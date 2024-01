The Fund is an actively managed fund of funds, which seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a globally diversified portfolio of equity and bond markets.

The Fund systematically adjusts its holdings using two proprietary strategies developed by the Fund’s investment adviser, The Milwaukee Company (the “Adviser”), that are run independently. Those strategies are the Systematic Market Beta Strategy (“SMB”) and the Classic Asset Allocation Revisited Strategy (“CAAR”). SMB and CAAR systematically rebalance the underlying funds in which the Fund may invest based on a set of proprietary risk-management techniques. The Adviser may occasionally deviate from the model portfolio directed by a strategy’s algorithm when the data utilized by the strategy does not reflect current market conditions, in the Adviser’s sole discretion.

The underlying funds in which the SMB strategy may invest represent distinct asset classes, such as (1) the aggregate U.S. equity market, (2) large-capitalization U.S. equities, (3) small-cap U.S. equities, (4) U.S. real estate sector equities through a broad real estate index-based ETF, (5) the aggregate U.S. bond market, (6) short-term U.S. Treasuries, and (7) diversified commodity exposure through No K-1 ETFs, which may hold futures contracts.

The underlying funds in which the CAAR strategy may invest represent distinct asset classes, such as (1) large-capitalization U.S. equities, (2) mid-cap U.S. equities, (3) small-cap U.S. equities, (4) U.S. mortgage-backed securities, (5) the aggregate

foreign equity market, (6) foreign developed market equities, (7) foreign emerging market equities, (8) the aggregate U.S. bond market, and (9) U.S. Treasuries.

The Adviser plans to allocate the Fund's portfolio using a combination of both SMB and CAAR strategies. This allocation decision will be based on factors like risk assessment, market movements, and other considerations.

SMB

SMB is a rules-based, tactical asset allocation investment strategy that seeks to reduce risk and enhance performance by adjusting asset allocations based on its risk assessment, as determined by a set of proprietary indicators (the “SMB Equity Risk Indicator”). SMB’s goal is to capture market beta, while limiting volatility by hedging the risk of an extended bear market for stocks, bonds, or both.

When market risk is estimated to be low to moderate, SMB will invest in a “market beta portfolio” that is reflective of the broad stock and bond markets. When either the stock or bond market (or both) appear to be vulnerable to an extended decline, SMB will adopt a relatively conservative approach by lessening exposure to those securities that are most susceptible to the risk at hand. The Fund, through its exposure to the underlying funds, can invest in fixed income securities with varying quality and maturity.

SMB assesses stock market risk by modeling the performance of a basket consisting of the 500 largest U.S. companies on two fronts: (1) price-trend behavior, based on several measures of moving averages over varying time frames; and (2) return volatility using the standard deviation for various rolling periods for daily return.

The SMB Equity Risk Indicator is dynamic and interacts with the basket’s price trend and return volatility to adapt to changing market conditions for optimizing risk management. If the price trend is bullish, the aggregate volatility signal determines risk-on and risk-off conditions. By contrast, if the price trend is bearish, the price trend signal dominates and determines how long a risk-off condition applies.

When risk-on is indicated for equities, SMB’s equity exposure is invested in a portfolio of index-tracking ETFs that correspond to the total U.S. stock market. When risk-off is signaled for equities, the allocation to stocks is reduced and the proceeds are rotated into short-term U.S. Treasuries.

Bond market risk is evaluated using a two-factor model that estimates the probability of interest rates rising or falling in the near-term. This indicator is derived from (1) a fair-value model of the 10-year Treasury yield, and (2) trending behavior for several Treasury market yields. When risk-off is signaled for bonds, a portion of the allocations to short-, medium-, and long-term bonds are rotated into low-duration bond funds.

The indicators are tracked daily and the changes are implemented in short order following the detection of a change in signal. In addition to the signal-based trigger, SMB also incorporates a drift-based monthly rebalance, which takes place when the securities drift outside their pre-determined tolerance bands.

CAAR

CAAR is a rules-based, tactical asset allocation investment strategy that uses a statistical process known as “mean-variance optimization” to tactically adapt its portfolio to changing market conditions. The CAAR investment universe includes a wide range of index-tracking ETFs that are tied to well-established market risk factors (such as market capitalization, value, and size).

The Fund uses a version of CAAR that seeks to create a conservative portfolio with the highest expected return for a given set of constraints that are consistent with a conservative investment objective using the critical line algorithm.

CAAR further refines the optimization process to manage the volatility of the portfolio by adjusting some of those constraints based on stock market volatility as measured by the recent values VIX® Index, a market-based estimate of 30-day expected volatility of a basket consisting of the 500 largest U.S. companies.

CAAR also places floors and caps on the model portfolio’s targeted exposure to equities. For the Fund, CAAR’s equity floor target is 20% and the equity cap target is 40%. CAAR’s model portfolio is re-evaluated, and the necessary changes are implemented at the beginning of every month.