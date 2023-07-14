Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF

Active ETF
TGRW
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$28.3484 +0.1 +0.35%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
TGRW (ETF)

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$28.3484 +0.1 +0.35%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
TGRW (ETF)

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$28.3484 +0.1 +0.35%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF

TGRW | Active ETF

$28.35

$49.4 M

0.00%

0.52%

Vitals

YTD Return

38.2%

1 yr return

26.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$49.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

54.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.3
$20.07
$28.35

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.52%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 37.90%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF

TGRW | Active ETF

$28.35

$49.4 M

0.00%

0.52%

TGRW - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -29.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Aug 04, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    1655000
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Fath

Fund Description

The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its assets in the common stocks of a diversified group of growth companies (or futures that have similar economic characteristics). While it may invest in companies of any market capitalization, the fund generally seeks investments in stocks of large-cap companies with one or more of the following characteristics: strong cash flow and an above-average rate of earnings growth; the ability to sustain earnings momentum during economic downturns; and occupation of a lucrative niche in the economy and the

ability to expand even during times of slow economic growth. As growth investors, we believe that when a company increases its earnings faster than both inflation and the overall growth rate of the economy, the market will eventually reward it with a higher stock price.

At times, the fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the same economic sector, such as the information technology sector.

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.

The fund primarily invests in exchange-traded securities that trade synchronously with the fund’s shares, cash, and cash equivalents. The fund may also invest in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and common stocks listed on a foreign exchange that trade on such exchange synchronously with the fund’s shares (i.e., during the U.S. listing exchange’s trading hours).

The fund is an actively-managed, exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not disclose portfolio holdings daily. In order to provide market participants with information on the fund’s investments, the fund will publish a “Proxy Portfolio” on its website daily. A Proxy Portfolio is a basket of securities that is designed to closely track the daily performance of the fund’s portfolio holdings. While the Proxy Portfolio includes some of the fund’s holdings, it is not the fund’s actual portfolio. The Proxy Portfolio could be based on a broad-based securities index or the fund’s recently disclosed portfolio holdings. The fund’s Portfolio Overlap is available on the fund’s website daily. The Portfolio Overlap is the percentage weight overlap between the holdings of the prior business day’s Proxy Portfolio compared to the holdings of the fund that formed the basis for the fund’s calculation of net asset value (NAV) at the end of the prior business day.

Read More

TGRW - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGRW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 38.2% -41.7% 65.2% 10.35%
1 Yr 26.4% -45.6% 77.3% 10.68%
3 Yr 0.0%* -41.6% 28.4% 53.42%
5 Yr 0.0%* -30.4% 23.6% 61.54%
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.9% 19.4% 78.30%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGRW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.4% -85.9% 81.6% 68.56%
2021 7.2% -31.0% 26.7% 27.30%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGRW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -29.2% -41.7% 65.2% 99.18%
1 Yr -23.0% -45.6% 77.3% 98.52%
3 Yr N/A* -41.6% 28.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGRW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.4% -85.9% 81.6% 68.56%
2021 7.2% -31.0% 26.7% 27.30%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

TGRW - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TGRW Category Low Category High TGRW % Rank
Net Assets 49.4 M 189 K 222 B 90.88%
Number of Holdings 93 2 3509 27.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 25.9 M -1.37 M 104 B 90.60%
Weighting of Top 10 54.64% 11.4% 116.5% 17.63%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 13.48%
  2. Apple Inc 10.24%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 5.26%
  4. NVIDIA Corp 4.35%
  5. Alphabet Inc 4.33%
  6. Visa Inc 3.33%
  7. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.29%
  8. Mastercard Inc 2.76%
  9. Intuit Inc 2.50%
  10. Ferrari NV 2.49%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TGRW % Rank
Stocks 		98.24% 50.26% 104.50% 54.91%
Cash 		1.76% -10.83% 49.73% 42.54%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 45.18%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 49.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 41.47%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 40.89%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TGRW % Rank
Technology 		38.33% 0.00% 65.70% 36.85%
Consumer Cyclical 		25.68% 0.00% 62.57% 4.37%
Communication Services 		19.16% 0.00% 66.40% 5.52%
Healthcare 		7.95% 0.00% 39.76% 90.27%
Industrials 		4.39% 0.00% 30.65% 69.00%
Financial Services 		4.02% 0.00% 43.06% 92.09%
Basic Materials 		0.47% 0.00% 18.91% 68.59%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 60.92%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 80.96%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 74.11%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 92.33%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TGRW % Rank
US 		93.70% 34.69% 100.00% 55.89%
Non US 		4.54% 0.00% 54.22% 37.51%

TGRW - Expenses

Operational Fees

TGRW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.52% 0.01% 20.29% 88.92%
Management Fee 0.52% 0.00% 1.50% 29.09%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

TGRW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TGRW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TGRW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 37.90% 0.00% 316.74% 57.18%

TGRW - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TGRW Category Low Category High TGRW % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 40.83% 49.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TGRW Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TGRW Category Low Category High TGRW % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.20% -6.13% 1.75% 39.90%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TGRW Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TGRW - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Fath

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 04, 2020

1.82

1.8%

Joe Fath is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He is the portfolio manager and chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Growth Stock Fund. He is also a member of the portfolio management team for the US Large-Cap Growth Equity Strategy in the U.S. Equity Division. Joe serves as a vice president and Investment Advisory Committee member of the Media & Telecommunications, Capital Opportunity and Mid-Cap Growth Funds. He joined the firm in 2002 as an analyst covering gaming, lodging, cruise lines, airlines, and air freight and logistics companies after serving as a summer intern for the firm in 2001. He was also the chief financial officer and cofounder of Broadform, Inc., a start-up educational/software company. In addition, Joe worked as director of operations analysis for Players International, a multi-jurisdictional gaming operator in the United States. He also was employed by Coopers & Lybrand as a senior associate in the Business Assurance and Financial Services Group. Joe graduated, with honors, with a B.S. in accounting from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He earned an M.B.A., with honors, in finance and entrepreneurial management from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. Joe also has earned the Certified Public Accountant accreditation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×