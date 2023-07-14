The Fund seeks Stratified-WeightTM exposure to a broad range of stocks representative of approximately 90% of the total U.S. market capitalization, through the securities in the 1500 Index, through active investments in ETFs or underlying securities. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in Syntax Stratified Weight ETFs (each a “Syntax Underlying Fund” and collectively, the “Syntax Underlying Funds” or “Underlying Funds”) or by investing in U.S. equity securities using the Stratified Weight methodology (“Securities”). The Fund has a policy that under normal circumstances, it will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of U.S. issuers. A U.S. issuer is considered to be a company (i) meeting the eligibility requirements for inclusion within the 1500 Index and/or (ii) with its principal listing on an US. national securities exchange.

“Stratified Weight” is the weighting methodology by which Syntax, LLC (“Syntax”) diversifies its indices by hierarchically grouping and distributing the weight of an index’s constituent companies that share “Related Business Risks.” Related Business Risk occurs when two or more companies provide similar products and/or services or share economic relationships such as having common suppliers, customers or competitors. The process of identifying, grouping, and diversifying holdings across Related Business Risk groups within an index is called stratification, and was designed to correct for business risk concentrations that regularly occur in capitalization-weighted indices and equal-weighted indices. Capitalization weighting can cause an investor’s ownership to accumulate in the largest, most momentum-driven companies and industries, while equal weighting is intended to permit an investor’s ownership to accumulate in the industries that have the most company representatives in the index. Instead of concentrating in the largest companies or the most represented industries, Syntax diversifies (or stratifies) index weight across a fixed number of business risk groups in a manner designed to provide a diversified exposure to all of the business opportunities of an index. The Related Business Risk groups are: Consumer Products & Services; Energy; Financials; Food; Industrials; Information; Information Tools; and Healthcare.

Under normal circumstances, the Adviser expects to allocate the assets of the Fund among the Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF (and/or the Syntax Stratified LargeCap II ETF), the Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF and the Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF in exposures approximate to their exposures in the Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Index. Based on historical averages the Adviser expects these exposures in the Fund’s portfolio to be between 70% and 96% to the Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF (and/or the Syntax Stratified LargeCap II ETF) or constituents representing S&P 500 Index (large capitalization) universe exposure, between 3% and 20% to the Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF or constituents representing S&P MidCap 400 Index (mid capitalization) universe exposure, and between 1% and 10% to the Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF or constituents that represent S&P SmallCap 600 Index (small capitalization) universe exposure. The Fund, at the Adviser’s discretion, may, from time to time, own these exposures in weights that are above or below these expected ranges if the Adviser deems it in the best interest of the Fund. There is no guarantee that the weights of the Underlying Funds will be in the above ranges. The Fund is managed by Vantage Consulting Group (the “Sub-Adviser”).

General. The targeted Underlying Funds and/or the Securities for the Fund will comprise the Syntax® Stratified LargeCap ETF and/or the Syntax Stratified LargeCap II ETF, the Syntax® Stratified MidCap ETF, and the Syntax® Stratified SmallCap ETF, or portfolios of securities that hold comparable securities in comparable classes in a Stratified Weight methodology. The terms “LargeCap”, “MidCap”, and “SmallCap” refer to companies with relatively higher, more moderate, and lower market value, respectively.

The Syntax® Stratified LargeCap ETF (ticker: SSPY) reweights the constituents of the S&P 500® Index and seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the publicly traded equity securities of companies comprising the Syntax Stratified LargeCap Index. The goal for SSPY is to deliver a return that is representative of all the business opportunities in the Syntax Stratified LargeCap Index. The Syntax® Stratified LargeCap II ETF (ticker: SPYS) invests in U.S. LargeCap stocks and seeks to obtain capital growth that meets or exceeds the performance of the S&P 500® Index. SSPY and SPYS both utilize Syntax’s Stratified Weight™ methodology to spread exposure more evenly across the business risks in the S&P 500. By doing this, SSPY and SPYS each address the Related Business Risk concentrations that occur in capitalization-weighted indices. The market capitalization of companies in the S&P 500 Index as of December 31, 2022, was between $3.9 billion and $2.1 trillion.

The Syntax® Stratified MidCap ETF (ticker: SMDY) reweights the constituents of the S&P MidCap 400® Index and seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the publicly traded equity securities of companies comprising the Syntax Stratified MidCap Index. SMDY utilizes Syntax's Stratified Weight™ methodology to spread exposure more evenly across the business risks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index. SMDY’s goal is to deliver a return that is representative of all the business opportunities in the Syntax Stratified MidCap Index. By doing this, SMDY addresses the Related Business Risk concentrations that occur in capitalization-weighted indices. The market capitalization of companies in the S&P MidCap 400 Index as of December 31, 2022, was between $1.7 billion and $30.5 billion.

The Syntax® Stratified SmallCap ETF (ticker: SSLY) reweights the constituents of the S&P SmallCap 600® Index and seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the publicly traded equity securities of companies comprising the Syntax Stratified SmallCap Index. SSLY utilizes Syntax's Stratified Weight™ methodology to spread exposure more evenly across the business risks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. SSLY’s goal is to deliver a return that is representative of all the business opportunities in the Syntax Stratified SmallCap Index. By doing this, SSLY addresses the Related Business Risk concentrations that occur in capitalization-weighted indices. The market capitalization of companies in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index as of December 31, 2022, was between $203 million and $6.2 billion.

The Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Index is an index comprised of the constituents of the Syntax Stratified LargeCap Index, the Syntax Stratified MidCap Index and the Syntax Stratified SmallCap Index, and is reconstituted annually.

Under normal market conditions, the referent indices for each of the Syntax Underlying Funds rebalance quarterly, on the third Friday of each quarter-ending month, and include components allocated across the above-described Related Business Risk groups. The Fund will allocate across the Syntax Underlying Funds through the methodology described above.

The Fund is actively managed, and the weighting of the Syntax Underlying Funds or the weighting of the Securities is expected to shift over time, based on the outlook of the Adviser and Sub-Adviser who is responsible for setting the periodic allocation of the Fund across its large, mid, and small cap exposure. With the exception of SPYS which is actively managed, the Syntax Underlying Funds use a “passive”, or indexing, approach to try to achieve each Syntax Underlying Fund’s investment objective.

The Adviser may, from time to time, allocate to other Syntax Stratified Weight ETFs that use active and/or passive strategies as applied to comparable U.S. equity investment universes.

Please see the Additional Strategies Information section of the Prospectus for more information on the Syntax Stratified Weight methodology and the Underlying Funds.