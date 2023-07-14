The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Bloomberg US 1000 Growth Index (the “Index”), which measures the performance of large- and mid-capitalization growth companies in the U.S. equity market as determined by Bloomberg (the “Index Provider” or “Bloomberg”). The Index includes large- and mid-capitalization companies.

The Index is a subset of the Bloomberg US 1000 Index (the “Growth Index Universe”), which measures the performance of the large- and mid-capitalization sector of the U.S. equity market. As of August 19, 2022, the Index had 691 constituents and represented approximately 64% of the total market value of the Bloomberg US 1000 Index. As of August 19, 2022, the range of market capitalizations of issuers included in the Index was $0.5 billion to $2,756.5 billion.

The Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index comprised primarily of U.S. equity securities issued by the largest growth-oriented U.S. companies. The Index measures the performance of U.S. equity securities of issuers with higher forecasted growth, higher valuations, lower earnings yield and lower dividend yield relative to all issuers included in the Growth Index Universe. The Index Provider ranks the securities in the Growth Index Universe according to a value formula that takes into consideration the following criteria: earnings yield, valuation, dividend yield and growth, each of which are equal weighted. Within each equal weighted criteria, underlying accounting screens are assessed. Using current market prices, these accounting screens are captured at the month end prior to Index rebalancing. Virtually all accounting screens are based on trailing twelve month data, except for Earnings to Price ratios, which use forward-looking twelve-month forecasts.

Using the screens above, the Index selects the highest scoring growth stocks for inclusion. Specifically, companies that rank highly in terms of growth metrics (e.g., sales growth) and / or possess high market prices relative to peers across valuation (e.g., Sales to Price), dividend yield (Dividend to Price), and earnings metrics (e.g. Earnings to Price) are deemed to be growth stocks.

Based on this ranking, the securities that score within the highest 30% of the Growth Index Universe are included in the Index and market cap weighted. The following 40% of securities are included at a decreasing linear scale with the full 100% weight given at the 30th percentile and a 0% weight given at the 30th percentile. The bottom scoring 30% of stocks are excluded from the Index.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must first meet the following criteria: (i) it is primarily listed in the United States, (ii) it is listed on a U.S. exchange, and (iii) the security’s free float must be a minimum of 10% of the security’s total shares outstanding. The Index includes common stock and real estate investment trusts.

As of August 19, 2022, a significant portion of the Index is represented by securities of companies in the Information Technology, Consumer Discretionary, and Healthcare sectors. The components of the Index will change over time.

The Index is calculated as a total return index in U.S. dollars. The Index is normally rebalanced on a semi-annual basis in January and July and such changes take effect in March and September.

Strive Asset Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

Under normal circumstances, substantially all of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in component securities of the Index.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to seek to achieve its investment objective, meaning the Fund will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportions as in the Index, but may, when the Sub-Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund, use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning the Fund may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. The Fund will be reconstituted and rebalanced on the same schedule as the Index.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index is concentrated.