The Fund is a fund of funds and invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Underlying Index. The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed.

The Underlying Index seeks to provide broad exposure to income-producing asset classes using a portfolio of exchange-traded funds (each, an "Underlying ETF"), with the goal, but not the guarantee, of providing exposure that may be sufficient to support an annualized yield of the US 10-Year Treasury yield plus two percent (2.0%) for the Fund, net of fees. The Underlying Index targets an annualized yield that is somewhat higher than the US 10-Year Treasury yield plus 2% ("US 10-Year Treasury +2% Plus"), which is intended to provide the Fund with the ability to achieve the US 10-Year Treasury yield plus 2% target, net of

fees. The Underlying Index allocates index weights among the Underlying ETFs based on a methodology developed by Wilshire Associates, the provider of the Underlying Index ("Index Provider"), which is designed to achieve the target income objective while also utilizing an optimization approach that seeks to minimize the overall risk of the portfolio. The share prices of the Underlying ETFs are expected to track the performance of equities or bonds in developed or emerging markets, senior loans, preferred securities, real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), master limited partnerships ("MLPs") and energy infrastructure equities, U.S. Treasury bonds, and U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities ("TIPS"). The Underlying ETFs which invest in bonds may have exposure to investment grade and non-investment grade bonds.

The Underlying Index is constructed from the eligible income-producing asset classes, each of which is represented by an Underlying ETF that provides exposure to the given asset class. On a quarterly basis, and subject to certain weighting constraints, the Underlying Index is rebalanced to allocate weights to a subset of the eligible Underlying ETFs using a quantitative optimization approach that is described in more detail below. The Underlying Index has a target yield of US 10-Year Treasury +2% Plus, which is expected to be generated by the income from the allocation to the Underlying ETFs.

Optimization is the quantitative process of selecting a specific portfolio allocation from the set of all potential portfolio allocations, based on a defined objective and subject to certain constraints. Given that the objective of the Underlying Index is to achieve the stated income target while seeking to minimize overall portfolio risk, the primary optimization inputs for the Underlying Index are the yield, volatility, and correlation characteristics of the Underlying ETFs. The primary optimization constraints are the maximum weights of the Underlying ETFs as described in more detail below. Based on these inputs and constraints, the optimization process quantitatively determines the allocation to the Underlying ETFs at each quarterly rebalance.

As of January 31, 2021, the Underlying ETFs eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index are: Global X SuperDividend ® ETF, Global X SuperDividend ® U.S. ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors ® J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, and Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. Each Underlying ETF has a minimum weight of 0% and a maximum weight of 20% at each quarterly rebalance. (iShares ® is a registered trademark of BlackRock (BlackRock, Inc. and its subsidiaries). Neither BlackRock nor the iShares ® Funds make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Fund.)

The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is an organization that is independent of the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the Underlying ETFs of the Underlying Index based on the output from the quantitative optimization process described above. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund uses a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index. "Representative sampling" is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index in terms of key risk factors, performance attributes and other characteristics. These include country weightings, market capitalization and other financial characteristics of securities. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index.

The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation.