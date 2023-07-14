Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

1.5%

1 yr return

2.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$54.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

10.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$48.9
$48.31
$48.90

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.17%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

TBUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    TROWEPRICE
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Alexander Obaza

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of shorter-term investment-grade corporate and government securities, including mortgage- and asset-backed securities, municipal securities, money market securities and bank obligations, and securities of foreign issuers, including up to 10% of net assets in non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers. All of the securities purchased by the fund will be rated investment grade (i.e., rated in one of the four highest credit rating categories) at the time of purchase by at least one of the major credit rating agencies or, if unrated, deemed by

T. Rowe Price to be investment-grade quality. The fund will not be required to sell a holding if it is later downgraded to a below investment-grade rating. While the fund may purchase an individual security with an effective maturity of up to five years, under normal conditions the fund’s dollar-weighted average effective maturity will be 1.5 years or less.

The fund also uses derivatives, including interest rate futures, credit default swaps, and currency forwards, for hedging purposes. Interest rate futures are used to manage the fund’s exposure to changes in interest rates or to adjust portfolio duration, credit default swaps are used in an effort to protect the value of certain portfolio holdings or to manage the fund’s overall exposure to changes in credit quality, and currency forwards are used to protect the fund’s non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities from adverse currency movements.

Investment decisions generally reflect the portfolio manager’s outlook for interest rates and the economy, as well as the prices, yields, and credit quality of various securities in which the fund may invest. For example, if interest rates are expected to fall, the fund may purchase longer-term securities (to the extent consistent with the fund’s investment program) in an attempt to seek higher yields and/or capital appreciation. Conversely, if interest rates are expected to rise, the fund may seek securities with shorter maturities.

Read More

TBUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TBUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -4.7% 2.6% 93.56%
1 Yr 2.9% -6.1% 6.9% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -2.9% 3.7% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -11.1% 2.6% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.1% 1.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TBUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.1% -6.4% 2.3% N/A
2021 N/A -1.6% 21.9% N/A
2020 N/A -21.0% 5.8% N/A
2019 N/A -9.4% 2.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.9% 6.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TBUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -6.5% 2.6% 94.85%
1 Yr N/A -6.1% 6.9% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -2.9% 3.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -11.1% 2.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.1% 1.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TBUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.1% -6.4% 2.3% N/A
2021 N/A -1.6% 21.9% N/A
2020 N/A -21.0% 5.8% N/A
2019 N/A -9.4% 2.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.9% 6.1% N/A

TBUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TBUX Category Low Category High TBUX % Rank
Net Assets 54.8 M 24.5 K 19.8 B 91.74%
Number of Holdings 315 1 3396 61.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.23 M -200 M 16.1 B 92.12%
Weighting of Top 10 10.27% 2.6% 100.0% 41.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bill 1.88%
  2. AbbVie Inc 0.95%
  3. Conagra Brands Inc 0.93%
  4. Quanta Services Inc 0.89%
  5. DCP Midstream Operating LP 0.88%
  6. Sabine Pass Liquefaction LLC 0.84%
  7. Targa Resources Corp 0.84%
  8. Harley-Davidson Financial Services Inc 0.84%
  9. HCA Inc 0.83%
  10. Scentre Group Trust 1 / Scentre Group Trust 2 0.80%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TBUX % Rank
Bonds 		85.48% 0.00% 123.41% 77.59%
Other 		13.67% -10.38% 3.22% 61.83%
Cash 		0.85% -24.02% 100.00% 22.82%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.35% 0.83%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 56.02%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 15.25% 47.72%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TBUX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 24.90%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 53.94%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.91% 33.61%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 70.39% 25.73%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 89.21%
Derivative 		-0.05% 0.00% 23.15% 16.60%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TBUX % Rank
US 		85.23% 0.00% 100.00% 82.57%
Non US 		0.25% 0.00% 72.88% 19.92%

TBUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TBUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.17% 0.03% 4.12% 89.96%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.19% 16.53%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

TBUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TBUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TBUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 369.54% N/A

TBUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TBUX Category Low Category High TBUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.51% 0.00% 4.70% 90.87%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TBUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TBUX Category Low Category High TBUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.30% 14.86% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TBUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TBUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Alexander Obaza

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 32.44 6.54 7.92

