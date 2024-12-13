The Fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to achieve its investment objective by: (i) investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. Treasury securities with remaining maturities of greater than or equal to 20 years (“20+ Treasuries”) and/or ETFs that invest at least 80% of their net assets in 20+ Treasuries and/or forwards, options or futures contracts linked to 20+ Treasuries (collectively, the “Underlying Investments”); and (ii) selling and purchasing S&P 500® Index put options (“SPX put options”) to generate income for the Fund beyond what is received from the Underlying Investments. For purposes of the 80% policy, the value of forwards, options and futures contracts shall be valued at their notional value.

The 20+ Treasuries consist of U.S. Treasury bonds, notes and other public obligations of the US Treasury with remaining maturities of greater than or equal to 20 years. The 20+ Treasuries generally are fixed-rate and denominated in U.S. dollars.

The Fund’s SPX put option strategy seeks to generate monthly income for the Fund in addition to the yield it receives from the Underlying Investments. The options strategy utilizes a “put spread” consisting of the sale of SPX put options (“Short Puts”) with a notional value up to 100% of the Fund’s net assets and the purchase of SPX put options (“Long Puts”). NEOS Investment Management, LLC, the Fund’s adviser (the “Adviser”), may actively manage the written and purchased SPX put options prior to expiration to potentially capture gains and minimize losses due to the movement of the S&P 500® Index. The SPX options strategy is intended to generate monthly income in a tax efficient manner. The Fund seeks tax efficient returns by utilizing index options that receive favorable tax treatment under Internal Revenue Code rules because they qualify as “Section 1256 Contracts.” Under these rules, each section 1256 contract held by the Fund at year end is treated as if it were sold at fair market value on the last business day of the tax year. If the Section 1256 contracts produce capital gain or loss, gains or losses on the Section 1256 contracts open at the end of the year, or terminated during the year, are treated as 60% long term and 40% short term, regardless of how long the contracts were held. In addition, the Fund may seek to take advantage of tax loss harvesting opportunities by taking investment losses from certain equity and/or options positions to offset realized taxable gains of equities and/or options. Opportunistically, the Fund may seek to take advantage of tax loss harvesting opportunities on the SPX put options.

The Fund focuses primarily on SPX put options which offer both European settlement (i.e., options can only be exercised at their expiration date) and cash settlement (i.e., options carry an obligation by their seller to pay the difference between their strike price and their settlement value instead of allowing the seller to take delivery of securities).

The Fund’s SPX put options strategy is designed to seek to generate a positive return in rising and flat equity markets and may generate a positive return in equity markets that are modestly declining, assuming the net premium collected from the options sold and purchased exceeds the net cost to close the positions.

The average portfolio duration of the Fund normally varies from 20 to 30 years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. For example, a duration of “one” means that a 1% increase in interest rates (assuming a parallel shift in yield curve) would result in a 1% decline in the price of a portfolio or security.

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities in implementing its principal investment strategies.