The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). The Fund pursues its objective by investing principally in a national portfolio of both municipal and taxable fixed-income securities. The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, in municipal securities that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax. These securities may pay interest that is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax for certain taxpayers. The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities rated below investment grade (commonly known as “junk bonds”), although such securities are not expected to be the Fund’s primary focus. The Fund may invest in securities issued or guaranteed by Puerto Rico or its agencies or instrumentalities.

The Adviser selects securities for the Fund based on a variety of factors, including credit quality, maturity, diversification benefits, and the relative expected after‑tax returns of taxable and municipal securities (considering federal tax rates and without regard to state and local income taxes). The Adviser also considers the tax implications of the Fund’s trading activity, such as realizing taxable gains, in making investment decisions for the Fund. The Fund seeks to maintain an effective duration of four to seven years under normal market conditions, although it may invest in fixed-income securities of any duration or maturity.

The Fund may also invest in forward commitments and variable and floating-rate municipal securities.

The Fund may use derivatives, primarily swaps, but also options, futures contracts and forwards, to achieve its investment strategies. For example, the Fund may enter into interest rate swaps relating to municipal and taxable fixed-income securities or credit default swaps relating to securities indices. Derivatives may provide more efficient and economical exposure to fixed-income securities markets than direct investments. The Fund may use derivatives to hedge against specific risks, to increase income or gain, or to increase market exposure in excess of the Fund’s net assets.

The Fund may invest more than 25% of its total assets in securities or obligations that are related in such a way that business or political developments or changes affecting one such security could also affect the others (for example, securities with interest that is paid from projects of a similar type).