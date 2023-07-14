Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF

ETF
TECB
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$38.82 -0.27 -0.7%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
TECB (ETF)

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$38.82 -0.27 -0.7%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
TECB (ETF)

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$38.82 -0.27 -0.7%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF

TECB | ETF

$38.82

$394 M

0.21%

$0.08

0.40%

Vitals

YTD Return

42.1%

1 yr return

33.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$394 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$39.1
$25.65
$39.09

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF

TECB | ETF

$38.82

$394 M

0.21%

$0.08

0.40%

TECB - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -26.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    iShares
  • Inception Date
    Jan 08, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    10400000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Greg Savage

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the NYSE® FactSet® U.S. Tech Breakthrough Index(the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of U.S. listed companies engaged in cutting edge research and development of products and services in the areas of robotics and artificial intelligence, cyber security, cloud and data tech, financial technology, and genomics and immunology (as determined by ICE Data Indices, LLC or its affiliates) (the Index Provider or IDI). Companies selected must belong to one of the five aforementioned thematic segments and must meet the eligibility requirements of that segment to which the company is classified as defined by the FactSet Revere Business Industry Classification Systems (RBICS). The eligibility requirements for the Robotics and Artificial Intelligence theme are securities with a minimum float-adjusted market capitalization of $500 million or greater, and a three-month average daily trading value ADTV) of $2 million or greater on the Reference Date. Reference Datemeans the date on which data is used to reconstitute the Underlying Index, which is as of the close of business on the first
Friday in December, and the date on which data is used to rebalance the Underling Index, which is as of the close of business on the first Friday in June and December. Companies must also be classified as deriving 50% or more revenues from one of 22 RBICS Focus Level 6 industries related to Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, or have a 20% or more market share or generate $1 billion or more in absolute annual revenues from one of the 22 aforementioned RBICS Level 6 industry classifications. The eligibility requirements for the Cyber Security theme are securities with a minimum float-adjusted market capitalization of $300 million or greater, and a three-month ADTV of $2 million or greater on the Reference Date. Companies must also be classified as deriving 50% or more revenues from one of 12 RBICS Focus Level 6 industries related to Cyber Security, with additional screens applied to companies classified to Multi-Type Home and Office Software. The eligibility requirements for the Cloud and Data Tech theme are securities with a minimum float-adjusted market capitalization of $300 million or greater, and a three-month ADTV of $2 million or greater on the Reference Date. Companies must also be classified as deriving 50% or more revenues from one of 20 RBICS Focus Level 6 industries related to Cloud and Data Tech, with additional screens applied to companies classified to 4 RBICS Focus Level 6 industries: Industrial and Warehouse Equity REITs, Multi-Type Equity REITs, General and Mixed-Type Software or General Information Technology (IT) Consulting. The eligibility requirements for the Financial Technology theme are securities with a minimum float-adjusted market capitalization of $300 million or greater, and a three-month
ADTV of $2 million or greater on the Reference Date. Companies must also be classified as deriving 50% or more revenues from one of 17 RBICS Focus Level 6 industries related to Financial Technology. The eligibility requirements for the Genomics and Immunology theme are securities with a minimum float-adjusted market capitalization of $300 million or greater, and a three-month ADTV of $2 million or greater on the Reference Date. Companies must also be classified as deriving 50% or more revenues from one of 60 RBICS Focus Level 6 industries related to Genomics and Immunology. A Genomics and Immuno Biopharmaceutical composite relationship keyword score is then calculated for each selected company based on the number of relationships mentioning keywords related to Genomics and Immuno Biopharmaceutical products and technologies. Companies are ranked in descending order and the top 50 ranked companies are then selected for the Genomics and Immunology theme. All eligible securities that have been assigned to one of the five aforementioned themes must also be primarily listed on one of the four U.S. exchanges: NYSE, NYSE American, Nasdaq or CBOE. All eligible issuers must also be incorporated in the U.S. Finally, all remaining securities must also have a minimum float-adjusted market capitalization of $500 million or greater, and a three-month ADTV of $2 million or greater on the Reference Date. The Underlying Index is weighted according to the component stocks’ float-adjusted market capitalization by dividing their individual float-adjusted market capitalization by the total float-adjusted market capitalization of all constituents, with individual security weights capped at 4% and individual thematic segment weights maintained
at a minimum of 10%. The Underlying Index is reviewed and reconstituted annually in December. Constituent weights of the Underlying Index are rebalanced semiannually. The Underlying Index includes large-, mid- and small-capitalization companies and may change over time. In addition, certain companies included in the Underlying Index may also operate in business lines other than the theme to which they are assigned that also generate revenue in other industries. As of July 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Underlying Index is represented by securities of companies in the information technology industry or sector. The components of the Underlying Index are likely to change over time.
BFA uses a passive or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to beat the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.
Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Underlying Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.
BFA uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund. Representative sampling is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an applicable underlying index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market capitalization and industry weightings),
fundamental characteristics (such as return variability and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of an applicable underlying index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index.
The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of its Underlying Index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of its Underlying Index (i.e., depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index) and may invest up to 20% of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, including shares of money market funds advised by BFA or its affiliates, as well as in securities not included in the Underlying Index, but which BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. Cash and cash equivalent investments associated with a derivative position will be treated as part of that position for the purposes of calculating the percentage of investments included in the Underlying Index. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Underlying Index before fees and expenses of the Fund.
The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund's total assets (including the value of any collateral received).
The Underlying Index is owned, maintained and administered by the Index Provider, which isindependent of the Fund and BFA. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.
Industry Concentration Policy. The Fund will concentrate its investments i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same
extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. For purposes of this limitation, securities of the U.S. government (including its agencies and instrumentalities) and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. government securities are not considered to be issued by members of any industry.
Read More

TECB - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TECB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 42.1% -29.2% 74.8% 33.91%
1 Yr 33.6% -39.8% 67.6% 20.17%
3 Yr 9.3%* -40.6% 28.5% 24.55%
5 Yr 0.0%* -30.5% 25.6% 68.20%
10 Yr 0.0%* -15.0% 24.7% 87.98%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TECB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.4% -73.9% 35.7% 26.67%
2021 9.4% -25.6% 45.1% 21.88%
2020 N/A 1.8% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -15.0% 13.7% N/A
2018 N/A -12.8% 31.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TECB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -26.4% -54.1% 74.8% 88.41%
1 Yr -16.8% -62.3% 67.6% 83.33%
3 Yr N/A* -40.6% 36.7% 35.00%
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 29.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -15.0% 25.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TECB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.4% -73.9% 35.7% 26.67%
2021 9.4% -25.6% 45.1% 21.88%
2020 N/A 1.8% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -15.0% 13.7% N/A
2018 N/A -12.8% 31.5% N/A

TECB - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TECB Category Low Category High TECB % Rank
Net Assets 394 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 62.39%
Number of Holdings 210 10 397 4.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 117 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 65.25%
Weighting of Top 10 36.65% 7.6% 100.0% 77.12%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Meta Platforms, Inc., Class A 7.03%
  2. NVIDIA Corp. 5.94%
  3. Salesforce, Inc. 4.85%
  4. Microsoft Corp. 4.35%
  5. Apple, Inc. 4.15%
  6. Amazon.com, Inc. 4.05%
  7. Alphabet, Inc., Class A 3.86%
  8. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 3.78%
  9. Oracle Corp. 3.70%
  10. Adobe, Inc. 2.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TECB % Rank
Stocks 		99.75% 68.59% 100.53% 30.08%
Cash 		0.26% -0.53% 15.91% 65.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 83.05%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 81.78%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 83.05%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 83.47%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TECB % Rank
Technology 		59.53% 2.80% 100.00% 76.69%
Communication Services 		13.25% 0.00% 97.05% 23.31%
Healthcare 		10.78% 0.00% 25.57% 8.05%
Financial Services 		7.04% 0.00% 38.36% 23.31%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.81% 0.00% 32.97% 54.24%
Real Estate 		2.37% 0.00% 15.05% 12.29%
Industrials 		1.22% 0.00% 38.68% 51.69%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 82.63%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 82.63%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 84.75%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 85.17%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TECB % Rank
US 		98.70% 19.45% 100.53% 6.36%
Non US 		1.05% 0.00% 80.40% 92.80%

TECB - Expenses

Operational Fees

TECB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.40% 0.08% 3.60% 92.21%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.03% 1.95% 8.55%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

TECB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TECB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TECB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.00% 0.69% 281.00% 7.61%

TECB - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TECB Category Low Category High TECB % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.21% 0.00% 18.85% 11.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TECB Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TECB Category Low Category High TECB % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.43% -2.30% 2.08% 8.26%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TECB Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TECB - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Greg Savage

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 08, 2020

2.39

2.4%

Greg Savage, Managing Director; has been associated with BlackRock Fund Advisors since 2009. Mr. Savage has been a senior portfolio manager for BFA and BTC since 2009. Prior to his employment with BFA and BTC, Mr. Savage was a senior portfolio manager from 2006 to 2009 for BGFA and BGI and a portfolio manager from 2001 to 2006 for BGFA and BGI.

Amy Whitelaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 08, 2020

2.39

2.4%

Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.

Jennifer Hsui

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 08, 2020

2.39

2.4%

Jennifer Hsui, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at BlackRock Investment Management LLC has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.

Paul Whitehead

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Paul Whitehead is responsible for supporting the day-to-day management of the MML Blend Fund’s portfolio, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund. Mr. Whitehead is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc., Co-Head of Index Equity, and Co-Head of BlackRock’s ETF and Index Investments business. Mr. Whitehead also oversees the management of BlackRock’s Institutional and iShares funds. Mr. Whitehead was previously the Global Head of Equity Trading and the Global Head of Transition Management within BlackRock’s Global Trading Group. Mr. Whitehead’s service with the firm dates back to 1996, including his years with Barclays Global Investors, which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Prior to his current role, Mr. Whitehead was Head of Americas Equity Trading. Previously, he managed the trading team responsible for all Institutional Index funds, Exchange Traded funds, and Transition Management mandates. Mr. Whitehead represents BlackRock on the board of Luminex, a buy-side owned Alternative Trading System launched in 2015.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×