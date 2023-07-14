Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AXS Brendan Wood TopGun Index ETF

TGN | ETF

$31.44

$1.9 M

0.26%

$0.08

0.98%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.9%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$1.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.4
$27.86
$31.44

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

TGN - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AXS Brendan Wood TopGun Index ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    INVESTMENT MANAGERS SERIES TRUST II
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in the component securities of the Index.

Brendan Wood TopGun Index

The Index was developed by Brendan Wood International, the Fund’s index provider (“Brendan Wood” or the “Index Provider”).

Construction of the Index begins with the identification of approximately 1,400 companies composing the Brendan Wood “Shareholder Conviction Universe”, which are generally stocks of liquid large and mid-capitalization companies (with market capitalizations of $2 billion or greater) that trade on a national exchange in the United States, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). Companies included in the Shareholder Conviction Universe are evaluated based on the results of up to 2,000 personal interviews with institutional investment professionals, including large financial services companies and advisory firms, conducted by Brendan Wood during the calendar year. These interviews with institutional investment professionals are designed to generate data that is used by Brendan Wood to establish the quality of companies in the Shareholder Conviction Universe and then rate and rank the companies based on multiple investment attributes discussed. These interviews include questions regarding various investment quality metrics, including each company’s business strategy, long-term and short-term performance, executive and senior management, governance (including the company’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) practices), reporting and disclosure, balance sheet, commitment to own, momentum and price appreciation. These interviews also seek information regarding sectors in which the institutional investment professionals intend to increase their investment exposure. From these responses, Brendan Wood forecasts the demand of the nine Shareholder Conviction Universe sectors (i.e., financials, mining, real estate, generalist, energy, industrials, healthcare, technology media and telecom (“TMT”), and consumer). Those companies that are identified with the highest investment quality ratings and are in high demand sectors are algorithmically selected for inclusion in the Index (collectively, “TopGun companies”). The Index generally contains approximately 25 TopGun companies.

When the algorithm for the Index determines that a TopGun company’s investment score or sector demand of its principal business has decreased to a level beneath the ratings threshold established by the algorithm, the company will be removed from the Index. The proceeds generated from any such sale are allocated to other TopGun companies, as determined by the algorithm. In the event that no more than 15 companies meet the Index’s selection criteria at any time, the Index will reflect allocation of the proceeds of a sale of companies removed from the Index to cash, fixed income securities, including U.S. government securities, corporate bonds that are rated investment grade at time of purchase, and money market instruments, and/or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in large cap companies until the algorithm identifies a qualifying additional company for inclusion in the Index.

The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced to be dollar weighted equally in January of each year. The Index’s exposure may change significantly with each reconstitution or based on market movements between reconstitutions. 

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in approximately the same proportion as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Fund’s advisor believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. In addition, to the extent the Index focuses on particular sectors, the Fund intends to focus on the same sectors. As of the date of this Prospectus, the Index is focused in the following Shareholder Conviction Universe sectors: financial, real estate and mining. As of the date of this Prospectus, the Index is not concentrated in any particular industries.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest more of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than “diversified” funds. 

Read More

TGN - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.9% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

TGN - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TGN Category Low Category High TGN % Rank
Net Assets 1.9 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 25 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 633 K N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 42.77% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc COM USD0.0005 CL A 4.61%
  2. Visa Inc COM STK USD0.0001 4.33%
  3. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. COM USD0.01 4.32%
  4. Franco Nevada Corp COM NPV 4.26%
  5. Microsoft Corporation COM USD0.00000625 4.24%
  6. Cheniere Energy Inc COM USD0.003 4.19%
  7. Waste Connections Inc (CA) Inc COM NPV 4.18%
  8. MasterCard Incorporated COM USD0.0001 CLASS A 4.18%
  9. Brookfield Corp. CL A LTD VT SH 4.14%
  10. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. COM NPV 4.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TGN % Rank
Stocks 		99.70% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.30% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TGN % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TGN % Rank
US 		88.79% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		10.91% N/A N/A N/A

TGN - Expenses

Operational Fees

TGN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.98% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TGN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TGN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TGN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TGN - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TGN Category Low Category High TGN % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.26% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TGN Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TGN Category Low Category High TGN % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TGN Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

TGN - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

