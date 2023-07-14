Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Strive 1000 Growth ETF

ETF
STXG
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$31.786 +0.04 +0.11%
primary theme
N/A
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Strive 1000 Growth ETF

STXG | ETF

$31.79

$26.1 M

0.00%

0.18%

Vitals

YTD Return

27.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$26.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.8
$24.75
$31.79

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.18%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

STXG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Strive 1000 Growth ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Bloomberg US 1000 Growth Index (the “Index”), which measures the performance of large- and mid-capitalization growth companies in the U.S. equity market as determined by Bloomberg (the “Index Provider” or “Bloomberg”). The Index includes large- and mid-capitalization companies.

The Index is a subset of the Bloomberg US 1000 Index (the “Growth Index Universe”), which measures the performance of the large- and mid-capitalization sector of the U.S. equity market. As of August 19, 2022, the Index had 691 constituents and represented approximately 64% of the total market value of the Bloomberg US 1000 Index. As of August 19, 2022, the range of market capitalizations of issuers included in the Index was $0.5 billion to $2,756.5 billion.

The Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index comprised primarily of U.S. equity securities issued by the largest growth-oriented U.S. companies. The Index measures the performance of U.S. equity securities of issuers with higher forecasted growth, higher valuations, lower earnings yield and lower dividend yield relative to all issuers included in the Growth Index Universe. The Index Provider ranks the securities in the Growth Index Universe according to a value formula that takes into consideration the following criteria: earnings yield, valuation, dividend yield and growth, each of which are equal weighted. Within each equal weighted criteria, underlying accounting screens are assessed. Using current market prices, these accounting screens are captured at the month end prior to Index rebalancing. Virtually all accounting screens are based on trailing twelve month data, except for Earnings to Price ratios, which use forward-looking twelve-month forecasts.

Using the screens above, the Index selects the highest scoring growth stocks for inclusion. Specifically, companies that rank highly in terms of growth metrics (e.g., sales growth) and / or possess high market prices relative to peers across valuation (e.g., Sales to Price), dividend yield (Dividend to Price), and earnings metrics (e.g. Earnings to Price) are deemed to be growth stocks.

Based on this ranking, the securities that score within the highest 30% of the Growth Index Universe are included in the Index and market cap weighted. The following 40% of securities are included at a decreasing linear scale with the full 100% weight given at the 30th percentile and a 0% weight given at the 30th percentile. The bottom scoring 30% of stocks are excluded from the Index.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must first meet the following criteria: (i) it is primarily listed in the United States, (ii) it is listed on a U.S. exchange, and (iii) the security’s free float must be a minimum of 10% of the security’s total shares outstanding. The Index includes common stock and real estate investment trusts.

As of August 19, 2022, a significant portion of the Index is represented by securities of companies in the Information Technology, Consumer Discretionary, and Healthcare sectors. The components of the Index will change over time.

The Index is calculated as a total return index in U.S. dollars. The Index is normally rebalanced on a semi-annual basis in January and July and such changes take effect in March and September.

Strive Asset Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

Under normal circumstances, substantially all of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in component securities of the Index.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to seek to achieve its investment objective, meaning the Fund will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportions as in the Index, but may, when the Sub-Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund, use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning the Fund may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. The Fund will be reconstituted and rebalanced on the same schedule as the Index.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index is concentrated.

Read More

STXG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STXG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 27.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STXG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STXG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STXG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

STXG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

STXG Category Low Category High STXG % Rank
Net Assets 26.1 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 663 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 1.36 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 33.61% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. APPLE INC 9.89%
  2. MICROSOFT CORP 8.93%
  3. AMAZON COM INC 3.66%
  4. NVIDIA CORPORATION 2.55%
  5. ALPHABET INC 2.49%
  6. ALPHABET INC 2.22%
  7. UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC 1.74%
  8. TESLA INC 1.72%
  9. VISA INC 1.46%
  10. LILLY ELI CO 1.30%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High STXG % Rank
Stocks 		96.41% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		3.09% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.50% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STXG % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STXG % Rank
US 		96.41% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

STXG - Expenses

Operational Fees

STXG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.18% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

STXG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

STXG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

STXG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

STXG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

STXG Category Low Category High STXG % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

STXG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

STXG Category Low Category High STXG % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

STXG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

STXG - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

