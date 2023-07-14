The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund that seeks to achieve on a daily basis, before fees and expenses, 200% performance of the ARK Innovation ETF for a single day, not for any other period, by entering into one or more swap agreements on the ARK Innovation ETF. A “single day” is measured from the time the Fund calculates its net asset value (“NAV”) to the time of the Fund’s next NAV calculation.

The Fund will enter into one or more swap agreements with major global financial institutions for a specified period ranging from a day to more than one year whereby the Fund and the global financial institution will agree to exchange the return (or differentials in rates of return) earned or realized on the ARK Innovation ETF. The gross return to be exchanged or “swapped” between the parties is calculated with respect to a “notional amount,” e.g., the return on or change in value of a particular dollar amount representing the ARK Innovation ETF. The Adviser attempts to consistently apply leverage to increase the Fund’s exposure to 200% of the ARK Innovation ETF, and expects to rebalance the Fund’s holdings daily to maintain such exposure.

Additionally, the Fund may invest between 40-80% of the Fund’s portfolio depending on the amount of collateral required by the Fund’s counterparties in (1) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury; (2) money market funds; (3) short term bond ETFs and/or (4) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by businesses that are rated investment grade or of comparable quality (“Collateral Investments”).

The ARK Innovation ETF is an actively managed exchange traded fund that seeks long-term growth of capital by investing under normal circumstances primarily (at least 65% of its assets) in domestic and foreign equity securities of companies that are relevant to the ARK Innovation ETF’s investment theme of disruptive innovation. It is typically comprised of 35-55 companies.

This document relates only to the securities offered hereby and does not relate to the underlying stock or other securities of the ARK Innovation ETF. The Fund has derived all disclosures contained in this document regarding the ARK Innovation ETF from the publicly available documents. In connection with the offering of the securities, neither the Fund, the Trust nor the Advisor has participated in the preparation of such documents or made any due diligence inquiry with respect to the ARK Innovation ETF. Neither the Fund, the Trust nor the Advisor makes any representation that such publicly available documents or any other publicly available information regarding the ARK Innovation ETF is accurate or complete. Furthermore, the Fund cannot give any assurance that all events occurring prior to the date hereof (including events that would affect the accuracy or completeness of the publicly available documents described above) that would affect the trading price of the ARK Innovation ETF (and therefore the price of the ARK Innovation ETF at the time we price the securities) have been publicly disclosed. Subsequent disclosure of any such events or the disclosure of or failure to disclose material future events concerning the ARK Innovation ETF could affect the value received with respect to the securities and therefore the value of the securities.

Neither the Fund nor any of its affiliates makes any representation to you as to the performance of the ARK Innovation ETF.

THE AXS 2X Innovation ETF, Investment Managers Series Trust II, AND AXS Investments LLC ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH THE ARK ETF TRUST, THE ARK INNOVATION ETF, OR ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC.