Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
-
$15.9 M
0.00%
-
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$15.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
43.7%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
-
$15.9 M
0.00%
-
|Period
|TACE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-23.1%
|10.7%
|69.45%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-41.0%
|10.0%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-19.7%
|16.5%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.4%
|12.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.9%
|4.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TACE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-7.6%
|6.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-6.8%
|8.1%
|N/A
|Period
|TACE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-29.8%
|10.7%
|69.45%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-41.0%
|10.0%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-19.7%
|16.5%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.4%
|12.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.9%
|6.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TACE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.8%
|6.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-6.8%
|11.4%
|N/A
|TACE
|Category Low
|Category High
|TACE % Rank
|Net Assets
|15.9 M
|643 K
|15.7 B
|100.00%
|Number of Holdings
|66
|2
|3255
|40.15%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.97 M
|349 K
|12.1 B
|99.61%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.74%
|22.2%
|100.0%
|56.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TACE % Rank
|Stocks
|24.39%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|66.02%
|Cash
|6.54%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|74.52%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.28%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|6.56%
|Bonds
|1.22%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|16.22%
|Other
|0.00%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|44.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|32.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TACE % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|9.26%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|88.89%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|24.54%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|74.54%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|24.07%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|5.56%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|86.57%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|77.31%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|2.78%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|87.96%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|88.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TACE % Rank
|US
|24.39%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|47.88%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|69.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TACE % Rank
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.81%
|34.75%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.22%
|100.00%
|87.64%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.99%
|22.78%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.74%
|13.51%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.13%
|6.95%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.78%
|24.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TACE % Rank
|US
|1.22%
|-17.22%
|99.80%
|14.67%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-2.67%
|63.37%
|35.14%
|TACE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.44%
|3.72%
|49.42%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.50%
|78.08%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|N/A
|TACE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|TACE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TACE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|441.00%
|N/A
|TACE
|Category Low
|Category High
|TACE % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.66%
|83.78%
|TACE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|TACE
|Category Low
|Category High
|TACE % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.12%
|13.72%
|58.04%
|TACE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 20, 2020
0.86
0.9%
Matthew Tuttle, portfolio manager, is a Certified Financial Planner® professional. He is the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Tuttle Tactical Management, LLC. Matthew is a familiar face among the financial media. In addition to speaking at accounting and trade association meetings across the country, he is a frequent guest on Fox Business News, BusinessWeek TV and Channel 12 News, and has been interviewed on both CNBC and Fox News. Matthew has appeared numerous times on CNNfn, notably on the Your Money Show and Dolans Unscripted with Ken and Daria Dolan. He is the author of How Harvard & Yale Beat the Market (an Amazon best seller) and Financial Secrets of my Wealthy Grandparents. In addition to his books, Matthew has contributed timely articles to a variety of financial publications, including the CPA Journal, Pennsylvania CPA Journal, TAXPRO Journal, Accounting Crossing, the Fairfield County Business Journal, the Stamford Senior Flyer, and over 25 other publications nationwide. He also is a frequent contributor to Forbes.com, the Wall Street Journal, CNBC.com, SmartMoney, and Dow Jones Newswires. He has been quoted in Kiplinger's Personal Finance, Money Magazine, USA Today, the Star Ledger, Bankrate.com, the Christian Science Monitor, and the Journal of Financial Planning. In addition, Matthew has been profiled in the New York Times, Stamford Advocate and Greenwich Time. An experienced educator, Matthew teaches personal finance to consumers as an adjunct professor at Norwalk Community Technical College. He instructs through the Continuing Education centers of the Westport, Stamford, Darien, Greenwich, and Katonah districts, and the 92nd Street YMCA. He has also provided continuing education instruction to CPAs at Baruch College, the CPA / LAW Forum and through the CPA Report. Mr. Tuttle received his BA in Economics from Clark University and a MBA in Finance from Boston University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.61
|13.0
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...