Under normal conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in U.S. bonds. The fund’s overall investment strategy is to provide total returns (after all of the fund’s expenses have been deducted) that exceed the total returns of its benchmark index, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (Index). The Index is a broadly diversified index that typically consists of investment-grade, fixed income instruments with intermediate- to long-term maturities. Consistent with the Index, the fund’s

holdings will normally include U.S. government and agency obligations, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, corporate bonds, municipal securities, and U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers.

As a means of adjusting the fund’s duration and gaining exposure to investment-grade bonds, the fund buys and sells U.S Treasury futures, as well as mortgage-backed securities on a delayed delivery or forward commitment basis through the “to-be-announced” (TBA) market. U.S. Treasury futures are futures contracts collateralized by U.S. Treasury bonds or notes. With TBA transactions, the particular mortgage-backed securities to be delivered are not identified at the trade date, but the delivered securities must meet specified terms and standards. In an effort to obtain underlying mortgage-backed securities on more preferable terms or to enhance returns, the fund may extend the settlement by entering into “dollar roll” transactions in which the fund sells mortgage-backed securities and simultaneously agrees to purchase substantially similar securities on a future date.

The adviser generally invests in a wide range of bonds represented in the Index. While the fund’s portfolio is structured to have a similar overall risk profile and other characteristics to the Index, the adviser does not attempt to fully replicate the Index. The portfolio manager may adjust certain holdings in relation to their weighting in the Index and rely on quantitative models (as indicated by the “QM” in the fund’s name) and fundamental research in an attempt to exceed the return on the Index net of fees. These quantitative models are designed to help replicate the overall risk factors and other characteristics of the Index in a more efficient manner and inform portfolio construction. In conjunction with the quantitative models, the portfolio manager uses fundamental research to evaluate and select specific bonds for the portfolio. This could result in the fund being underweight or overweight in certain sectors versus the Index or having a duration that differs from that of the Index.