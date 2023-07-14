The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Solactive GBS United States 500 Index (the “Index”), which is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index consisting of equity securities of the 500 largest companies in the U.S. stock market.

Securities are first screened for inclusion in the “Index Universe.” The Index Universe is exclusively comprised of U.S. equity securities, listed on a U.S. exchange, and traded in U.S. Dollars.

To determine the Index components (each an “Index Component” and collectively, the “Index Components”) all equity securities in the Index Universe are sorted according to total market capitalization in descending order and ranked. The largest 500 securities are then selected as Index Components.

Each Index Component is subsequently assigned a weight based on its free float market capitalization. The weight represents the percentage amount of the Index Component as a percentage of the total Index. The Index is calculated as a total return index in U.S. dollars.

As of June 23, 2022, approximately 10% of the Index was comprised of technology companies. The Index Provider currently classifies securities within the Index utilizing the industry classification analysis of the North America Industry Classification System, which is a third party that is not affiliated with the Fund, the Adviser, the Sub-Adviser (as defined below) or the Index Provider. The components of the Index are likely to change over time.

The Index is normally rebalanced on a quarterly basis in February, May, August, and November.

Srive Asset Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

Under normal circumstances, substantially all of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in the component securities of the Index. The Sub-Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or higher.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to seek to achieve its investment objective, meaning the Fund will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportions as in the Index, but may, when the Sub-Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund, use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning the Fund may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index is concentrated.