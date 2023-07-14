Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.4%
1 yr return
-1.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$45.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.1%
Expense Ratio 0.08%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in U.S. bonds. The fund’s overall investment strategy is to provide total returns (after all of the fund’s expenses have been deducted) that exceed the total returns of its benchmark index, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (Index). The Index is a broadly diversified index that typically consists of investment-grade, fixed income instruments with intermediate- to long-term maturities. Consistent with the Index, the fund’s
holdings will normally include U.S. government and agency obligations, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, corporate bonds, municipal securities, and U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers.
As a means of adjusting the fund’s duration and gaining exposure to investment-grade bonds, the fund buys and sells U.S Treasury futures, as well as mortgage-backed securities on a delayed delivery or forward commitment basis through the “to-be-announced” (TBA) market. U.S. Treasury futures are futures contracts collateralized by U.S. Treasury bonds or notes. With TBA transactions, the particular mortgage-backed securities to be delivered are not identified at the trade date, but the delivered securities must meet specified terms and standards. In an effort to obtain underlying mortgage-backed securities on more preferable terms or to enhance returns, the fund may extend the settlement by entering into “dollar roll” transactions in which the fund sells mortgage-backed securities and simultaneously agrees to purchase substantially similar securities on a future date.
The adviser generally invests in a wide range of bonds represented in the Index. While the fund’s portfolio is structured to have a similar overall risk profile and other characteristics to the Index, the adviser does not attempt to fully replicate the Index. The portfolio manager may adjust certain holdings in relation to their weighting in the Index and rely on quantitative models (as indicated by the “QM” in the fund’s name) and fundamental research in an attempt to exceed the return on the Index net of fees. These quantitative models are designed to help replicate the overall risk factors and other characteristics of the Index in a more efficient manner and inform portfolio construction. In conjunction with the quantitative models, the portfolio manager uses fundamental research to evaluate and select specific bonds for the portfolio. This could result in the fund being underweight or overweight in certain sectors versus the Index or having a duration that differs from that of the Index.
|Period
|TAGG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-50.1%
|6.9%
|95.70%
|1 Yr
|-1.9%
|-25.4%
|139.4%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-13.0%
|100.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-10.0%
|55.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.4%
|12.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TAGG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.7%
|-75.2%
|1360.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-14.5%
|1027.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-11.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-49.5%
|12.4%
|N/A
|Period
|TAGG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.1%
|6.9%
|96.25%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-25.4%
|139.4%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.0%
|100.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TAGG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.7%
|-75.2%
|131.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-14.5%
|1027.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-11.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.0%
|12.4%
|N/A
|TAGG
|Category Low
|Category High
|TAGG % Rank
|Net Assets
|45.9 M
|1.19 M
|287 B
|94.86%
|Number of Holdings
|458
|1
|17234
|66.30%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|11.5 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|86.78%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.05%
|3.7%
|100.0%
|19.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TAGG % Rank
|Bonds
|95.68%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|15.79%
|Cash
|2.79%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|85.24%
|Other
|1.89%
|-13.23%
|23.06%
|11.23%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.98%
|24.74%
|8.94%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|35.51%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.39%
|55.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TAGG % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.79%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|16.21%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.79%
|35.14%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|62.95%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|16.12%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|44.02%
|Derivative
|-0.33%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|29.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TAGG % Rank
|US
|95.68%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|17.75%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|69.57%
|TAGG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.08%
|0.01%
|2.93%
|96.97%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|5.08%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|TAGG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TAGG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TAGG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|493.39%
|18.24%
|TAGG
|Category Low
|Category High
|TAGG % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.28%
|0.00%
|12.67%
|34.50%
|TAGG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TAGG
|Category Low
|Category High
|TAGG % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|74.05%
|TAGG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 29, 2023
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2023
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2023
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2023
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2023
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2023
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2022
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2022
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2022
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2022
|$0.649
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2021
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Robert Larkins is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., and a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income Division. He is chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee and lead portfolio manager of the firm's suite bond index strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2003, Rob worked for Dow Chemical Company for four years as a research engineer. He earned a B.S. in chemical engineering from Brigham Young University and an M.B.A. in finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Rob also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.76
|1.16
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...