Vitals

YTD Return

121.1%

1 yr return

-15.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$60.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$92.2
$9.77
$92.21

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

TARK - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AXS 2X Innovation ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    INVESTMENT MANAGERS SERIES TRUST II
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Matthew Tuttle

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund that seeks to achieve on a daily basis, before fees and expenses, 200% performance of the ARK Innovation ETF for a single day, not for any other period, by entering into one or more swap agreements on the ARK Innovation ETF. A “single day” is measured from the time the Fund calculates its net asset value (“NAV”) to the time of the Fund’s next NAV calculation.

The Fund will enter into one or more swap agreements with major global financial institutions for a specified period ranging from a day to more than one year whereby the Fund and the global financial institution will agree to exchange the return (or differentials in rates of return) earned or realized on the ARK Innovation ETF. The gross return to be exchanged or “swapped” between the parties is calculated with respect to a “notional amount,” e.g., the return on or change in value of a particular dollar amount representing the ARK Innovation ETF. The Adviser attempts to consistently apply leverage to increase the Fund’s exposure to 200% of the ARK Innovation ETF, and expects to rebalance the Fund’s holdings daily to maintain such exposure.

Additionally, the Fund may invest between 40-80% of the Fund’s portfolio depending on the amount of collateral required by the Fund’s counterparties in (1) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury; (2) money market funds; (3) short term bond ETFs and/or (4) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by businesses that are rated investment grade or of comparable quality (“Collateral Investments”).

The ARK Innovation ETF is an actively managed exchange traded fund that seeks long-term growth of capital by investing under normal circumstances primarily (at least 65% of its assets) in domestic and foreign equity securities of companies that are relevant to the ARK Innovation ETF’s investment theme of disruptive innovation. It is typically comprised of 35-55 companies.

This document relates only to the securities offered hereby and does not relate to the underlying stock or other securities of the ARK Innovation ETF. The Fund has derived all disclosures contained in this document regarding the ARK Innovation ETF from the publicly available documents. In connection with the offering of the securities, neither the Fund, the Trust nor the Advisor has participated in the preparation of such documents or made any due diligence inquiry with respect to the ARK Innovation ETF. Neither the Fund, the Trust nor the Advisor makes any representation that such publicly available documents or any other publicly available information regarding the ARK Innovation ETF is accurate or complete. Furthermore, the Fund cannot give any assurance that all events occurring prior to the date hereof (including events that would affect the accuracy or completeness of the publicly available documents described above) that would affect the trading price of the ARK Innovation ETF (and therefore the price of the ARK Innovation ETF at the time we price the securities) have been publicly disclosed. Subsequent disclosure of any such events or the disclosure of or failure to disclose material future events concerning the ARK Innovation ETF could affect the value received with respect to the securities and therefore the value of the securities.

Neither the Fund nor any of its affiliates makes any representation to you as to the performance of the ARK Innovation ETF.

THE AXS 2X Innovation ETF, Investment Managers Series Trust II, AND AXS Investments LLC ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH THE ARK ETF TRUST, THE ARK INNOVATION ETF, OR ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC.

Read More

TARK - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TARK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 121.1% -53.1% 1035.8% N/A
1 Yr -15.2% -66.7% 724.5% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -63.9% 42.0% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -56.0% 17.5% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -44.4% 37.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TARK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -91.0% 202.7% N/A
2021 N/A -100.0% 63.8% N/A
2020 N/A -70.3% 68.6% N/A
2019 N/A -63.8% 35.0% N/A
2018 N/A -23.8% 19.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TARK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -86.2% 1035.8% N/A
1 Yr N/A -66.7% 724.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -63.9% 42.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -56.0% 17.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -44.4% 37.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TARK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -91.0% 202.7% N/A
2021 N/A -100.0% 63.8% N/A
2020 N/A -70.3% 68.6% N/A
2019 N/A -63.8% 35.0% N/A
2018 N/A -23.8% 32.1% N/A

TARK - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TARK Category Low Category High TARK % Rank
Net Assets 60.6 M 431 K 13.8 B 60.10%
Number of Holdings N/A 2 2041 98.88%
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A 3.61 K 28.4 B 97.19%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 14.2% 100.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TARK % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% -10.88% 300.00% 99.44%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.99% 57.87%
Other 		0.00% -970.62% 246.44% 31.46%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.32% 60.67%
Cash 		0.00% -217.86% 1070.64% 2.81%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 17.08% 61.80%

TARK - Expenses

Operational Fees

TARK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.35% 0.45% 2.82% 55.03%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.00% 0.95% 95.88%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 28.26%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

TARK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.75% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TARK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TARK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 266.00% N/A

TARK - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TARK Category Low Category High TARK % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.60% 68.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TARK Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TARK Category Low Category High TARK % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.77% 6.66% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TARK Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TARK - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Tuttle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 28, 2022

0.09

0.1%

Matthew Tuttle, portfolio manager, is a Certified Financial Planner® professional. He is the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Tuttle Tactical Management, LLC. Matthew is a familiar face among the financial media. In addition to speaking at accounting and trade association meetings across the country, he is a frequent guest on Fox Business News, BusinessWeek TV and Channel 12 News, and has been interviewed on both CNBC and Fox News. Matthew has appeared numerous times on CNNfn, notably on the Your Money Show and Dolans Unscripted with Ken and Daria Dolan. He is the author of How Harvard & Yale Beat the Market (an Amazon best seller) and Financial Secrets of my Wealthy Grandparents. In addition to his books, Matthew has contributed timely articles to a variety of financial publications, including the CPA Journal, Pennsylvania CPA Journal, TAXPRO Journal, Accounting Crossing, the Fairfield County Business Journal, the Stamford Senior Flyer, and over 25 other publications nationwide. He also is a frequent contributor to Forbes.com, the Wall Street Journal, CNBC.com, SmartMoney, and Dow Jones Newswires. He has been quoted in Kiplinger's Personal Finance, Money Magazine, USA Today, the Star Ledger, Bankrate.com, the Christian Science Monitor, and the Journal of Financial Planning. In addition, Matthew has been profiled in the New York Times, Stamford Advocate and Greenwich Time. An experienced educator, Matthew teaches personal finance to consumers as an adjunct professor at Norwalk Community Technical College. He instructs through the Continuing Education centers of the Westport, Stamford, Darien, Greenwich, and Katonah districts, and the 92nd Street YMCA. He has also provided continuing education instruction to CPAs at Baruch College, the CPA / LAW Forum and through the CPA Report. Mr. Tuttle received his BA in Economics from Clark University and a MBA in Finance from Boston University.

Parker Binion

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 28, 2022

0.09

0.1%

Parker Binion, portfolio manager. Prior to joining AXS in January 2021, Mr. Parker Binion served as Chief Investment Officer at Kerns Capital Management while managing the KCM Macro Trends mutual fund beginning in January of 2016. AXS Investments acquired the fund in 2019, renaming it the AXS Multi-Strategy Alternatives Fund. Mr. Binion continued to manage the fund for Kerns Capital in a sub-advisory role to AXS Investments. In January of 2021, Mr. Binion joined the team at AXS Investments where he currently manages the fund directly. He has a B.A. from Duke University and J.D. with Honors from the University of Texas School of Law where he served on the Law Review.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.79 28.9 9.76 8.67

