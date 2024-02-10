The Fund is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is a proprietary rules-based, modified market capitalization weighted, float adjusted index comprised of companies that are materially engaged in the water infrastructure or water management industries, and are listed and traded on global developed market exchanges. A list of developed market exchanges is below. The Underlying Index is comprised of companies operating in one of two primary water-related industries: water infrastructure or water equipment and/or services (the “Water Industries”). Water infrastructure companies are those whose principal business is providing public water distribution or supporting/enhancing water distribution infrastructure via engineering, construction and/or consulting. Water infrastructure is comprised of two sub-industries: utilities and engineering & construction. Water equipment and/or services companies are those whose principal business is producing water equipment, such as pipes, valves, pumps and water efficiency products, or providing water services, such as filtration, treatment, and testing of water. Water equipment and/or services companies often provide technologies or products that manage or facilitate the management of water distribution and usage, including the fields of water efficiency, water treatment, and irrigation. Water equipment and/or services is comprised of two sub-industries: pipes, pumps & valves and filtration, treatment & testing (together with utilities and engineering & construction, the “Water Sub-Industries”).

The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in the types of securities suggested by its name ( i.e. , Water Companies). A Water Company is a company that (i) derives at least 50% of revenues from the Water Industries; or (ii) derives at least 40% of its revenues from the Water Industries, is ranked in the top five companies by total revenue derived from any one of the Water Sub-Industries, and whose principal source of revenue comes from the Water Industries.

To be included in the Underlying Index, a company must be a Water Company that is listed on a developed country stock exchange. Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC, doing business as TIS Advisors (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, considers Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States to be developed countries. Under normal market conditions, the Fund anticipates investing at least 40% of its assets in companies organized in multiple countries outside of the United States, in companies whose principal listing exchange is outside the United States, or in companies doing a substantial amount of business outside the United States. The Underlying Index may include small and medium capitalization companies. Eligible constituents must also have a total equity market capitalization of at least $400 million for two consecutive quarters prior to the reference date at the time of inclusion in the Underlying Index. In order to remain in the Underlying Index, a company must maintain an average equity market capitalization of at least $300 million for a minimum of 20 trading days prior to the rebalance of the Underlying Index. In addition, eligible constituents must obtain a minimum liquidity turnover of 0.15 for two consecutive quarters prior to the reference date to be eligible to enter the Underlying Index. Current index components will be dropped from the Underlying Index if they fail to meet a minimum of 0.10 liquidity turnover for two consecutive quarters. Any constituent that does not meet at least a 0.05 liquidity turnover will be dropped from the Underlying Index without the two-quarter requirement. Liquidity turnover is calculated by dividing

a company’s three-month average daily trading volume in U.S. dollars by the company’s total U.S. dollar market cap at the end of the three-month period.

Lastly, eligible constituents must have a minimum Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Risk Rating as determined by the index committee that governs the Underlying Index (the “Index Committee”). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes, in companies that meet the required ESG Risk Rating criteria set forth by the Underlying Index methodology. ESG Risk Ratings are provided by Sustainalytics, a leading global provider of ESG and corporate governance research. The Sustainalytics ESG Risk Ratings measure the degree to which a company’s economic value is at risk driven by ESG factors or, more technically speaking, the magnitude of the company’s unmanaged ESG risks. Each company’s ESG Risk Rating is comprised of a quantitative score and a risk category (negligible, low, medium, high, severe). The quantitative score is measured on an open-ended scale starting at zero, with lower scores representing lower levels of unmanaged ESG risk. The ESG Risk Ratings are made up of three building blocks that include the foundational building block of Corporate Governance (a quality measure), a core building block focused on Material ESG Issues (including Human Capital, Occupational Health & Safety, and other industry specific issues); and a third building block considering Idiosyncratic Issues (which can be unpredictable or unexpected, industry-specific, event driven issues). The ESG Risk Ratings seek to incorporate the extent to which companies are exposed to material ESG risks and their ability to manage those risks.

The Underlying Index methodology currently requires that new additions to the Underlying Index be limited to companies with an ESG Risk Rating less than 30. Existing constituents must maintain a score less than 40 to remain in the Underlying Index.

The Underlying Index methodology provides that any existing constituent whose ESG Risk Rating is between 30 and 39.99 and does not improve for three consecutive quarters will be removed from the Underlying Index, and any constituent whose ESG Risk Rating increases to 40 or above will be removed at the next rebalance. Additionally, the Underlying Index methodology provides that current constituents will be dropped from the Underlying Index if they fail to meet a minimum of 0.10 liquidity turnover for two consecutive quarters. Any constituent that does not meet at least a 0.05 liquidity turnover will be dropped from the Underlying Index at the next rebalance. Companies that meet all other criteria but have not been rated by Sustainalytics may be included, but will be limited to 20% of the overall market capitalization of the Underlying Index.

The Underlying Index will include a minimum of 30 securities. Should the number of securities that meet the Underlying Index inclusion criteria fall below 30, the Underlying Index may include additional securities that have an ESG Risk Rating above the threshold for existing constituents or below the liquidity turnover threshold otherwise required for inclusion. This will ensure the Underlying Index remains investable and diversified. For the Underlying Index as a whole, no individual security may be more than 7.5% of the total float adjusted market cap of the Underlying Index as of the reference date. Should the weighting of any individual security be more than 7.5% of the total float adjusted Underlying Index market cap as of the reference date for the next rebalance, excess market cap will be distributed evenly to other constituents of the Underlying Index that do not currently exceed the 7.5% threshold. Additionally, only six securities may have a weight greater than 4% of the Underlying Index at the reference date. All remaining constituents of the Underlying Index will be capped at a maximum weight of 4%.

In seeking to achieve its objective as an index fund, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (excluding any collateral held from securities lending) in common stocks and American depository receipts (“ADRs”) of Water Companies that comprise the Underlying Index. ADRs are negotiable receipts issued by a U.S. bank or trust company that evidence ownership of securities in a foreign company which have been deposited with such bank or trust company’s office or agent in a foreign country. The Fund may also invest in Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”), and International Depositary Receipts (“IDRs”) (collectively, with ADRs, “Depositary Receipts”). Under normal conditions, the Fund generally will invest in substantially all of the securities that comprise the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index; however, under various circumstances, it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities in the Underlying Index in those weightings. In those circumstances, the Fund may purchase a sample of the securities in the Underlying Index or utilize various combinations of other available investment techniques in seeking performance that corresponds to the performance of the Underlying Index.

As of March 25, 2024, the Underlying Index was comprised of 39 constituents. The Underlying Index will rebalance quarterly in March, June, September and December. No constituents will be added to the Underlying Index between rebalance dates. Constituents are reviewed annually, at the March rebalance, to determine that they continue to meet the definition of a Water Company under the Underlying Index methodology. Constituents in the Underlying Index may be deleted from the Underlying Index due to corporate events such as mergers, acquisitions, bankruptcies, takeovers, or delistings. Underlying Index constituent changes and updates as well as any changes to the methodology will be posted to https://tortoiseadvisors.com/. The Underlying Index was established in 2018 and is owned by the Adviser. The Adviser (also referred to herein as the “Index Provider”) provides the Underlying Index for use by the Fund’s at no cost to the Fund.