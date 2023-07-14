Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-0.2%
1 yr return
-0.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$35.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
66.5%
Expense Ratio 1.48%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund’s adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives by tactically investing in a portfolio of income-producing securities, including high-yield bonds, investment grade bonds, municipal bonds, U.S. Treasuries and/or cash/cash equivalents. In order to gain exposure these securities the Fund invests primarily in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”); options on ETFs, equities and indices; futures and options that invest in or are otherwise exposed to domestic and foreign high-yield debt instruments (also known as “junk bonds”), and U.S. or foreign cash equivalents. In addition, the Fund may invest directly in domestic and foreign high-yield debt instruments and U.S. or foreign cash equivalents.
The Fund may hedge long positions using futures and/or ETFs. The adviser employs what it defines as a “tactical” strategy by investing in a combination of securities and derivatives that it believes will produce a high level of income, when in a bullish posture economic exposure of the Fund could be invested up to 100% in high yield debt instruments that the adviser believes will have a similar return to that of the securities in the BofA Merrill Lynch High Yield Cash Pay Index. The Fund defines high yield debt instruments as corporate bonds or other bonds or debt instrument that are generally rated lower that Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Services, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB by S&P (below investment grade).
The Fund’s secondary objective is to limit risk during unfavorable market conditions, and when the adviser determines such conditions exist, the Fund will attempt to uncorrelate to the overall bond market by taking a defensive position and/or be allocated 100% to U.S. Treasuries and/or short-term fixed income securities, U.S. or foreign cash or cash equivalents. The Fund may invest in US Treasury bills, notes, and bonds of any duration or length until maturity. The Fund may invest in futures contracts that derive the value from US Treasury bills, notes, and bonds of any duration or length until maturity. The Fund may allocate up to 100% to fixed income ETFs and/or other fixed income securities. This strategy is a tactical market timing strategy in which the portfolio will be allocated 100% to cash, U.S. Treasuries and/or short-term fixed income securities, U.S. or foreign cash or cash equivalents for significant periods of time.
The adviser uses technical analysis, including monitoring price movements and momentum, of high-yield bond markets in an effort to identify the proper weighting of the Fund’s portfolio. The adviser buys and sells securities and derivatives described above to increase or decrease the Fund’s exposure to the high-yield bond market. The adviser’s decision to buy or sell a Fund holding will be made based on current market conditions and the adviser’s determination of the appropriate exposure level to the high-yield bond market. The Fund’s adviser may engage in active and frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities achieve the Fund’s investment objective.
|Period
|THY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.2%
|-7.2%
|10.3%
|98.25%
|1 Yr
|-0.9%
|-9.7%
|19.3%
|94.44%
|3 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-11.4%
|72.9%
|18.18%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-14.2%
|37.6%
|10.21%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.0%
|19.1%
|14.13%
* Annualized
|Period
|THY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.6%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|3.26%
|2021
|0.0%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|51.77%
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|N/A
|Period
|THY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.9%
|-14.3%
|7.5%
|93.42%
|1 Yr
|-3.3%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|92.55%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.4%
|72.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.2%
|37.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|THY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.6%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|3.26%
|2021
|0.0%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|51.61%
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|THY
|Category Low
|Category High
|THY % Rank
|Net Assets
|35.6 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|93.41%
|Number of Holdings
|7
|2
|2736
|99.41%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|30 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|68.52%
|Weighting of Top 10
|66.46%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|1.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|THY % Rank
|Bonds
|64.93%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|97.81%
|Cash
|34.34%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|1.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.62%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|70.86%
|Stocks
|0.09%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|62.97%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|0.00%
|7.09%
|44.51%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|91.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|THY % Rank
|Financial Services
|89.71%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|5.29%
|Energy
|8.50%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|60.32%
|Communication Services
|1.53%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|48.15%
|Industrials
|0.26%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|33.60%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|89.95%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|94.44%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|90.74%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.17%
|90.21%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|90.48%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|92.59%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|90.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|THY % Rank
|Non US
|0.08%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|27.38%
|US
|0.01%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|62.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|THY % Rank
|Corporate
|65.61%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|95.60%
|Cash & Equivalents
|34.38%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|1.61%
|Securitized
|0.01%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|45.16%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|89.88%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|88.71%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|90.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|THY % Rank
|US
|56.22%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|90.78%
|Non US
|8.71%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|81.70%
|THY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.48%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|22.02%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|95.47%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|13.39%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|THY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|THY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|THY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|255.00%
|N/A
|THY
|Category Low
|Category High
|THY % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.90%
|0.00%
|37.15%
|8.88%
|THY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|THY
|Category Low
|Category High
|THY % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.99%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|98.36%
|THY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 26, 2023
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 22, 2023
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 24, 2023
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2023
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 21, 2023
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2023
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2022
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2022
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2022
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 21, 2022
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2021
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2021
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2021
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 21, 2021
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2021
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 20, 2021
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 21, 2021
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2021
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2020
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 24, 2020
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 25, 2020
1.93
1.9%
Randy joined Toews in March of 1998. During his tenure he has been the primary overseer of the Toews analytic methodology and is currently the co-portfolio manager for the Toews Funds. Randy received a B.A. from Bethel College in Newton, KS in 1988 and a Masters of Arts from the State University of New York, Binghamton, New York in 1994.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 25, 2020
1.93
1.9%
Jason began working with the Toews Corporation in October 2013. He oversees the day-to-day operations of and researches investment opportunities for the Toews mutual funds. Prior to this role, Jason was a Vice President at BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. where he worked on the Structured Finance Team, overseeing Collateralized Debt Obligations and various Hedge Funds and Government Mandated Projects. Jason has also previously worked at JPMorgan. Mr. Graffius received a B.S. in Accounting from Rutgers University in Camden, NJ in 2002.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 25, 2020
1.93
1.9%
Charles Collins is Head of Trading, Options & Derivatives Specialist and Portfolio Manager for the Toews Corporation. Prior to joining Toews in May 2016, he was an equity derivatives broker at Tullett Prebon in Jersey City, NJ. In that role, his primary responsibility was providing investment banks and asset money managers access to liquidity in products such as index and single stock options, delta one, variance swaps, and cash. Prior to his experience as a derivatives broker, he was a floor trader and an independent member of the New York Stock Exchange. Throughout his career he has acquired the Series 4, 7, 24, 55, & 63.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 25, 2020
1.93
1.9%
Phil Toews is the CEO and founder of the Toews Corporation. Phil helped pioneer the field of unconstrained tactical management by building models beginning in 1989. In the construction of the Toews Dynamic Hedging Strategy, his focus was on building effective loss avoidance and reliable market up-capture. Phil received a B.S. in Business and Economics from Bethel College in Newton, KS, in 1986. In 1987 he joined IDS/American Express as a Financial Consultant. From 1989 through 1994 he ran the money management division at Dorset Financial Services, Corp., of Devon, PA. Since 1994 he has acted as chief executive at Toews Corporation where he has overseen all aspects of the Toews System.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.13
|8.17
