The Sustainable Energy II ETF invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in publicly-traded equity securities of sustainable energy companies (both U.S. and non-U.S.). The Fund will invest in companies that the Adviser considers to be “Sustainable Energy” companies, which are companies that, in the Adviser’s view, generate, produce or provide alternative or renewable sources of energy (as compared to more traditional sources of energy that can be environmentally depletive, such as fossil fuels like oil or coal or other hydrocarbon-based fuels), or that produce, generate, transport, or deliver energy or energy applications in a way that makes alternative or renewable energy more efficient or accessible or reduces the use of environmentally depletive energy resources. The Fund expects to invest in:

• energy companies that generate power through solar, wind, hydroelectric, tidal wave, geothermal, biomass or biofuels;

• companies that provide the equipment and technologies that enable these types of energy to be tapped, used, stored or transported, and

• companies that create, facilitate or improve technologies that conserve or enable more efficient use of energy.

The Fund will not change this policy unless it gives shareholders at least 60 days’ notice.

In determining whether to buy or sell a portfolio position, the Adviser uses proprietary and independent research and applies traditional fundamental analysis to assess a company’s business and business prospects, market capitalization, the valuation of the company, its dividend history, its ratio of debt to equity, as well as how the company’s business relates to sustainable characteristics like growth or development of alternative or renewable energy. The Adviser conducts an independent assessment of each portfolio company’s business. The Adviser categorizes the universe of companies it deems to be Sustainable Energy companies into four key areas related to the specific aspects of the energy business. Currently, these key areas are:

Generation: companies involved in generating sustainable energy or companies working to transition from hydrocarbon-based fuels Installation: companies involved in manufacturing equipment for generation and consumption of sustainable energy Displacement: companies involved in the displacement or improved efficient usage of existing hydrocarbon-based energy Electrification: companies effectuating the switching from hydrocarbon-based fuel demand towards electricity or other renewal energy sources, especially for transportation

The Fund’s holdings in each key area may vary and the Fund may invest in Sustainable Energy companies that do not fall within these key areas. The Fund will not invest in companies that derive the majority of their revenues or profits from fossil fuel extraction or coal. Currently, the Adviser considers portfolio companies’ alignment with four of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: Goal 7: Affordable and Clean Energy; Goal 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities; and Goal 13: Climate Action. The Adviser may change these considerations at any time without notice to shareholders.

Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common stocks, rights and warrants. The Fund is actively managed and the Fund’s allocations may vary depending on changing market conditions (including but not limited to, liquidity, volatility, and the number of companies meeting selection criteria). The Fund may invest in US companies and in companies economically tied to foreign countries, including, potentially, companies domiciled or traded in emerging markets, including China. For more information about how the Adviser determines that a company is economically tied to a foreign country, see “More About the Fund’s Investment Strategies and Risks” in this Prospectus. The Fund’s allocations among countries may vary depending on changing market conditions (including but not limited to, liquidity, volatility, and the number of companies meeting selection criteria). The Fund’s currency is US Dollars, while some of its investments are denominated in foreign currencies.

The Fund will normally hold around 30 positions of approximately equal weight, but the portfolio may vary over time, and under normal market conditions, the Fund may have as few as 25 holdings, or may hold securities in 75 or more companies. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization size, but under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in companies with a minimum market capitalization of $500 million. Additional information on Principal Investment Strategies can be found in the prospectus. Also see Additional Investment Strategies and Risks in the Statement of Additional Information.

For temporary defensive purposes, any portion of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, to respond to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions. While the Fund is applying this temporary defensive strategy, it may be unable to achieve its investment objective.

The Fund is designed for investors who seek long-term capital appreciation through focused investment in equity securities of energy companies, wherever located, that are engaged in Sustainable Energy businesses.