The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment exposure to the common stock price of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) (“Tesla”). The Fund has adopted a non-fundamental policy that, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in Tesla-related instruments. The Fund defines Tesla-related instruments as Tesla common stock, Tesla linked ETFs, Tesla linked swap contracts, and Tesla call options. The Fund includes any leveraging effect of ETFs, swaps, and call options for the purposes of the 80% test. The Adviser and Sub-Adviser seek to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in (i) Tesla common stock, (ii) ETFs that have returns or leveraged returns linked to Tesla (commonly referred to as single stock ETFs), (iii) Tesla linked swap contracts, and (iv) Tesla put and call options. The Fund anticipates investing primarily in Tesla common stock with Tesla-linked ETFs used to adjust total strategic exposure. Tesla-linked swaps and call options will be used when more economically efficient than Tesla-linked ETFs. The Adviser provides trade execution and derivative sourcing, the Sub-Adviser provides the Tesla investment strategy; while the Adviser and Sub-Adviser collaborate on the option strategy. If portfolio assets remain after setting the Tesla allocation, the Adviser and Sub-Adviser may invest up to 20 percent of the Fund’s assets in a supplemental options strategy.

Tesla Strategy

Tesla has been at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution. However, its stock price has been highly volatile due to contentious market perceptions over whether Tesla can deliver on its vision. The Sub-Adviser’s Tesla strategy attempts to amplify exposure to Tesla stock when momentum is trending upward while decreasing exposure during downtrends. The Sub-Adviser’s proprietary strategy daily algorithm considers various momentum indicators to determine whether to be in an aggressive, bullish, or neutral posture and adjust Tesla exposure as indicated in the table below.

Momentum refers to the tendency of an asset’s price to continue moving in the same direction for a period of time. In the context of the Tesla Strategy, momentum is identified and measured by the Sub-Adviser using a combination of technical indicators and news and current events monitoring. While there are many technical indicators available, the main ones used by the Sub Adviser are as follows:

● Moving Average: A calculation used to analyze data points by creating a series of averages of different subsets of the full data set. It helps to smooth out price data to identify the direction of the trend.

● MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence): A trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relationship between the short-term and long-term moving average of a security’s price. Generally, a short-term moving average that is higher than the long-term moving average is considered a buy signal; while a short-term moving average that is lower than the long-term moving average is considered a sell signal.

● Heiken Ashi: A charting technique that means “average bar” in Japanese. It helps to identify market trends and reversals. It does so by averaging four security price parameters: open, close, max, and min. It is referred to as a candlestick technique because the time plot presents the open and close as a box with the high and low presented as a vertical line above, within or below the box. This visualization invokes an image of a candlestick, and hence the name.

● RSI (Relative Strength Index): A momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements. RSI oscillates between zero and 100 and is typically used to identify overbought or oversold conditions in a market.

● Indicators Based on News and Current Events: Proprietary algorithms that analyze sentiment and relevance of news articles, social media, and other sources of current events to gauge market sentiment and potential impact on Tesla’s stock price.

These indicators collectively help the algorithm determine the current trend’s strength and potential duration, allowing the Sub-Adviser to adjust its target exposure to Tesla stock accordingly as: aggressive, bullish or neutral.

Strategic Posture Target Direct and Leveraged Tesla Exposure Aggressive 150% Bullish 100% Neutral 80%

The Sub-Adviser’s strategy attempts to capitalize on the volatile nature Tesla’s stock price by periodically entering into leveraged positions. The Adviser allocates assets among Tesla-related instruments based on the relative cost of each, and the amount of leverage indicated by the current strategic posture of the Tesla strategy, which is determined by the Sub-Adviser’s algorithm. Consistent with the Fund’s 80% investment policy, the Sub-Adviser anticipates that any less-than-80% exposure defensive strategic posture will represent an unusual or non-normal circumstance that will be short-lived. This allocation is taken as a temporary defensive position. The maximum Tesla exposure is 150%.

Tesla, Inc.

Tesla manufactures fully electric vehicles as well as energy operation and storage systems. Tesla operates in two segments: (i) automotive and (ii) energy generation and storage. The automotive segment focuses primarily on the design, development, manufacturing, sales, and leasing of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits, and full self-driving capability through the use of their proprietary Artificial Intelligence chips within their vehicles. The energy generation and storage segment focuses primarily on the design, manufacture, installation, sales and leasing of solar energy generation and storage as well as related services and sales of solar energy systems incentives. Information provided to or filed with the SEC by Tesla can be located by reference to the SEC file number 001-34756 at www.sec.gov.

Neither the Trust, the Adviser, nor Sub-Adviser or their respective affiliates makes any representation that such publicly available documents or any other publicly available information regarding Tesla is accurate or complete. This document relates only to the securities offered hereby and does not relate to Tesla or securities of Tesla.

The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, which means that the Fund may invest a high percentage of its assets in a fewer number of issuers. The Fund concentrates in the automobiles and auto components industries because it invests more than 25% of its net assets in the securities and instruments of issuers in these industries (e.g. Tesla). The Fund includes any leveraging effect of ETFs, swaps, and call options for the purposes of the 25% test. The Adviser selects swap counterparties it believes are creditworthy. However, a swap counterparty’s obligations are not guaranteed by its parent, nor does the Fund have recourse to a parent entity. Additionally, the Fund anticipates it will post U.S. Treasury bills as collateral to assure its performance under the swap contracts.

Option Strategy

The Adviser and Sub-Adviser may invest up to 20 percent of the Fund’s assets in options. The option strategy consists of purchasing exchange-traded and over the counter (“OTC”) put and call options on Tesla. When the Fund purchases a call option, the Fund has the right, but not the obligation, to buy a stock at a specified price (strike price) within, or at the end of, a specific time period. When the Fund purchases a put option, the Fund has the right, but not the obligation, to sell a stock at a specified price (strike price) within, or at the end of, a specific time period. Put options may be used to hedge against significant short-term drops in the price of Tesla. Call options may be used to attempt to capture significant rises in the price of Tesla. The Adviser may sell out of put options positions to reduce hedge exposure or when the Sub-Adviser indicates Tesla is no longer subject to the risk of a significant price drop due to a recent event. The Adviser may sell out of call options positions when the Sub-Adviser indicates Tesla has concluded a significant price rise or one is no longer likely.