The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) whose investment objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation with a secondary emphasis on generating current income. The Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets in income-producing equity securities that are judged to have strong growth characteristics. The Adviser considers “income-producing equity securities” as equity securities that pay dividends, such as common stocks, preferred stocks, securities (including debt securities) that are convertible into common stocks, and ETFs and other investment companies. The Adviser characterizes “growth” companies as those that are expected to achieve higher than average profitability ratios such as operating profit margin or return on equity, and have characteristics to generate above average sustainable earnings and free cash-flow growth, while showing a history of paying a stable dividend. The Adviser will look at an industry peer group for the company owned or being actively analyzed for potential inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio and benchmark profitability ratios for the company versus the peer group average. Key ratios such as gross margin, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) margin, operating margin, and net profit margin will be evaluated on a historical basis as well as projected into the future to determine if growth rates are achievable under various profitability assumptions. The portfolio managers tend to favor companies that have consistent profit margins and earnings growth. The Fund will invest primarily in securities issued by domestic companies. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The Fund’s portfolio will generally hold between 40-70 securities, with a maximum position size of 10% of the Fund’s assets at time of purchase. The Fund may purchase ETFs or other investment companies in order to achieve exposure to a specific market sector, to achieve exposure to foreign markets (which may include emerging markets) or for other reasons consistent with its investment strategy. Shares of ETFs are listed and traded on stock exchanges at market prices. The Fund may also purchase American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”) and other domestically traded securities of foreign companies. Up to 25% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in ADRs. The Fund may invest without limitation in foreign issuers, including ADRs and securities of foreign companies traded on U.S. exchanges. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers of all capitalization sizes; however, under normal market conditions, it is expected that the Fund will invest a substantial percentage of its assets in large-capitalization issuers. Holdings are generally spread across a number of industries/sectors but may have a higher percentage in sectors that the Adviser believes have greater investment opportunities. The Fund may also use covered call options to seek investment income or to mitigate risk.

The Adviser emphasizes an active style of investing, which attempts to add value through security selection, industry allocation, and the research process while monitoring risk. The Adviser relies on fundamental analysis, which involves a bottom-up assessment of a company’s potential for success considering factors including its financial condition, earnings outlook, strategy, management, industry position, and economic and market conditions. The Fund may dispose of a security when, in the opinion of the portfolio managers, the security reaches the portfolio managers’ estimate of its value or when the portfolio managers identify a more attractive investment opportunity.