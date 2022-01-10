Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Collaborative Investment Series Trust - Active Dividend Stock ETF

Active ETF
TADS
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
TADS (ETF)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust - Active Dividend Stock ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
TADS (ETF)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust - Active Dividend Stock ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Collaborative Investment Series Trust - Active Dividend Stock ETF

TADS | Active ETF

-

$28.5 K

0.00%

2.29%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$28.5 K

Holdings in Top 10

27.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Collaborative Investment Series Trust - Active Dividend Stock ETF

TADS | Active ETF

-

$28.5 K

0.00%

2.29%

TADS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Collaborative Investment Series Trust - Active Dividend Stock ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Collaborative Investment Series Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Matthew Tuttle

Fund Description

In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the Fund will under normal circumstances invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in income-producing U.S. equity securities and ETFs. The adviser defines an income-producing U.S. equity security or ETF to be a company or ETF that invests in companies that have a history of paying dividends, appears to have the ability to continue to pay dividends, or demonstrates a history of increasing their dividends. While the Fund expects to be invested primarily in large capitalization companies, it may invest in equity securities of any capitalization. The Fund considers large capitalization companies to be those with capitalization greater than $5 billion.

The Fund’s adviser utilizes a proprietary quantitative process to select companies for investment by the Fund, taking into consideration companies’ dividend growth, liquidity, sector diversity, and potential for capital appreciation in the near term. The Fund is actively managed and utilizes tactical models that seek to identify strong sectors to buy and weak sectors to sell, or strong sectors that appear overbought to sell and weak sectors that appear oversold to buy. Market sectors are also analyzed for divergences, which may signal major market turning points. The adviser’s intermarket divergence analysis identifies divergences between two markets that either typically move in the same or opposite directions. In managing the Fund’s portfolio, the adviser will actively manage the Fund, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate.

Read More

TADS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TADS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -51.8% 22.1% 100.00%
1 Yr N/A -60.9% 46.9% 97.73%
3 Yr N/A* -26.9% 192.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.0% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -17.1% 37.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TADS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -69.4% 53.7% 63.90%
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -18.2% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -80.2% 35.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TADS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -97.2% 22.1% 25.66%
1 Yr N/A -60.9% 67.6% 97.20%
3 Yr N/A* -26.9% 192.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.0% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.8% 37.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TADS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -69.4% 53.7% 63.14%
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -12.8% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -60.0% 35.2% N/A

TADS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TADS Category Low Category High TADS % Rank
Net Assets 28.5 K 38 K 1.21 T 100.00%
Number of Holdings 37 1 4154 93.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.91 M 1.74 K 270 B 97.75%
Weighting of Top 10 27.75% 1.8% 100.0% 17.81%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MARATHON OIL CORP. 2.89%
  2. PEOPLE'S UNITED FINANCIAL 2.84%
  3. WILLIAMS COS., INC. 2.77%
  4. EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 2.77%
  5. BANK OZK 2.76%
  6. UMB FINANCIAL CORP 2.75%
  7. KINDER MORGAN, INC. 2.75%
  8. GENERAL MOTORS CO 2.74%
  9. ONEOK, INC. 2.74%
  10. CHEVRON CORP. 2.74%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TADS % Rank
Stocks 		98.55% 0.00% 130.24% 8.30%
Cash 		1.45% -102.29% 100.00% 93.19%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.23% 72.23%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 72.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 70.52%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 70.93%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TADS % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 25.44% 95.79%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.94% 95.24%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 37.52% 96.69%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 29.90% 3.80%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 60.70% 99.93%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.59% 1.10%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 2.48%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.94% 86.34%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 49.14% 93.86%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 50.47% 89.03%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.10% 1.31%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TADS % Rank
US 		98.55% 0.00% 127.77% 61.54%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 33.51% 26.96%

TADS - Expenses

Operational Fees

TADS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.29% 0.01% 3.53% 8.01%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 97.65%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 20.37%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

TADS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TADS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TADS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% N/A

TADS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TADS Category Low Category High TADS % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 16.56% 84.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TADS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TADS Category Low Category High TADS % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% 73.42%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TADS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TADS - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Tuttle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 07, 2020

1.65

1.7%

Matthew Tuttle, portfolio manager, is a Certified Financial Planner® professional. He is the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Tuttle Tactical Management, LLC. Matthew is a familiar face among the financial media. In addition to speaking at accounting and trade association meetings across the country, he is a frequent guest on Fox Business News, BusinessWeek TV and Channel 12 News, and has been interviewed on both CNBC and Fox News. Matthew has appeared numerous times on CNNfn, notably on the Your Money Show and Dolans Unscripted with Ken and Daria Dolan. He is the author of How Harvard & Yale Beat the Market (an Amazon best seller) and Financial Secrets of my Wealthy Grandparents. In addition to his books, Matthew has contributed timely articles to a variety of financial publications, including the CPA Journal, Pennsylvania CPA Journal, TAXPRO Journal, Accounting Crossing, the Fairfield County Business Journal, the Stamford Senior Flyer, and over 25 other publications nationwide. He also is a frequent contributor to Forbes.com, the Wall Street Journal, CNBC.com, SmartMoney, and Dow Jones Newswires. He has been quoted in Kiplinger's Personal Finance, Money Magazine, USA Today, the Star Ledger, Bankrate.com, the Christian Science Monitor, and the Journal of Financial Planning. In addition, Matthew has been profiled in the New York Times, Stamford Advocate and Greenwich Time. An experienced educator, Matthew teaches personal finance to consumers as an adjunct professor at Norwalk Community Technical College. He instructs through the Continuing Education centers of the Westport, Stamford, Darien, Greenwich, and Katonah districts, and the 92nd Street YMCA. He has also provided continuing education instruction to CPAs at Baruch College, the CPA / LAW Forum and through the CPA Report. Mr. Tuttle received his BA in Economics from Clark University and a MBA in Finance from Boston University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.12 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×