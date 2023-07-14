Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF

TFLR | ETF

$51.10

$33.9 M

7.43%

$3.80

0.61%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.8%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$33.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

101.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$51.2
$49.65
$51.19

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.61%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

TFLR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 7.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    TROWEPRICE
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in floating rate loans and floating rate debt securities.

Floating rate loans represent amounts borrowed by companies or other entities from banks and other lenders. Most, if not all, of the loans in which the fund invests are rated below investment grade (below BBB or an equivalent rating and commonly referred to as “junk”) or

are not rated by established credit rating agencies. The loans in which the fund invests may be referred to as “leveraged loans” because the borrowing companies often have significantly more debt than equity.

The loans held by the fund may be senior or subordinate obligations of the borrower, although the fund normally invests the majority of its assets in senior floating rate loans. In the event of bankruptcy, holders of senior floating rate loans are typically paid (to the extent assets are available) before other creditors of the borrower, such as bondholders and stockholders. Holders of subordinate loans may be paid after more senior bondholders. Loans may or may not be secured by collateral. There is no limit on the fund’s investments in unsecured loans or in companies involved in bankruptcy proceedings, reorganizations, or financial restructurings.

Floating rate loans have interest rates that reset periodically (typically quarterly or monthly). Floating rate loans may be structured and administered by a financial institution that acts as the agent of the lenders participating in the floating rate loan. The fund may acquire floating rate loans directly from a lender or through the agent, as an assignment from another lender who holds a floating rate loan, or as a participation interest in another lender’s floating rate loan or portion thereof.

Most assets will typically be invested in U.S. dollar-denominated floating rate loans and debt instruments, including U.S. dollar-denominated bonds or loans of foreign issuers or lenders. The fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in non-U.S. dollar-denominated investments.

Read More

TFLR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TFLR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.8% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TFLR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TFLR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TFLR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

TFLR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TFLR Category Low Category High TFLR % Rank
Net Assets 33.9 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 199 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 21.4 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 101.64% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. T Rowe Price Government Reserve Fund 4.42%
  2. Ultimate Software Group Inc (The) 2021 2nd Lien Term Loan 2.55%
  3. Hub International Limited 2021 Term Loan B 2.28%
  4. UFC Holdings, LLC 2021 Term Loan B 2.13%
  5. Epicor Software Corporation 2020 Term Loan 1.61%
  6. Applied Systems, Inc. 2022 Extended 1st Lien Term Loan 1.52%
  7. CDK Global, Inc. 2022 USD Term Loan B 1.36%
  8. Charter NEX US, Inc. 2021 Term Loan 1.32%
  9. USI, Inc. 2022 Incremental Term Loan 1.28%
  10. American Airlines, Inc. 2021 Term Loan 1.26%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TFLR % Rank
Bonds 		92.15% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		86.91% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFLR % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		86.91% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFLR % Rank
US 		91.96% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.19% N/A N/A N/A

TFLR - Expenses

Operational Fees

TFLR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.61% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TFLR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TFLR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TFLR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TFLR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TFLR Category Low Category High TFLR % Rank
Dividend Yield 7.43% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TFLR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TFLR Category Low Category High TFLR % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TFLR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

TFLR - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

×