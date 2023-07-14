Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.0%
1 yr return
-3.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$1.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 0.45%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Asset Class
|Asset Allocation Minimum
|Asset Allocation Maximum
|Index Component
|U.S. Treasury Protected Securities
|55%
|85%
|Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF
|Real Estate
|5%
|15%
|Vanguard Real Estate ETF
|Gold
|5%
|15%
|VanEck Merk Gold Trust
|Oil
|5%
|15%
|Invesco DB Oil Fund
|Period
|STGF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.0%
|-18.5%
|7.5%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|-3.0%
|-23.3%
|41.6%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-8.9%
|9.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-6.9%
|5.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-4.4%
|5.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|STGF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-7.0%
|7.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-11.4%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.8%
|7.6%
|N/A
|Period
|STGF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-18.5%
|7.5%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-23.3%
|45.8%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.9%
|15.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|12.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.4%
|7.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|STGF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-7.0%
|14.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-9.5%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.8%
|11.8%
|N/A
|STGF
|Category Low
|Category High
|STGF % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.1 M
|130 K
|62.8 B
|99.78%
|Number of Holdings
|5
|3
|25236
|98.52%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.78 M
|3.05 K
|11 B
|98.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.03%
|6.3%
|100.0%
|16.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|STGF % Rank
|Stocks
|100.02%
|0.00%
|62.91%
|98.74%
|Cash
|0.01%
|-35.68%
|69.40%
|34.39%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|39.31%
|77.22%
|Other
|0.00%
|-9.78%
|21.77%
|2.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.77%
|96.62%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|11.31%
|94.75%
|9.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|STGF % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.33%
|95.95%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.13%
|100.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.41%
|0.21%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.64%
|99.79%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.40%
|97.65%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|83.50%
|98.51%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.93%
|99.57%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.68%
|97.23%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.62%
|98.51%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.36%
|99.15%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.82%
|98.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|STGF % Rank
|US
|100.02%
|0.00%
|51.08%
|97.47%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|25.18%
|98.10%
|STGF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.45%
|0.03%
|3.70%
|90.19%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|60.79%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.16%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|STGF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|STGF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|STGF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|380.00%
|N/A
|STGF
|Category Low
|Category High
|STGF % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.70%
|0.00%
|7.26%
|74.17%
|STGF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|STGF
|Category Low
|Category High
|STGF % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.22%
|6.83%
|N/A
|STGF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.410
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.340
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 03, 2022
0.08
0.1%
Mr. Lucas is Managing Director - Quantitative Research & Trading of the Adviser. He focuses on quantitative research and systematic investment strategies, and oversees the development of data and trading systems. Prior to joining the Adviser in 2013, Mr. Lucas was a Quantitative Analyst at Kellner Capital and an M&A Associate at Network Corporate Finance. He also worked at Deutsche Bank’s FX & Commodities Options Trading desk in Frankfurt, Germany, trading a variety of currencies and precious metals derivatives. Mr. Lucas holds a M.Sc. in Financial Engineering (MFE) from the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley as well as a Master’s degree from the University of Stuttgart, where he studied finance, economics and management. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 03, 2022
0.08
0.1%
Mr. Reece is Vice President - Macro Research & Investment Strategy of the Adviser. He is a member of the Portfolio Management Group and focuses on macroeconomic research, regularly publishing reports on the market and economy. Prior to joining the Adviser in 2012, he gained experience working on capital markets deals with Paul Hastings in Hong Kong, and with Atlantis Investment Management. Mr. Reece holds a B.A. in Economics from Trinity College and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 03, 2022
0.08
0.1%
Axel Merk is President and founded Merk Investments LLC in 2001. Mr. Merk heads the portfolio management team. Mr. Merk conducted investment advisory activities for Merk Investments AG, a company he founded in Switzerland in 1994, until he transferred these activities to Merk Investments LLC in 2001. He holds a B.A. in Economics (magna cum laude) and a M.Sc. in Computer Science from Brown University in Rhode Island. Mr. Merk has been a portfolio manager of the Merk Hard Currency Fund since it’s inception in 2005.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.73
|6.4
|2.41
