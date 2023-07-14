The Transform Supply Chain ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that invests in U.S.-listed equity, American depositary receipt (“ADR”) securities, and non-U.S. developed and emerging market-listed securities, which over time may vary as market and investment opportunities change. The Fund may also enter into currency-related spot transactions when it transacts in equities denominated in foreign currencies or invest in certain derivative instruments, such as currency futures or forwards that will help the Adviser manage risk associated with foreign currency exposure, if any, or futures contracts. The Fund’s investments may include micro-, small-, medium- and large-capitalization equities of companies. The Adviser expects to hold between 20-40 equities within the Fund’s portfolio.

The Adviser expects to invest in the equities of companies that it deems are creating value through supply chain transformation. A supply chain is defined as a network between a company and its suppliers to produce and distribute a specific product to the final buyer. According to the Adviser, companies are transforming their own or others’ supply chains by reshoring manufacturing jobs (i.e., bringing jobs closer to point of sale, stabilizing manufacturing capacity, reducing disruption and geopolitical risks, enhancing sourcing transparency and increasing emissions and environmental impact standards), automating and/or innovating business operations (i.e., offsetting labor cost disadvantage of high-cost countries by boosting output per worker, streamlining business operations to drive lower costs, and improving labor conditions for workers), or through transportation enablement (i.e., providing manufacturers with reliable and affordable access to raw materials, while also facilitating movement of finished goods to end market). Portfolio companies are primarily those that the Adviser believes are creating value or minimizing risks as it relates to their supply chains or the supply chains of others. Companies are from no one particular industry; instead, they are from a broad range of industries such as factory automation, transportation providers, industrial goods and services, alternative energy, semiconductors and semiconductor capital equipment, materials, or waste management & recycling.

Companies are generally chosen from the Morningstar® US Market Extended TR USD Index℠ but may be selected from a universe of U.S. and non-U.S. listed equity securities that span across sectors, including but not limited to consumer discretionary, industrials, materials, and technology. The Morningstar® US Market Extended TR USD Index℠ is a broad-based free-float market capitalization weighted index comprised of U.S. large, mid, and small capitalization equity securities that span all sectors of the U.S. economy. It does not incorporate environmental, social and governance criteria into its methodology, nor is it an index comprised of equities of companies that could be considered as aiding the supply chain.

When selecting equities of companies for the portfolio, the Adviser will assess a company’s strategy and financial performance by doing things such as attending company earnings calls, interviewing management, visiting company headquarters and manufacturing plants, reviewing company reports such as Form 10-K’s, financial statements (i.e., balance sheet, income statement, and statement of cash flows), publicly available and sell-side research and performing fundamental financial analyses such as company financial modeling and ratio analysis. For example, the Fund may invest in the equities of companies that have better long-term financial stability and profitability relative to peers (using metrics such as net sales revenue, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), profit margin, or market share) as a result of their supply chain strategy. The Adviser also expects to include, as part of its company assessments, additional company reporting, targets, progress, and strategic positioning, such as:

Companies whose leadership has made it a strategic business focus, made changes to its business operations, or made commitments that address sustainability factors specific to supply chain instability & insecurity such as:

● Creating manufacturing jobs closer to distribution centers in North America;

● Having business practices with lower environmental impact; or

● Diversifying its supplier sources to reduce minimize disruptions.

These can include reporting on targets and progress through various sources, such as regulatory filings, annual reports, or shareholder meetings, related to:

● Plans to build new manufacturing plants and the number of jobs created. For example, the Adviser may use records of companies that have set quantifiable job creation targets using corporate reporting, regulatory reporting, or press releases to identify companies that are committed to creating jobs in North America through changes in their supply chains.

● Carbon emissions reporting as well as progress toward cutting carbon emissions by a given amount by a given date. For example, a company may report lowering its carbon emissions broadly, or more specifically through its use of carbon credits.

● Companies whose products or services reflect supporting, progressing, or reducing supply chain disruptions, creating jobs, or minimizing their environmental impact, by executing on their commitments to transform their supply chains. For example, this may be judged by the historical and projected number of supply chain disruptions and their economic impacts, the number of jobs created or carbon intensity of the business, including how capital budgets, research and development, and corporate strategy are shifting over time. The Adviser may assess corporate filings, regulatory filings, and investor presentations to assess how a specific company is transforming its products, services, or operations.

● Companies whose business model is well-adapted to the risks and opportunities that changes in geopolitics, international trade, government regulation and localizing supply chains present. For example, the Adviser may assess the degree to which changes to supply chains will affect the market share growth, profitability, and risk to potential investments over time. For example, the Adviser may analyze the changes in the location of manufacturing relative to distribution and compare labor costs (including opportunity costs associated with supply chain disruptions), associated with a specific company’s business model, to understand how those changes affect the company’s profitability.

The Adviser considers sustainability factors noted above as core to its investment process, particularly in considering the ways in which each company’s supply chain could ultimately drive financial and operational performance. The Adviser does not use sustainability ratings or rankings to exclude specific companies or sectors from investment, but instead will generally enhance fundamental analysis with its own proprietary analysis of each company’s focus on its supply chain to make better informed decisions about the company’s long-term valuation and sustainability. The Adviser may utilize a quantitative and/or a qualitative approach to measuring the effects of company supply chains, based on both public information as well as a due diligence process (noted above) undertaken by the Adviser with respect to potential investments that focuses on key impacts on supply chains, including greater supply chain stability and security, job creation and lower environmental impact. The Adviser generally estimates these effects at companies using data from the companies themselves and publicly available data sources for companies’ social and environmental metrics.

As part of its due diligence process for prospective and ongoing investments, the Adviser then assesses the ways those decisions may affect company revenue and earnings projections, discount rates, terminal values (i.e., the calculated rate at which it is assumed its cash flows will grow at forever), and valuations particularly through changes in regulation; customer or employee preferences; and competitive risk from innovation or disruption. For example, the Adviser may use one or multiple data sources to estimate supply chain stability and security, job creation and lower environmental impact, associated with a company’s products and services and then assess how possible changes in trade policy, regulations within various industries are shifting demand for certain products and services based on consumer preferences. The Adviser may then estimate the risk of disruption from more innovative or more cost effectively produced products and services created by competitors, including how such developments could potentially lower long-term growth assumptions, increase the discount rates the Adviser applies to that growth to account for higher risk, reduce terminal values to reflect lower terminal growth, and as a result lower assumed valuation of the company.

These criteria by which the Adviser assesses companies for investment by the Fund will be applied to all investments by the Fund except for temporary investments or investments in cash equivalents.

In furtherance of its investment objective, the Fund seeks to encourage transformational change at the public companies within its portfolio through the application of proxy voting guidelines and dialogue with management of the portfolio companies. See “Principal Investment Risks – Activism Risk.” The proxy voting guidelines are based on a commitment to protecting and enhancing the value of the Fund’s assets and to aligning shareholder and stakeholder interests through favoring actions that encourage companies to invest in their employees, communities, customers, and the environment. Generally, in applying the proxy voting guidelines and in seeking to engage in opportunities for dialogue with companies within the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser may measure the investment made by companies in their employees, communities, customers and the environment with financial, operational, and sustainability data that are provided by (i) the companies themselves, (ii) several publicly available data sources and (iii) the Adviser itself. This data may include, but are not limited to, wages, workforce diversity, board composition, employee health and safety, carbon emissions, air pollution, and land use, among others. The Adviser will assess the data against qualitative and quantitative criteria developed by the Adviser and may compare the data against benchmarks based on industry trends. The Fund’s proxy voting guidelines, as well as the financial, operational and sustainability data included in such guidelines, will apply to all companies held by the Fund.

The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of any collateral received), however it is a priority of the Adviser and the Fund to vote all proxies, so securities lending revenue may be foregone as a result. The Fund is a “non-diversified” fund, and, as such, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer than funds that are “diversified.”