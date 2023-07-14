The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing in a portfolio of U.S. traded companies selected from a universe of the largest 3,000 U.S. equity securities based on market capitalization. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities.

The Fund’s investment focus follows a core philosophy that corporate insiders, such as a company’s executives, board members and/or controlling shareholders, know their company best. The Advisor believes that insider buying and stock buyback programs not only show that corporate insiders see relative value in investing in their own company’s equity securities, but also create favorable market conditions by reducing public equity float (i.e., the share supply available to investors on the public secondary market). The Advisor allocates the Fund’s portfolio using research from a disciplined and quantitative proprietary model, the U.S. Insiders Edge Model, developed by Qubed Capital, LLC. In utilizing the model, the Advisor seeks to remove emotion from day-to-day decision-making by following a systematic process.

The U.S. Insiders Edge Model utilizes a multi-factor approach to identify top-ranked companies on an equal-weighted basis. In constructing the model, individual securities are measured and ranked based on their public equity float, free cash flow, corporate financial leverage and dividend yield. Securities demonstrating a shrinking public equity float, rising free cash flow, falling financial leverage, and high dividend yield are ranked higher by the model, as the model is based on the philosophy that such factors often indicate positive insider sentiment. Stock selection for the Fund is strictly based on identifying the highest-ranked securities as measured by the model. Securities are removed from the portfolio when they are replaced with new securities based on the ranking process. The Fund’s portfolio is rebalanced monthly and may experience high turnover.