The Fund’s adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives by tactically investing in a portfolio of income-producing securities, including high-yield bonds, investment grade bonds, municipal bonds, U.S. Treasuries and/or cash/cash equivalents. In order to gain exposure these securities the Fund invests primarily in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”); options on ETFs, equities and indices; futures and options that invest in or are otherwise exposed to domestic and foreign high-yield debt instruments (also known as “junk bonds”), and U.S. or foreign cash equivalents. In addition, the Fund may invest directly in domestic and foreign high-yield debt instruments and U.S. or foreign cash equivalents.

The Fund may hedge long positions using futures and/or ETFs. The adviser employs what it defines as a “tactical” strategy by investing in a combination of securities and derivatives that it believes will produce a high level of income, when in a bullish posture economic exposure of the Fund could be invested up to 100% in high yield debt instruments that the adviser believes will have a similar return to that of the securities in the BofA Merrill Lynch High Yield Cash Pay Index. The Fund defines high yield debt instruments as corporate bonds or other bonds or debt instrument that are generally rated lower that Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Services, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB by S&P (below investment grade).

The Fund’s secondary objective is to limit risk during unfavorable market conditions, and when the adviser determines such conditions exist, the Fund will attempt to uncorrelate to the overall bond market by taking a defensive position and/or be allocated 100% to U.S. Treasuries and/or short-term fixed income securities, U.S. or foreign cash or cash equivalents. The Fund may invest in US Treasury bills, notes, and bonds of any duration or length until maturity. The Fund may invest in futures contracts that derive the value from US Treasury bills, notes, and bonds of any duration or length until maturity. The Fund may allocate up to 100% to fixed income ETFs and/or other fixed income securities. This strategy is a tactical market timing strategy in which the portfolio will be allocated 100% to cash, U.S. Treasuries and/or short-term fixed income securities, U.S. or foreign cash or cash equivalents for significant periods of time.

The adviser uses technical analysis, including monitoring price movements and momentum, of high-yield bond markets in an effort to identify the proper weighting of the Fund’s portfolio. The adviser buys and sells securities and derivatives described above to increase or decrease the Fund’s exposure to the high-yield bond market. The adviser’s decision to buy or sell a Fund holding will be made based on current market conditions and the adviser’s determination of the appropriate exposure level to the high-yield bond market. The Fund’s adviser may engage in active and frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities achieve the Fund’s investment objective.