Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.2
$25.08
$25.20

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

THIR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    THOR Index Rotation ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Sep 24, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its total assets in securities included in the Index. The rules-based index is comprised of U.S. index exchange traded funds (“ETFs”). The primary goal of the Index is to gain exposure to U.S. large cap equities while attempting to lower volatility by avoiding indexes and ETFs that are currently in a down trending cycle, in the view of THOR Analytics, LLC dba THOR Financial Technologies, LLC (the “Adviser”).

The Index measures the price trends and historic volatility of three U.S. index ETFs (the “Select List”) over the medium term (three to six months). The Select List includes the S&P 500 Index, Dow Jones Industrial Index, and the NASDAQ 100 Index. The Index uses a proprietary algorithm weekly to evaluate the Select List to determine whether the security on the Select List is currently “risk on” (buy) or “risk off” (sell). Only securities with a risk on signal are included in the Index.

If all three indexes are risk on, the indexes are equally weighted, and the Index consists of a 33.3% allocation to each index.
If an index is risk off, the Index is equally weighted to the risk on indexes, with a maximum allocation of 50% to each index.
If one index is risk on and two indexes are risk off, the Index is allocated 50% to the risk on index and 50% to cash.
The balance of the Index is allocated to one or more U.S. money market funds, cash alternative, or other ETFs.
The Index may consist 100% of U.S. money market funds, cash alternatives or other ETFs during periods of sustained market declines.

The Index is owned and was developed by the Adviser. The Adviser has retained Solactive AG (the “Index Calculation Agent”) to calculate and maintain the Index. The Index follows a weekly reconstitution and rebalancing schedule. The Index’s periodic rebalance and reconstitution schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Adviser will use a replication strategy to track the Index, rather than a sampling approach, meaning the Fund will generally invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportions as in the Index.

THIR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period THIR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period THIR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period THIR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period THIR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

THIR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

THIR Category Low Category High THIR % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High THIR % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

THIR - Expenses

Operational Fees

THIR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.70% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.55% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

THIR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

THIR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

THIR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

THIR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

THIR Category Low Category High THIR % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

THIR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

THIR Category Low Category High THIR % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

THIR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

THIR - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

