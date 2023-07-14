The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select Index (the “Underlying Index”), which is an objective, rules-based, equal-weighted equity index provided by FTSE Russell (the “Index Provider” or “Russell”). The Underlying Index measures the performance of small-capitalization U.S. companies with prominent value factor characteristics, as determined by the Index Provider. The Underlying Index is a subset of the Russell 2000® Index (the “Parent Index”), which measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the U.S. equity market, as defined by the Index Provider.

The construction of the Underlying Index begins with the Parent Index and excludes companies that are ranked in the least liquid 20% ( i.e. approximately 400 constituents) based on the 60-day average dollar value traded. The list of

eligible constituents is then narrowed to exclude the top 20% of Parent Index constituents with the highest risk based on a 12-month trailing realized volatility. The list is further narrowed to exclude the top 20% of Parent Index constituents with the highest leverage, which is measured by comparing a company’s total debt to its total assets. Following these three initial screens, the remaining companies are evaluated to exclude companies with a negative sentiment score, which is calculated using the number of upgrades for earnings per share and the number of downgrades for earnings per share for a company's current and next fiscal year. A company with more downgrades for earnings per share than upgrades will have a negative sentiment score, and thus will be excluded from the Underlying Index. The remaining companies are then ranked based on a weighted composite score of three value factor metrics: price-to-book, price-to-earnings and price-to-cash flow from operations (the “Composite Score”). The top 250 ranked stocks are selected and equally weighted to form a baseline or target composition (the “Target Index”). The Underlying Index will be reviewed monthly and rebalanced to the Target Index if either of the following conditions are met: (i) the Underlying Index’s Composite Score is less than 90% of the Target Index's Composite Score; or (ii) the Underlying Index has fewer than 200 securities. If no rebalance is triggered, the component securities of the Underlying Index and their weights will remain unchanged. The Underlying Index may

contain fewer than 250 stocks and may not rebalance for a period of time.

As of March 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Underlying Index is represented by securities of companies in the financials and industrials industries or sectors. The components of the Underlying Index are likely to change over time. As of March 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was composed of 232 components.

BFA uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Underlying Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

BFA uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an applicable underlying index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market capitalization and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of an applicable underlying index. The Fund

may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index.

The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of its Underlying Index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of its Underlying Index ( i.e ., depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index) and may invest up to 20% of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, including shares of money market funds advised by BFA or its affiliates, as well as in securities not included in the Underlying Index, but which BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. Cash and cash equivalent investments associated with a derivative position will be treated as part of that position for the purposes of calculating the percentage of investments included in the Underlying Index. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Underlying Index before fees and expenses of the Fund.

The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund's total assets (including the value of any collateral received).

The Underlying Index is sponsored by Russell, which is part of the London Stock Exchange Group and is independent of the Fund and BFA. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.

Industry Concentration Policy. The Fund will concentrate its investments ( i.e. , hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group

of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. For purposes of this limitation, securities of the U.S. government (including its agencies and instrumentalities) and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. government securities are not considered to be issued by members of any industry.