Vitals

YTD Return

14.2%

1 yr return

13.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.4%

Net Assets

$41.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

11.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$97.3
$77.41
$97.31

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SURE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AdvisorShares Insider Advantage ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Oct 04, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing in a portfolio of U.S. traded companies selected from a universe of the largest 3,000 U.S. equity securities based on market capitalization. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities.

The Fund’s investment focus follows a core philosophy that corporate insiders, such as a company’s executives, board members and/or controlling shareholders, know their company best. The Advisor believes that insider buying and stock buyback programs not only show that corporate insiders see relative value in investing in their own company’s equity securities, but also create favorable market conditions by reducing public equity float (i.e., the share supply available to investors on the public secondary market). The Advisor allocates the Fund’s portfolio using research from a disciplined and quantitative proprietary model, the U.S. Insiders Edge Model, developed by Qubed Capital, LLC. In utilizing the model, the Advisor seeks to remove emotion from day-to-day decision-making by following a systematic process.

The U.S. Insiders Edge Model utilizes a multi-factor approach to identify top-ranked companies on an equal-weighted basis. In constructing the model, individual securities are measured and ranked based on their public equity float, free cash flow, corporate financial leverage and dividend yield. Securities demonstrating a shrinking public equity float, rising free cash flow, falling financial leverage, and high dividend yield are ranked higher by the model, as the model is based on the philosophy that such factors often indicate positive insider sentiment. Stock selection for the Fund is strictly based on identifying the highest-ranked securities as measured by the model. Securities are removed from the portfolio when they are replaced with new securities based on the ranking process. The Fund’s portfolio is rebalanced monthly and may experience high turnover.

Read More

SURE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SURE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.2% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 13.7% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 13.6%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 8.4%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 9.4%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SURE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.2% N/A N/A N/A
2021 11.3% N/A N/A N/A
2020 2.8% N/A N/A N/A
2019 6.6% N/A N/A N/A
2018 -3.7% N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SURE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SURE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.2% N/A N/A N/A
2021 11.3% N/A N/A N/A
2020 2.8% N/A N/A N/A
2019 6.6% N/A N/A N/A
2018 -3.7% N/A N/A N/A

SURE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SURE Category Low Category High SURE % Rank
Net Assets 41.7 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 103 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 4.33 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 10.98% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 1.20%
  2. Cal-Maine Foods Inc 1.15%
  3. HCA Healthcare Inc 1.15%
  4. Valero Energy Corp 1.14%
  5. Eagle Materials Inc 1.13%
  6. Group 1 Automotive Inc 1.13%
  7. Applied Materials Inc 1.12%
  8. Boyd Gaming Corp 1.12%
  9. Dolby Laboratories Inc 1.11%
  10. Encore Wire Corp 1.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SURE % Rank
Stocks 		99.58% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.97% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.31% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SURE % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SURE % Rank
US 		99.58% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

SURE - Expenses

Operational Fees

SURE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.96% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

SURE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

SURE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SURE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

SURE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SURE Category Low Category High SURE % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.53% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SURE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SURE Category Low Category High SURE % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SURE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

SURE - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

