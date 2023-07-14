Home
Vitals

YTD Return

8.0%

1 yr return

11.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$45.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.2
$23.42
$27.21

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

STNC - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Bill Davis

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that will invest, under normal circumstances at least 80% of the value of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in exchange-traded equity securities of U.S. large capitalization issuers that meet environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) standards, as determined by the Fund’s sub-adviser, Stance Capital, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”). The Fund currently considers companies within the Russell 1000® Index and S&P 500® Index to be large capitalization issuers.

In identifying investments for the Fund, the Sub-Adviser utilizes three independent processes. First, the Sub-Adviser applies a rules-based ESG methodology which seeks to identify the top 50% from each industry and sub-industry in the universe of large capitalization companies. Companies who have exclusively or primarily engaged in weapons, tobacco, or thermal coal are generally excluded from consideration. The remaining universe is then quantitatively scored against industry group peers on up to 21 sustainability-related key performance indicators ("KPIs") such as energy productivity, carbon intensity, water dependence, waste profile and KPIs relating to governance, including capacity to innovate, unfunded pension fund liabilities, chief executive officer/average worker pay, safety performance, employee turnover, leadership diversity, percentage tax paid, and percent of bonus linked to sustainability performance. The securities in the top 50% may be retained. The Sub-Adviser utilizes data feeds from third parties that the Sub-Adviser considers, in its sole discretion, as trustworthy and/or have expertise in specific KPI areas. The current primary external data source is Corporate Knights Research, but such firm or firms may change in the Sub-Adviser’s discretion. Corporate Knights Research is based in Toronto, and is a leading media firm in Canada focused on climate risk. For over 20 years they have published an annual ranking of the most sustainable companies in the world. Their methodology is rules-based and forms the foundation of the Sub-Adviser’s approach to ESG scoring. Second, the Sub-Adviser applies a machine learning model which uses financial, risk, and other factors to identify companies that are most likely to outperform both in absolute returns and in risk adjusted returns over the next quarter. In the final process, the portfolio is optimized to minimize tail risk and maximize diversification The Sub-Adviser generally re-balances the portfolio quarterly. Positions are sold quarterly if the Sub-Adviser decides they are no longer optimal in the portfolio.

The Fund’s investment portfolio is focused, generally composed of at least 30 investment positions.

While investing in a particular sector is not a principal investment strategy of the Fund, its portfolio may be significantly invested in a sector as a result of the portfolio management decisions made pursuant to its principal investment strategy. While the Fund does not place any restrictions on its level of sector concentration, it will limit its investments in industries within any particular sector to less than 25% of the Fund’s total assets. On each rebalancing date, investments within a particular sector will also be capped at up to twice the weight of the sector within the S&P 500 Index.

The Fund intends to continue to qualify each year for treatment as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of Subtitle A, Chapter 1, of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”).

Semi-Transparent Actively-Managed ETF with Portfolio Reference Basket Structure. The Fund is an actively-managed, semi-transparent ETF. Unlike traditional ETFs, which generally publish their portfolio holdings on a daily basis, the Fund discloses a portfolio transparency substitute—the “Portfolio Reference Basket”—and certain related information about the Portfolio Reference Basket relative to the Fund’s actual portfolio (“Actual Portfolio”) holdings (the “Portfolio Reference Basket Disclosures”), which are intended to help keep the market price of the Fund’s Shares trading at or close to the underlying net asset value (“NAV”) per Share of the Fund. While the Portfolio Reference Basket includes all of the Fund’s holdings, it is not the Fund’s Actual Portfolio because the holdings will be weighted differently, subject to a minimum weightings overlap of 90% with the Fund’s Actual Portfolio at the beginning of each trading day. The Fund also discloses the maximum deviation between the weightings of the specific securities in the Portfolio Reference Basket and the weightings of those specific securities in the Actual Portfolio, as well as between the weighting of the respective cash positions (the “Guardrail Amount”). The Guardrail Amount is intended to ensure that no individual security in the Portfolio Reference Basket will be overweighted or underweighted by more than the publicly disclosed percentage when compared to the actual weighting of each security within the Actual Portfolio as of the beginning of each trading day. The Fund is actively-managed and does not seek to track an index.

Read More

STNC - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STNC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% -51.8% 22.1% 96.49%
1 Yr 11.3% -58.9% 46.9% 10.80%
3 Yr 0.0%* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -29.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.2% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STNC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.1% -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -18.2% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -80.2% 35.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STNC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -97.2% 22.1% 95.49%
1 Yr N/A -58.9% 67.6% 12.17%
3 Yr N/A* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.8% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STNC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.1% -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -12.8% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -60.0% 35.2% N/A

STNC - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

STNC Category Low Category High STNC % Rank
Net Assets 45.4 M 177 K 1.21 T 89.48%
Number of Holdings 39 2 4154 88.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 16.6 M 1.74 K 270 B 86.86%
Weighting of Top 10 36.55% 1.8% 100.0% 21.68%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Charter Communications Inc 3.80%
  2. AmerisourceBergen Corp 3.78%
  3. Cisco Systems Inc 3.71%
  4. Kimberly-Clark Corp 3.67%
  5. Otis Worldwide Corp 3.66%
  6. AutoZone Inc 3.64%
  7. MSCI Inc 3.63%
  8. Howmet Aerospace Inc 3.59%
  9. Incyte Corp 3.58%
  10. Home Depot Inc/The 3.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High STNC % Rank
Stocks 		99.65% 0.00% 130.24% 41.36%
Cash 		0.35% -102.29% 100.00% 55.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.23% 60.44%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 60.51%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 58.37%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 58.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STNC % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 25.44% 93.63%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.94% 89.43%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 37.52% 6.30%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 29.90% 55.11%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 60.70% 3.22%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.59% 26.12%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 93.42%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.94% 98.25%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 49.14% 6.37%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 50.47% 5.39%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.10% 26.40%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STNC % Rank
US 		99.65% 0.00% 127.77% 8.23%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 33.51% 96.61%

STNC - Expenses

Operational Fees

STNC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.95% 0.01% 2.95% 39.22%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 2.00% 94.52%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

STNC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

STNC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

STNC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% N/A

STNC - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

STNC Category Low Category High STNC % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.54% 0.00% 19.15% 79.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

STNC Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

STNC Category Low Category High STNC % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% 76.96%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

STNC Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

STNC - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bill Davis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 12, 2021

1.22

1.2%

Mr. Davis founded Stance Capital to bring to market investment portfolios that mitigate material environmental, social, and governance risks and generate excess returns while at the same time allowing investors to align their portfolios with their belief systems. Prior to forming Stance, Bill was co-founder and Managing Director of Empirical Asset Management, and Portfolio Manager on EAM Sustainable Equity, a strategy he launched in 2014. Prior to co-founding Empirical, he was the founder and CEO of Ze-gen, a venture and private equity backed renewable energy company focused on up-cycling certain waste materials into renewable syngas. Mr. Davis received a B.A. from Connecticut College, and his career in business has included serving as CEO or founder of numerous companies including: Database Marketing Corporation in 1986, Holland Mark in 1997, and Cambridge Brand Analytics in 2003. He serves on the Board of HoneyDrop Beverages, Mafic, S.A., and Children’s Environmental Literacy Foundation. He is a founding member of the President’s Council of Ceres and chairs the advisory board of Seven Hills Global Outreach. Working with a global team of asset management firms, Mr. Davis leads a shareholder engagement effort within Climate Action 100+, a collaborative effort between UNPRI and Ceres.

Kyle Balkissoon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 12, 2021

1.22

1.2%

Mr. Balkissoon joined Stance to leverage and advance the state-of-the-art machine learning and analysis methods to help clients outperform while adhering to their values. Prior to joining Stance, Kyle led Cognitive Forecasting at IBM, where he was responsible for the development of large forecasting systems for clients in areas such as sales growth, crop yield, replenishment, demand forecasting, advertising, and others. He was an independent data science consultant and led quantitative ESG research at Corporate Knights Capital. Kyle has an M.SC in Financial Markets from EDHEC, a B.Sc. in Mathematical Sciences from McMaster University, and a B.A. in Economics from McMaster University. He has contributed to several open-source packages in the quantitative finance space and given talks at various conferences in quantitative finance.

Ryan Dofflemeyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 12, 2021

1.22

1.2%

Ryan Dofflemeyer, Senior Portfolio Manager of Vident. Mr. Dofflemeyer has over 16 years of trading and portfolio management experience across various asset classes including both ETFs and mutual funds. He is Senior Portfolio Manager for Vident, specializing in managing and trading of global equity and multi-asset portfolios. Prior to joining Vident, he was a Senior Portfolio Manager at ProShares for over $3 billion in ETF assets across global equities, commodities and volatility strategies. Before that, he was a Research Analyst at the Investment Company Institute in Washington DC. Mr. Dofflemeyer holds a BA from the University of Virginia and an MBA from the University of Maryland.

Rafael Zayas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 12, 2021

1.22

1.2%

Rafael Zayas, CFA, is Senior Vice President, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading at Vident Investment Advisory, LLC since June 2020. Mr. Zayas became SVP, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading in June 2020. From 2017 to 2020, he was a Senior Portfolio Manager – International Equity at Vident and has over 15 years of experience that includes managing international equity portfolios, including in emerging and frontier markets. Prior to joining Vident, he was a Portfolio Manager – Direct Investments for seven years at Russell Investments, a global asset manager, where he co-managed more than $4 billion in quantitative strategies across global markets, including the Russell Strategic Call Overwriting Fund, a mutual fund. Mr. Zayas also helped Russell Investments launch its sponsored ETF initiative and advised on index methodologies. Prior to joining Russell Investments, Mr. Zayas was a Portfolio Manager – Equity Indexing at Mellon Capital Management, where he managed assets for internationally listed global equity ETFs. Mr. Zayas graduated with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University and obtained a Certificate in Computational Finance and Risk Management from the University of Washington. He also attained the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.17 2.42

