The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that will invest, under normal circumstances at least 80% of the value of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in exchange-traded equity securities of U.S. large capitalization issuers that meet environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) standards, as determined by the Fund’s sub-adviser, Stance Capital, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”). The Fund currently considers companies within the Russell 1000® Index and S&P 500® Index to be large capitalization issuers.

In identifying investments for the Fund, the Sub-Adviser utilizes three independent processes. First, the Sub-Adviser applies a rules-based ESG methodology which seeks to identify the top 50% from each industry and sub-industry in the universe of large capitalization companies. Companies who have exclusively or primarily engaged in weapons, tobacco, or thermal coal are generally excluded from consideration. The remaining universe is then quantitatively scored against industry group peers on up to 21 sustainability-related key performance indicators ("KPIs") such as energy productivity, carbon intensity, water dependence, waste profile and KPIs relating to governance, including capacity to innovate, unfunded pension fund liabilities, chief executive officer/average worker pay, safety performance, employee turnover, leadership diversity, percentage tax paid, and percent of bonus linked to sustainability performance. The securities in the top 50% may be retained. The Sub-Adviser utilizes data feeds from third parties that the Sub-Adviser considers, in its sole discretion, as trustworthy and/or have expertise in specific KPI areas. The current primary external data source is Corporate Knights Research, but such firm or firms may change in the Sub-Adviser’s discretion. Corporate Knights Research is based in Toronto, and is a leading media firm in Canada focused on climate risk. For over 20 years they have published an annual ranking of the most sustainable companies in the world. Their methodology is rules-based and forms the foundation of the Sub-Adviser’s approach to ESG scoring. Second, the Sub-Adviser applies a machine learning model which uses financial, risk, and other factors to identify companies that are most likely to outperform both in absolute returns and in risk adjusted returns over the next quarter. In the final process, the portfolio is optimized to minimize tail risk and maximize diversification The Sub-Adviser generally re-balances the portfolio quarterly. Positions are sold quarterly if the Sub-Adviser decides they are no longer optimal in the portfolio.

The Fund’s investment portfolio is focused, generally composed of at least 30 investment positions.

While investing in a particular sector is not a principal investment strategy of the Fund, its portfolio may be significantly invested in a sector as a result of the portfolio management decisions made pursuant to its principal investment strategy. While the Fund does not place any restrictions on its level of sector concentration, it will limit its investments in industries within any particular sector to less than 25% of the Fund’s total assets. On each rebalancing date, investments within a particular sector will also be capped at up to twice the weight of the sector within the S&P 500 Index.

The Fund intends to continue to qualify each year for treatment as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of Subtitle A, Chapter 1, of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”).

Semi-Transparent Actively-Managed ETF with Portfolio Reference Basket Structure. The Fund is an actively-managed, semi-transparent ETF. Unlike traditional ETFs, which generally publish their portfolio holdings on a daily basis, the Fund discloses a portfolio transparency substitute—the “Portfolio Reference Basket”—and certain related information about the Portfolio Reference Basket relative to the Fund’s actual portfolio (“Actual Portfolio”) holdings (the “Portfolio Reference Basket Disclosures”), which are intended to help keep the market price of the Fund’s Shares trading at or close to the underlying net asset value (“NAV”) per Share of the Fund. While the Portfolio Reference Basket includes all of the Fund’s holdings, it is not the Fund’s Actual Portfolio because the holdings will be weighted differently, subject to a minimum weightings overlap of 90% with the Fund’s Actual Portfolio at the beginning of each trading day. The Fund also discloses the maximum deviation between the weightings of the specific securities in the Portfolio Reference Basket and the weightings of those specific securities in the Actual Portfolio, as well as between the weighting of the respective cash positions (the “Guardrail Amount”). The Guardrail Amount is intended to ensure that no individual security in the Portfolio Reference Basket will be overweighted or underweighted by more than the publicly disclosed percentage when compared to the actual weighting of each security within the Actual Portfolio as of the beginning of each trading day. The Fund is actively-managed and does not seek to track an index.