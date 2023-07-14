The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily by investing in equity securities. The Fund invests mainly in common stocks and may invest in the securities of companies of any capitalization.

In selecting investments for the Fund, Madison Avenue Financial Solutions, LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”), uses a quantitatively-driven strategy designed to emphasize securities of companies that exhibit high quality and growth characteristics relative to their peers. Quality is defined as high and improving profitability, low leverage and low default probability, and low net equity and debt issuance relative to dividends and net buybacks. From an initial universe consisting of companies in the broad U.S. equity market, the Sub-Adviser excludes micro-cap companies (i.e., companies with a market capitalization of less than $500 million) and securities of companies that exhibit poor liquidity and momentum characteristics. Liquidity is measured as average dollar volume traded relative to the average shares outstanding, where the highest values are least favorable. Momentum is measured as the trailing 12-month price return excluding the most recent month, where the lowest values are least favorable. The Sub-Adviser ranks the remaining securities based on a composite of several quality-focused variables intended to measure profitability, growth, and ability to service financing obligations, and securities ranking the highest on this composite measure are considered for inclusion in the Fund. The Fund’s holdings are market cap weighted with a maximum individual weight for each holding of 5% at the time of purchase.

While investing in a particular market sector is not a strategy of the Fund, its portfolio may be significantly invested in one or more sectors as a result of the security selection decisions made pursuant to its strategy. Currently, the Fund expects to invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in the Health Care Sector and Information Technology Sector, although this may change from time to time.

The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.