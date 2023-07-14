Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

11.5%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$19.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

4.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.4
$24.02
$28.07

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.18%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

STXK - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Strive 2000 ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The first five paragraphs of the section of the Summary Prospectus and Prospectus entitled “Principal Investment Strategies” shall be deleted and replaced with the following:

The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Bloomberg US 600 Index (the “Index”), which measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the U.S. equity market as determined by Bloomberg (the “Index Provider” or “Bloomberg”).

The Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index comprised primarily of U.S. equity securities. The Index is a subset of the Bloomberg US 3000 Index, which measures the performance of the broad U.S. equity market, and the Bloomberg US 1500 Index, which consists of the securities ranked 1 to 1500 by market capitalization in the Bloomberg US 3000 Index. The Index consists of the lower 600 in capitalization of the Bloomberg US 1500 Index (i.e., 901 to 1500). The Index primarily measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the U.S. equity market. As of September 30, 2022, the Index had 595 constituents and represented approximately 4.3% of the total market value of the Bloomberg US 3000 Index. As of September 30, 2022, the range of market capitalizations of issuers included in the Index was $7.64 billion to $1.21 billion.  The average market cap of the Index was $2.97 billion.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must first meet the following criteria: (i) it is primarily listed in the United States, (ii) it is listed on a U.S. exchange, and (iii) the security’s free float must be a minimum of 10% of the security’s total shares outstanding. The Index includes common stock and real estate investment trusts.

As of September 30, 2022, a significant portion of the Index is represented by securities of companies in the Financials (17%), Industrials (15.5%), Technology (14.5%), Consumer Discretionary (12.7%), and Healthcare (12.3%) sectors. The components of the Index are likely to change over time.

The Index is calculated as a total return index in U.S. dollars. The Index is normally rebalanced on a semi-annual basis in January and July and such changes take effect in March and September. The Index constituents’ weights are normally updated in June and December. 

Under normal circumstances, substantially all, but at least 80%, of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in U.S. small cap equity securities.

On page 25 of the Prospectus, under the Section “Additional information About the Funds’ Investment Objectives and Strategies” the following information is added as the third paragraph:

Each of the Strive Small-Cap ETF and the Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF have adopted a non-fundamental investment policy to invest at least 80% of their respective total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in investments suggested by their respective names. Each Fund’s 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and can be changed without shareholder approval. However, a Fund’s shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.

On page 18 of the Prospectus, under “Summary Information About Purchases, Sales, Taxes, and Financial Intermediary CompensationPurchase and Sale of Fund Shares” is amended and restated as follows:

The Fund issues and redeems Shares on a continuous basis only in large blocks of Shares, typically 50,000 Shares, called “Creation Units,” and only APs (typically, broker-dealers) may purchase or redeem Creation Units. Creation Units generally are issued and redeemed ‘in-kind’ for securities and partially in cash. Individual Shares may only be purchased and sold in secondary market transactions through brokers. Once created, individual Shares generally trade in the secondary market at market prices that change throughout the day. Market prices of Shares may be greater or less than their NAV. In addition, if you purchase Shares through an employee benefit plan, the Sub-Adviser may make payments to the recordkeeper, broker/dealer, bank, or other financial institution or organization (each a “Financial Intermediary”) that provides shareholder recordkeeping or other administrative services to the plan as compensation for those services. These payments may create a conflict of interest by influencing your Financial Intermediary to make available the Fund over other investments. Except when aggregated in Creation Units, the Fund’s shares are not redeemable securities.

On page 36, the following disclosure is added as the new second paragraph of the section entitled “Distribution and Service Plan”:

Payments to Certain Employee Benefit Plan Financial Intermediaries. The Sub-Adviser may provide compensation to certain employee benefit plan financial intermediaries with respect to the Strive SmallCap ETF. These payments may be made, at the discretion of the Sub-Adviser, for shareholder recordkeeping or other administrative services provided to eligible defined contribution employee benefit plans holding the Strive Small-Cap ETF Shares, either directly or indirectly. The level of payments made to such a qualifying employee benefit plan Financial Intermediary in any given year may vary depending on the market value of the Strive Small-Cap ETF’s Shares serviced by the Financial Intermediary. A number of factors will be considered in determining whether compensation should be paid to a Financial Intermediary, including the qualifying Financial Intermediary’s willingness to enter into a recordkeeping agreement (or something equivalent) that calls for recordkeeping, reporting, or other services to be provided, and the quality of the relationship with the Strive Small-Cap ETF. The Sub-Adviser will make these payments to help defray the costs incurred by qualifying financial intermediaries in connection with efforts to maintain employee benefit plan accounts for participants in a cost-efficient manner; however, the Sub-Adviser does not audit the financial intermediaries to verify the extent or nature of services provided. The Sub-Adviser will, on a periodic basis, determine the advisability of continuing these payments. These payments may be more or less than the payments received by financial intermediaries with respect to other funds and may influence your Financial Intermediary to make available the Strive Small-Cap ETF over other funds. You should ask your Financial Intermediary about these differing and divergent interests and how it is compensated for administering your investment in the Strive Small-Cap ETF Shares.

STXK - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STXK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.5% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STXK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STXK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STXK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

STXK - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

STXK Category Low Category High STXK % Rank
Net Assets 19.6 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 595 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 182 K N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 4.50% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. PROMETHEUS BIOSCIENCES INC 0.43%
  2. HEXCEL CORP NEW 0.37%
  3. BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC 0.36%
  4. WINGSTOP INC 0.36%
  5. LANTHEUS HLDGS INC 0.35%
  6. UNIVAR SOLUTIONS INC 0.35%
  7. IDACORP INC 0.34%
  8. EAGLE MATLS INC 0.33%
  9. INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC COM 0.33%
  10. SPS COMM INC 0.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High STXK % Rank
Stocks 		93.35% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		6.19% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.99% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STXK % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STXK % Rank
US 		93.35% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

STXK - Expenses

Operational Fees

STXK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.18% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

STXK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

STXK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

STXK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

STXK - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

STXK Category Low Category High STXK % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

STXK Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

STXK Category Low Category High STXK % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

STXK Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

STXK - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

