%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 44.06% 76.65%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 35.42% 7.93%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 38.42% 93.39%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 63.22%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 57.66% 30.84%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 73.28% 80.40%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 40.94% 34.03%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.60% 85.35%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TMAT % Rank
US 		97.63% 0.13% 103.82% 43.39%
Non US 		0.00% 0.58% 99.46% 69.38%

TMAT - Expenses

Operational Fees

TMAT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.64% 0.01% 44.27% N/A
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.82% 38.51%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 2.88%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

TMAT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TMAT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TMAT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 395.00% N/A

TMAT - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TMAT Category Low Category High TMAT % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 32.82%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TMAT Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TMAT Category Low Category High TMAT % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -4.27% 12.65% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TMAT Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TMAT - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kim Arthur

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2021

1.34

1.3%

Kim D. Arthur. Mr. Arthur is a founding partner of Main Management, LLC, Main Management Fund Advisors, LLC’s parent company. He has served as CEO of Main Management, LLC since 2002 and as CEO and portfolio manager of the Adviser since 2015. In 2009 he was recognized by Institutional Investor Magazine as a “Rising Star” of Foundations and Endowments. Mr. Arthur began his financial career in 1987 in institutional sales marketing U.S. equities to Japanese institutions. He was promoted to managing director of institutional sales, and advanced to the transitional head of International Sales for Banc of America Securities. Mr. Arthur has also led an institutional sales and trading department overseeing 60 sales traders in 6 cities, managed the equity product marketing team, and served on the Investment Policy Committee and the Executive Management Committee at Banc of America Securities.

J. Richard Fredericks

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2021

1.34

1.3%

J. Richard Fredericks is a founding partner of Main Management, LLC. He currently serves as a Managing Director and is a member of the Investment Committee. He began his career with Dean Witter in 1970 as a securities analyst. In 1977, he joined Montgomery Securities (now Banc of America Securities) as a partner and later Senior Managing Director in Investment Research, covering the banking and financial service area. For 17 consecutive years, Mr. Fredericks was chosen by Institutional Investor Magazine as an “All-American” Research Analyst, covering the commercial banking industry. In 1995, Mr. Fredericks formally changed roles to oversee the firm’s investment banking effort for the financial industry. Mr. Fredericks served as United States Ambassador to both Switzerland and Liechtenstein from 1999 to 2001. Mr. Fredericks currently is on the Board of Directors of Janus Corporation; the Library of Congress Trust Fund Board; the Board of Directors of Cadence Bancorp LLC; member of the Board of Trustees at Loyola University of Maryland; the Advisory Board of Financial Technology Ventures; the Board of Chambers & Chambers Wine Merchants; and as a grower and Board Member for Turley Wine Cellars.

James Concidine

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2021

1.34

1.3%

James W. Concidine is a founding partner of Main Management, LLC. He currently serves as a Managing Director of Main Management Fund Advisors, LLC and is a member of the Investment Committee. Mr. Concidine began his career in the financial services industry in 1970 as a stock broker working with retail clients from 1970-1978. When the CBOE opened in April 1973, he began to specialize in conservative covered call writing strategies, and worked in institutional sales where he was responsible for U.S. equity sales to institutional accounts in the United Kingdom. Mr. Concidine led an International Institutional Sales Team. Since 1995, he has served as Chief Investment Officer for a large San Francisco family office where his duties include manager selection and asset allocation.

Alex Varner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2021

1.34

1.3%

Alex Varner joined Main Management full-time in July of 2012. He serves as Director of Research where his focus includes generating a variety of analytical reports for the firm’s Investment Committee. He interned with Main during the summer of 2011 while working towards his MBA from UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School, with a concentration in Investment Management, which was attained in May 2012. He grew up in San Rafael, California and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Davidson College. Prior to business school Alex worked as a paralegal in capital markets at Hunton & Williams,

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×