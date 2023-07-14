Home
Vitals

YTD Return

1.4%

1 yr return

-1.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$45.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$42.9
$40.49
$45.45

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.08%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

TAGG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    TROWEPRICE
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Robert Larkins

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in U.S. bonds. The fund’s overall investment strategy is to provide total returns (after all of the fund’s expenses have been deducted) that exceed the total returns of its benchmark index, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (Index). The Index is a broadly diversified index that typically consists of investment-grade, fixed income instruments with intermediate- to long-term maturities. Consistent with the Index, the fund’s

holdings will normally include U.S. government and agency obligations, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, corporate bonds, municipal securities, and U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers.

As a means of adjusting the fund’s duration and gaining exposure to investment-grade bonds, the fund buys and sells U.S Treasury futures, as well as mortgage-backed securities on a delayed delivery or forward commitment basis through the “to-be-announced” (TBA) market. U.S. Treasury futures are futures contracts collateralized by U.S. Treasury bonds or notes. With TBA transactions, the particular mortgage-backed securities to be delivered are not identified at the trade date, but the delivered securities must meet specified terms and standards. In an effort to obtain underlying mortgage-backed securities on more preferable terms or to enhance returns, the fund may extend the settlement by entering into “dollar roll” transactions in which the fund sells mortgage-backed securities and simultaneously agrees to purchase substantially similar securities on a future date.

The adviser generally invests in a wide range of bonds represented in the Index. While the fund’s portfolio is structured to have a similar overall risk profile and other characteristics to the Index, the adviser does not attempt to fully replicate the Index. The portfolio manager may adjust certain holdings in relation to their weighting in the Index and rely on quantitative models (as indicated by the “QM” in the fund’s name) and fundamental research in an attempt to exceed the return on the Index net of fees. These quantitative models are designed to help replicate the overall risk factors and other characteristics of the Index in a more efficient manner and inform portfolio construction. In conjunction with the quantitative models, the portfolio manager uses fundamental research to evaluate and select specific bonds for the portfolio. This could result in the fund being underweight or overweight in certain sectors versus the Index or having a duration that differs from that of the Index.

Read More

TAGG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TAGG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -50.1% 6.9% 95.70%
1 Yr -1.9% -25.4% 139.4% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -13.0% 100.8% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -10.0% 55.1% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -7.4% 12.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TAGG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.7% -75.2% 1360.6% N/A
2021 N/A -14.5% 1027.9% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -11.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -49.5% 12.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TAGG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.1% 6.9% 96.25%
1 Yr N/A -25.4% 139.4% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -13.0% 100.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TAGG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.7% -75.2% 131.9% N/A
2021 N/A -14.5% 1027.9% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -11.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -7.0% 12.4% N/A

TAGG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TAGG Category Low Category High TAGG % Rank
Net Assets 45.9 M 1.19 M 287 B 94.86%
Number of Holdings 458 1 17234 66.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 11.5 M -106 M 27.6 B 86.78%
Weighting of Top 10 32.05% 3.7% 100.0% 19.60%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Note/Bond 9.59%
  2. T Rowe Price Government Reserve Fund 4.15%
  3. United States Treasury Note/Bond 3.54%
  4. United States Treasury Note/Bond 2.94%
  5. United States Treasury Note/Bond 2.90%
  6. United States Treasury Note/Bond 2.57%
  7. United States Treasury Note/Bond 2.43%
  8. United States Treasury Note/Bond 1.79%
  9. Freddie Mac Pool 1.51%
  10. United States Treasury Note/Bond 1.25%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TAGG % Rank
Bonds 		95.68% 3.97% 268.18% 15.79%
Cash 		2.79% -181.13% 95.99% 85.24%
Other 		1.89% -13.23% 23.06% 11.23%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.98% 24.74% 8.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 35.51%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.39% 55.62%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TAGG % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		2.79% 0.00% 95.99% 16.21%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 98.79% 35.14%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 62.95%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 16.12%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 86.23% 44.02%
Derivative 		-0.33% 0.00% 25.16% 29.44%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TAGG % Rank
US 		95.68% 3.63% 210.09% 17.75%
Non US 		0.00% -6.54% 58.09% 69.57%

TAGG - Expenses

Operational Fees

TAGG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.08% 0.01% 2.93% 96.97%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.76% 5.08%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

TAGG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TAGG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TAGG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 493.39% 18.24%

TAGG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TAGG Category Low Category High TAGG % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.28% 0.00% 12.67% 34.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TAGG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TAGG Category Low Category High TAGG % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.28% 8.97% 74.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TAGG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

TAGG - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Larkins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Robert Larkins is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., and a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income Division. He is chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee and lead portfolio manager of the firm's suite bond index strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2003, Rob worked for Dow Chemical Company for four years as a research engineer. He earned a B.S. in chemical engineering from Brigham Young University and an M.B.A. in finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Rob also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.76 1.16

