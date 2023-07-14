The fund will invest primarily in U.S. equity securities. The fund uses a growth style of investing. Accordingly, the adviser looks for companies with an above-average rate of earnings, cash flow growth, and a lucrative niche in the economy that gives them the ability to sustain earnings momentum even during times of slow economic growth. The fund may purchase the stocks of companies of any size, but typically focuses on large-cap companies. The portfolio is

typically constructed in a “bottom up” manner, an approach that focuses more on evaluations of individual stocks than on analysis of overall economic trends and market cycles.

Sector allocations are largely the result of the fund’s focus on stock selection. The fund may at times invest significantly in certain sectors, such as the information technology and consumer discretionary sectors.

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in a single issuer and own more of the issuer’s voting securities than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.