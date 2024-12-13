Home
Name

As of 12/13/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

NEOS Enhanced Income 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

TLTI | ETF

$48.54

-

-

0.58%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$49.0
$48.54
$49.56

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

TLTI - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    NEOS Enhanced Income 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to achieve its investment objective by: (i) investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. Treasury securities with remaining maturities of greater than or equal to 20 years (“20+ Treasuries”) and/or ETFs that invest at least 80% of their net assets in 20+ Treasuries and/or forwards, options or futures contracts linked to 20+ Treasuries (collectively, the “Underlying Investments”); and (ii) selling and purchasing S&P 500® Index put options (“SPX put options”) to generate income for the Fund beyond what is received from the Underlying Investments. For purposes of the 80% policy, the value of forwards, options and futures contracts shall be valued at their notional value.

The 20+ Treasuries consist of U.S. Treasury bonds, notes and other public obligations of the US Treasury with remaining maturities of greater than or equal to 20 years. The 20+ Treasuries generally are fixed-rate and denominated in U.S. dollars.

The Fund’s SPX put option strategy seeks to generate monthly income for the Fund in addition to the yield it receives from the Underlying Investments. The options strategy utilizes a “put spread” consisting of the sale of SPX put options (“Short Puts”) with a notional value up to 100% of the Fund’s net assets and the purchase of SPX put options (“Long Puts”). NEOS Investment Management, LLC, the Fund’s adviser (the “Adviser”), may actively manage the written and purchased SPX put options prior to expiration to potentially capture gains and minimize losses due to the movement of the S&P 500® Index. The SPX options strategy is intended to generate monthly income in a tax efficient manner. The Fund seeks tax efficient returns by utilizing index options that receive favorable tax treatment under Internal Revenue Code rules because they qualify as “Section 1256 Contracts.” Under these rules, each section 1256 contract held by the Fund at year end is treated as if it were sold at fair market value on the last business day of the tax year. If the Section 1256 contracts produce capital gain or loss, gains or losses on the Section 1256 contracts open at the end of the year, or terminated during the year, are treated as 60% long term and 40% short term, regardless of how long the contracts were held. In addition, the Fund may seek to take advantage of tax loss harvesting opportunities by taking investment losses from certain equity and/or options positions to offset realized taxable gains of equities and/or options. Opportunistically, the Fund may seek to take advantage of tax loss harvesting opportunities on the SPX put options.

The Fund focuses primarily on SPX put options which offer both European settlement (i.e., options can only be exercised at their expiration date) and cash settlement (i.e., options carry an obligation by their seller to pay the difference between their strike price and their settlement value instead of allowing the seller to take delivery of securities).

The Fund’s SPX put options strategy is designed to seek to generate a positive return in rising and flat equity markets and may generate a positive return in equity markets that are modestly declining, assuming the net premium collected from the options sold and purchased exceeds the net cost to close the positions.

The average portfolio duration of the Fund normally varies from 20 to 30 years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. For example, a duration of “one” means that a 1% increase in interest rates (assuming a parallel shift in yield curve) would result in a 1% decline in the price of a portfolio or security.

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities in implementing its principal investment strategies.

Read More

TLTI - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TLTI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TLTI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TLTI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TLTI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

TLTI - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TLTI Category Low Category High TLTI % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TLTI % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

TLTI - Expenses

Operational Fees

TLTI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.58% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.58% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TLTI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TLTI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TLTI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TLTI - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TLTI Category Low Category High TLTI % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TLTI Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TLTI Category Low Category High TLTI % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TLTI Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

TLTI - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

