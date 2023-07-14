Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

19.1%

1 yr return

22.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$29.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.5
$18.80
$24.56

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.08%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SXQG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS TRUST
  • Inception Date
    May 10, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Andrew Serowik

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily by investing in equity securities. The Fund invests mainly in common stocks and may invest in the securities of companies of any capitalization.

In selecting investments for the Fund, Madison Avenue Financial Solutions, LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”), uses a quantitatively-driven strategy designed to emphasize securities of companies that exhibit high quality and growth characteristics relative to their peers. Quality is defined as high and improving profitability, low leverage and low default probability, and low net equity and debt issuance relative to dividends and net buybacks. From an initial universe consisting of companies in the broad U.S. equity market, the Sub-Adviser excludes micro-cap companies (i.e., companies with a market capitalization of less than $500 million) and securities of companies that exhibit poor liquidity and momentum characteristics. Liquidity is measured as average dollar volume traded relative to the average shares outstanding, where the highest values are least favorable. Momentum is measured as the trailing 12-month price return excluding the most recent month, where the lowest values are least favorable. The Sub-Adviser ranks the remaining securities based on a composite of several quality-focused variables intended to measure profitability, growth, and ability to service financing obligations, and securities ranking the highest on this composite measure are considered for inclusion in the Fund. The Fund’s holdings are market cap weighted with a maximum individual weight for each holding of 5% at the time of purchase.

While investing in a particular market sector is not a strategy of the Fund, its portfolio may be significantly invested in one or more sectors as a result of the security selection decisions made pursuant to its strategy. Currently, the Fund expects to invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in the Health Care Sector and Information Technology Sector, although this may change from time to time.

The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.

SXQG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SXQG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.1% -44.2% 26.6% 95.50%
1 Yr 22.8% -98.5% 150.0% 68.06%
3 Yr 0.0%* -74.2% 26.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -61.2% 23.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -35.6% 18.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SXQG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.9% -98.8% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -27.1% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 33.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SXQG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -44.2% 26.6% 95.81%
1 Yr N/A -98.5% 150.0% 68.62%
3 Yr N/A* -74.2% 32.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -61.2% 22.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -35.6% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SXQG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.9% -98.8% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -16.8% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 35.6% N/A

SXQG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SXQG Category Low Category High SXQG % Rank
Net Assets 29.9 M 189 K 222 B 93.24%
Number of Holdings 90 2 3509 24.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 11.6 M -1.37 M 104 B 92.25%
Weighting of Top 10 39.92% 9.4% 100.0% 59.71%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. APPLE INC COMMON STOCK 4.81%
  2. MASTERCARD INC - A COMMON STOCK 4.78%
  3. HOME DEPOT INC COMMON STOCK 4.60%
  4. MERCK CO. INC. COMMON STOCK 4.57%
  5. TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC COMMON STOCK 4.24%
  6. ALPHABET INC-CL A COMMON STOCK 4.22%
  7. ACCENTURE PLC-CL A COMMON STOCK 4.19%
  8. ADOBE INC COMMON STOCK 3.83%
  9. REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS COMMON STOCK 3.80%
  10. INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC COMMON STOCK 3.70%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SXQG % Rank
Stocks 		99.56% 0.00% 107.71% 21.80%
Cash 		0.52% -10.83% 87.35% 75.67%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 13.05%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 19.11%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 7.44%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 98.58% 6.68%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SXQG % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 32.57%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 69.82% 59.06%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.57% 66.05%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 43.09%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 39.76% 1.08%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.06% 93.24%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 49.62%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 66.40% 57.91%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 10.91%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 62.57% 87.10%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.00% 70.51%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SXQG % Rank
US 		99.56% 0.00% 105.43% 6.45%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 86.42%

SXQG - Expenses

Operational Fees

SXQG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.08% 0.01% 7.09% 36.27%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 45.63%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 0.89%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

SXQG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SXQG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SXQG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% N/A

SXQG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SXQG Category Low Category High SXQG % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 19.33% 18.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SXQG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SXQG Category Low Category High SXQG % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -6.13% 2.90% 39.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SXQG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SXQG - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Serowik

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 10, 2021

1.06

1.1%

Mr. Serowik joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC from Goldman Sachs in May 2018. He began his career at Spear, Leeds & Kellogg, continuing with Goldman after its acquisition of SLK in September 2000. During his career of more than 18 years at the combined companies, he held various roles, including managing the global Quant ETF Strats team and One Delta ETF Strats. He designed and developed systems for portfolio risk calculation, algorithmic ETF trading, and execution monitoring, with experience across all asset classes. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.

Andrew Mies

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 10, 2021

1.06

1.1%

Andrew Mies, CFA® is the Chief Investment Officer for 6 Meridian LLC. Mr. Mies is responsible for overseeing the ongoing research and development of innovative investment solutions for 6 Meridian clients. He serves as the chair of the 6 Meridian Investment Committee and also is a member of the Blue Arc / 6 Meridian Global Credit Fund Investment Committee. In 2016, Andrew became one of the founding partners of 6 Meridian, where his life-long dedication to market research and portfolio construction serve as the foundation of the firm’s investment philosophy. Upon graduating from Georgetown University, he immediately began his career on Wall Street as a research analyst with JP Morgan. After advancing through the investment banking ranks, he leveraged that breadth of experience to join the Kansas City based company, Perfect Commerce, as its CFO. He then returned to Wall Street as a research analyst for the hedge fund Corsair Capital Management.

Ammie Weidner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 10, 2021

1.06

1.1%

Ammie Weidner has been with 6 Meridian since its inception in September of 2016. Prior to 6 Meridian, Ms. Weidner worked with the Kirk, Bahm Group at Morgan Stanley as the team’s discretionary portfolio trader for 10 years. She leads the 6 Meridian Investment Operations team to help create and manage investment products for 6 Meridian clients. She is also the portfolio trader for all discretionary accounts trading over $1.5 billion in assets to date. She has over 17 years of financial experience working within the wirehouse and RIA channels. Ms. Weidner graduated from Wichita State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance.

Gabriel Tan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 10, 2021

1.06

1.1%

Mr. Tan joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in May 2019 as an Associate Portfolio Manager and was promoted to Portfolio Manager in December 2020. He began his career at UBS and BBR Partners where he worked as a financial planning analyst and a portfolio strategist for over four years. During his time there, he developed comprehensive wealth management solutions focused on portfolio optimization, trust and estate planning, and tax planning.

Todd Alberico

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 10, 2021

1.06

1.1%

Mr. Alberico joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in November 2020, having spent the past 14 years in ETF trading at Goldman Sachs, Cantor Fitzgerald, and, most recently, Virtu Financial. He spent most of that time focused on the Trading and Portfolio Risk Management of ETFs exposed to international and domestic equity. He has worked on several different strategies including lead market-making and electronic trading, to customer facing institutional business developing models for block trading as well as transitional trades. Mr. Alberico graduated from St. John’s University in NY with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance.

Jason Mayers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2022

0.16

0.2%

Jason Mayers, CFA, joined 6 Meridian, LLC (the predecessor to the Sub-Adviser) in October 2021 as a Senior Associate, Investment Management. Prior to that, Mr. Mayers was a member of the investment grade fixed income research team at Ameritas Investment Partners in Lincoln, NE for 4 years. Previously, Mr. Mayers was an accountant with Cargill, Inc., one of the largest private companies in the world. Mr. Mayers is a CFA charterholder and earned a Master of Investment Management and Financial Analysis degree at Creighton University and a dual B.B.A in Accounting and Finance from Fort Hays State University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.09 2.92

