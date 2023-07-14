Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF

THY | Active ETF

$22.14

$35.6 M

1.90%

$0.42

1.48%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.2%

1 yr return

-0.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$35.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

66.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.3
$21.75
$23.78

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.48%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

THY - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -2.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.99%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Toews Corporation
  • Inception Date
    Jun 25, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    1275000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Randall Schroeder

Fund Description

The Fund’s adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives by tactically investing in a portfolio of income-producing securities, including high-yield bonds, investment grade bonds, municipal bonds, U.S. Treasuries and/or cash/cash equivalents. In order to gain exposure these securities the Fund invests primarily in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”); options on ETFs, equities and indices; futures and options that invest in or are otherwise exposed to domestic and foreign high-yield debt instruments (also known as “junk bonds”), and U.S. or foreign cash equivalents. In addition, the Fund may invest directly in domestic and foreign high-yield debt instruments and U.S. or foreign cash equivalents.

The Fund may hedge long positions using futures and/or ETFs. The adviser employs what it defines as a “tactical” strategy by investing in a combination of securities and derivatives that it believes will produce a high level of income, when in a bullish posture economic exposure of the Fund could be invested up to 100% in high yield debt instruments that the adviser believes will have a similar return to that of the securities in the BofA Merrill Lynch High Yield Cash Pay Index. The Fund defines high yield debt instruments as corporate bonds or other bonds or debt instrument that are generally rated lower that Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Services, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB by S&P (below investment grade).

The Fund’s secondary objective is to limit risk during unfavorable market conditions, and when the adviser determines such conditions exist, the Fund will attempt to uncorrelate to the overall bond market by taking a defensive position and/or be allocated 100% to U.S. Treasuries and/or short-term fixed income securities, U.S. or foreign cash or cash equivalents. The Fund may invest in US Treasury bills, notes, and bonds of any duration or length until maturity. The Fund may invest in futures contracts that derive the value from US Treasury bills, notes, and bonds of any duration or length until maturity. The Fund may allocate up to 100% to fixed income ETFs and/or other fixed income securities. This strategy is a tactical market timing strategy in which the portfolio will be allocated 100% to cash, U.S. Treasuries and/or short-term fixed income securities, U.S. or foreign cash or cash equivalents for significant periods of time.

The adviser uses technical analysis, including monitoring price movements and momentum, of high-yield bond markets in an effort to identify the proper weighting of the Fund’s portfolio. The adviser buys and sells securities and derivatives described above to increase or decrease the Fund’s exposure to the high-yield bond market. The adviser’s decision to buy or sell a Fund holding will be made based on current market conditions and the adviser’s determination of the appropriate exposure level to the high-yield bond market. The Fund’s adviser may engage in active and frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities achieve the Fund’s investment objective.

Read More

THY - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period THY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.2% -7.2% 10.3% 98.25%
1 Yr -0.9% -9.7% 19.3% 94.44%
3 Yr -0.6%* -11.4% 72.9% 18.18%
5 Yr 0.0%* -14.2% 37.6% 10.21%
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.0% 19.1% 14.13%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period THY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.6% -33.4% 3.6% 3.26%
2021 0.0% -4.3% 5.4% 51.77%
2020 N/A -8.4% 70.9% N/A
2019 N/A -1.1% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period THY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.9% -14.3% 7.5% 93.42%
1 Yr -3.3% -18.1% 22.2% 92.55%
3 Yr N/A* -11.4% 72.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.2% 37.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period THY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.6% -33.4% 3.6% 3.26%
2021 0.0% -4.3% 5.4% 51.61%
2020 N/A -8.4% 70.9% N/A
2019 N/A -1.0% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.2% N/A

THY - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

THY Category Low Category High THY % Rank
Net Assets 35.6 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 93.41%
Number of Holdings 7 2 2736 99.41%
Net Assets in Top 10 30 M -492 M 2.55 B 68.52%
Weighting of Top 10 66.46% 3.0% 100.0% 1.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ISHARES BROAD USD HIGH YI 16.56%
  2. SPDR BLOOMBERG S 16.56%
  3. ISHARES IBOXX HIGH YLD CO 16.54%
  4. XTRACKERS USD HIGH YIELD 16.52%
  5. SPDR BLOOMBERG H 16.50%
  6. VANECK FALLEN AN 16.43%
  7. BBH SWEEP VEHICLE 0.99%
  8. STATE STREET INST US GOV MMF 0.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High THY % Rank
Bonds 		64.93% 0.00% 154.38% 97.81%
Cash 		34.34% -52.00% 100.00% 1.02%
Convertible Bonds 		0.62% 0.00% 17.89% 70.86%
Stocks 		0.09% -0.60% 52.82% 62.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 7.09% 44.51%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 91.80%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High THY % Rank
Financial Services 		89.71% 0.00% 100.00% 5.29%
Energy 		8.50% 0.00% 100.00% 60.32%
Communication Services 		1.53% 0.00% 99.99% 48.15%
Industrials 		0.26% 0.00% 100.00% 33.60%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 89.95%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 34.19% 94.44%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 86.71% 90.74%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 22.17% 90.21%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 90.48%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 92.59%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 90.21%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High THY % Rank
Non US 		0.08% -0.01% 5.26% 27.38%
US 		0.01% -0.60% 47.59% 62.81%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High THY % Rank
Corporate 		65.61% 0.00% 129.69% 95.60%
Cash & Equivalents 		34.38% 0.00% 99.98% 1.61%
Securitized 		0.01% 0.00% 97.24% 45.16%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 89.88%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 88.71%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 90.91%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High THY % Rank
US 		56.22% 0.00% 150.64% 90.78%
Non US 		8.71% 0.00% 118.12% 81.70%

THY - Expenses

Operational Fees

THY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.48% 0.03% 18.97% 22.02%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.84% 95.47%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 13.39%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

THY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

THY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

THY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 255.00% N/A

THY - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

THY Category Low Category High THY % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.90% 0.00% 37.15% 8.88%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

THY Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

THY Category Low Category High THY % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.99% -2.39% 14.30% 98.36%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

THY Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

THY - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Randall Schroeder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 25, 2020

1.93

1.9%

Randy joined Toews in March of 1998. During his tenure he has been the primary overseer of the Toews analytic methodology and is currently the co-portfolio manager for the Toews Funds. Randy received a B.A. from Bethel College in Newton, KS in 1988 and a Masters of Arts from the State University of New York, Binghamton, New York in 1994.

Jason Graffius

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 25, 2020

1.93

1.9%

Jason began working with the Toews Corporation in October 2013. He oversees the day-to-day operations of and researches investment opportunities for the Toews mutual funds. Prior to this role, Jason was a Vice President at BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. where he worked on the Structured Finance Team, overseeing Collateralized Debt Obligations and various Hedge Funds and Government Mandated Projects. Jason has also previously worked at JPMorgan. Mr. Graffius received a B.S. in Accounting from Rutgers University in Camden, NJ in 2002.

Charles Collins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 25, 2020

1.93

1.9%

Charles Collins is Head of Trading, Options & Derivatives Specialist and Portfolio Manager for the Toews Corporation. Prior to joining Toews in May 2016, he was an equity derivatives broker at Tullett Prebon in Jersey City, NJ. In that role, his primary responsibility was providing investment banks and asset money managers access to liquidity in products such as index and single stock options, delta one, variance swaps, and cash. Prior to his experience as a derivatives broker, he was a floor trader and an independent member of the New York Stock Exchange. Throughout his career he has acquired the Series 4, 7, 24, 55, & 63.

Phillip Toews

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 25, 2020

1.93

1.9%

Phil Toews is the CEO and founder of the Toews Corporation. Phil helped pioneer the field of unconstrained tactical management by building models beginning in 1989. In the construction of the Toews Dynamic Hedging Strategy, his focus was on building effective loss avoidance and reliable market up-capture. Phil received a B.S. in Business and Economics from Bethel College in Newton, KS, in 1986. In 1987 he joined IDS/American Express as a Financial Consultant. From 1989 through 1994 he ran the money management division at Dorset Financial Services, Corp., of Devon, PA. Since 1994 he has acted as chief executive at Toews Corporation where he has overseen all aspects of the Toews System.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.13 8.17

