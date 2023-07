The Fund invests in securities that ProShare Advisors believes, in combination, should track the performance of the Index. The Index selects companies focused on making or applying industrial innovations which allow for improved products, processes, or techniques through advanced, responsive, or intelligent materials. The Index includes companies exposed to smart materials through involvement in one or more of the following product or service areas: • Production of smart materials, also called intelligent or responsive materials, with properties which make them responsive to external stimuli such as temperature, electricity, or stress • Production of materials with certain advanced, innovative, or disruptive qualities • Technologies which promote advances and research related to smart materials The Index is constructed and maintained by Solactive AG (the “Index Provider”). At each Index reconstitution, the Index Provider uses an automated scan of company filings and other public information in search of terms and phrases which identify companies that have or are expected to have significant exposure in the field of smart materials. The Index Provider then reviews each company and excludes any company that does not have relevant business exposure. The identified companies are then ranked based on level of exposure to smart materials, as determined by the automated scan. The 30 companies ranked highest are selected into the Index. Selected companies are weighted based on market capitalization, subject to a maximum weight of 4.5% for any single company. The Index consists of U.S., non-U.S. developed, and emerging market companies that are listed for trading on a stock exchange and meet certain market capitalization and liquidity requirements. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced semi-annually in May and November. Security weights are allowed to fluctuate between semi-annual rebalance dates. The Index is published under the Bloomberg ticker symbol “SOLSMATN.” • Equity Securities — The Fund invests in common stock issued by public companies. • Depositary Receipts — The Fund may invest in depositary receipts, which principally include: ○ American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), which represent the right to receive securities of foreign issuers deposited in a bank or trust company and are an alternative to purchasing the underlying securities in their national markets and currencies ○ Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs), which are receipts for shares in a foreign-based corporation traded in capital markets around the world. ProShare Advisors determines the type, quantity and mix of investment positions that it believes, in combination, the Fund should hold to produce returns consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund will generally use a “replication strategy” to achieve its investment objective, meaning that it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in approximately the same proportion as the Index. However, the Fund may also use a “representative sampling” strategy to invest in or gain exposure to only a representative sample of the securities in the Index or to securities not contained in the Index or in financial instruments, with the intent of obtaining exposure with aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index. In managing the assets of the Fund, ProShare Advisors does not invest the assets of the Fund in securities or financial instruments based on ProShare Advisors’ view of the investment merit of a particular security, instrument, or company, nor does it conduct conventional investment research or analysis or forecast market movement or trends. The Fund seeks to remain fully invested at all times in securities and/or financial instruments that, in combination, provide exposure to the returns of the Index without regard to market conditions, trends or direction. The Fund will concentrate (i.e., invest in securities that represent 25 percent or more of the value of the Index) or focus (i.e., invest in securities that represent a substantial portion of its value, but less than 25 percent) its investments in a particular industry or group of industries, country or region to approximately the same extent the Index is so concentrated or focused. As of September 21, 2021, the Index was concentrated in the materials industry group. The Index was also focused in South Korea. Please see “Investment Objectives, Principal Investment Strategies and Related Risks” in the Fund’s Prospectus for additional details.