The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Bloomberg Emerging Markets ex China Large & Mid Cap Index (the “Index”), which tracks large and mid-capitalization equity securities across 24 emerging market economies, excluding China. Components of the Index (each an “Index Component” and collectively the “Index Components”) are selected and weighted according to free-float market capitalization.

As of September 30, 2022, the Index consisted of 731 securities with a market capitalization range of between approximately $397.5 million and $2.1 trillion, and an average market capitalization of approximately $14.9 billion. The Index contained issuers in the following emerging market countries on that date: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and United Arab Emirates (each an “Emerging Market” and collectively, the “Emerging Markets”). As of September 30, 2022, the Index had significant exposure to the following countries: India 25.00%, Taiwan 17.51%, South Korea 12.56% and Saudi Arabia 10.54%. Also of September 30, 2022, the Index had significant exposure to the banking sector in the amount of 23.43%. The components of the Index and the Emerging Markets themselves will change over time.

Securities are first screened for inclusion in the “Index Universe.” The Index Universe is exclusively comprised of equity securities, which includes common stock and real estate investment trusts (REITs) from issuers in Emerging Markets.

To determine the Index Components, all equity securities in the Index Universe are sorted by Emerging Market country. Thereafter, Index Components are individually selected for inclusion based on such factors as free float market capitalization, trading volume thresholds, and market price cap levels. Equity securities passing these thresholds are included as Index Components within each Emerging Market.

Thereafter, the Index Components are aggregated together and ranked by total market capitalization. Each Index Component is subsequently assigned a weight based on its free float market capitalization. The weight represents the percentage amount of the Index Component as a percentage of the total Index. Starting with the largest free float market capitalization, the Index is fully comprised once approximately 85% of the accumulated free float market-capitalization of the Index Universe is selected.

The Fund’s exposure to any asset class, country or geographic region will vary from time to time as the weightings of the securities within the Index change, and the Fund may not be invested in each country or geographic region at all times. Bloomberg Index Services Limited (the “Index Provider”) will generally deem an issuer to be located in an emerging market country based on several factors related to economic development, market size and liquidity, and capital market structure. The Index is calculated as a net total return index in U.S. dollars.

The Index is normally reconstituted on a semi-annual basis in March and September and rebalanced on a quarterly basis. New securities from initial public offerings generally must have traded for at least three months before the semi-annual reconstitution date to be considered for inclusion in the Index. Securities subject to United States, United Nations, United Kingdom or European Union sanctions may not be eligible for inclusion in the Index. Index Components impacted by such sanctions will be dropped from the Index as soon as practically possible.

Strive Asset Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in the emerging market securities, which may include depositary receipts (including American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depository Receipts (“GDRs”) representing securities included in the Index.

The Fund will use a “representative sampling” strategy to seek to achieve its investment objective, meaning the Fund will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Index. The Fund will be reconstituted and rebalanced on the same schedule as the Index.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index is concentrated.