The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Bloomberg US 1000 Dividend Growth Index (the “Index”). The Index is a subset of the Bloomberg US 1000 Growth Index, which measures the performance of large- and mid-capitalization growth companies in the U.S. equity market as determined by Bloomberg. As of August 19, 2022, the Index had 217 constituents and represented approximately 41% of the total market value of the Bloomberg US 1000 Growth Index. As of August 19, 2022, the range of market capitalizations of issuers included in the Index was $4.1 billion to $2,756.5 billion.

A security is eligible for inclusion in the Index if it has demonstrated five consecutive years of positive growth and exhibits a five-year dividend growth ratio that is greater than that of the overall Bloomberg US 1000 Growth Index. Each security in the Index is free float market capitalization weighted.

An Index position is capped at (i) 5% maximum at the issuer level (only the top eight securities are eligible to be weighted at 5%) and (ii) securities that are not part of the top eight securities in the Index are capped at a 2.5% maximum weight. Any excess weight from capping is redistributed proportionally to the remaining uncapped securities until there are no issuers with a weight greater than either 5% (for the top eight securities) or 2.5% (for the remaining securities).

If there are less than 20 issuers included in the Index, then all the issuers are equally weighted. For issuers with multiple securities, the issuer weight is redistributed proportionally based on the free float market capitalization of each security for a given issuer.

As of August 19, 2022, a significant portion of the Index is represented by securities of companies in the Information Technology, Healthcare, and Industrials sectors. The components of the Index will change over time.

The Index is calculated as a total return index in U.S. dollars. The Index is normally reconstituted on an annual basis in April. The Index constituents’ weights are normally rebalanced quarterly in January, April, July and October.

Strive Asset Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in dividend paying equity securities.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to seek to achieve its investment objective, meaning the Fund will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportions as in the Index, but may, when the Sub-Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund, use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning the Fund may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. The Fund will be reconstituted and rebalanced on the same schedule as the Index.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index is concentrated.