The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to seek to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index which, in turn, seeks to track the performance of components that are expected to benefit, either directly or indirectly, from persistent inflation, including in an environment of weak economic growth (stagflation). The Index is owned and maintained by Solactive AG.

Solactive Stagflation Index

The Index is a rules-based index that allocates its exposure to the four funds listed below, each of which represents a stagflation-sensitive asset class.

Asset Class Asset Allocation Minimum Asset Allocation Maximum Index Component U.S. Treasury Protected Securities 55% 85% Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Real Estate 5% 15% Vanguard Real Estate ETF Gold 5% 15% VanEck Merk Gold Trust Oil 5% 15% Invesco DB Oil Fund

Relative weights within the Index change according to a trend-following methodology, which follows a systematic process that is designed to identify price trends in gold, oil and real estate. Weights in the Index are increased or decreased based on whether the respective price trends are upward or downward trending. A strong positive trend in any of the three asset classes will lead to a respective Index weight close to but not greater than 15% of the total asset allocation. A strong negative trend in any of the three asset classes will lead to a respective Index weight close to but not less than 5% of the asset allocation. The remainder of the asset allocation in the Index is balanced with an allocation to U.S. Treasury Protected Securities (“TIPS”), which are securities issued by the U.S. Treasury that are designed to provide inflation protection to investors. The Index is rebalanced whenever a change in price trend in gold, oil or real estate is detected or any of these asset classes has exceeded its minimum or maximum allocation, as described above.

The components of the Index include both exchange-traded investment companies (each, an “ETF” and collectively, “ETFs”) registered pursuant to the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), similar to the Fund, and exchange-traded vehicles that are not registered investment companies and thus, not afforded all of the investor protections of the 1940 Act (together with ETFs, “ETVs”). Certain of the ETVs in which the Fund may invest may be commodity pools subject to regulation by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, such as the Invesco DB Oil Fund.

Allocation to an ETV allows the Index to indirectly obtain exposure to an underlying asset class such as TIPS and real estate or commodities such as gold or oil without investing in the individual securities that make up the ETV or taking physical delivery of the underlying investments or commodities.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the components of the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the components in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund ( e.g. , when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

The Fund also may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).

The Fund will invest, through the Subsidiary (as defined below), in the VanEck Merk Gold Trust (“OUNZ”), a physical gold ETV sponsored by the Adviser. As sponsor of OUNZ, the Adviser is entitled to a Sponsor’s Fee of 0.25% of the net asset value of OUNZ.

The Fund expects to gain exposure to commodities by investing in a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). The Adviser also serves as the investment adviser to the Subsidiary. The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary is intended to provide the Fund with indirect exposure to commodities within the limits of current federal income tax laws applicable to investment companies such as the Fund, which limit the ability of investment companies to invest directly in commodities. The Subsidiary has the same investment objective as the Fund, but it may invest in commodities to a greater extent than the Fund. Except as otherwise noted, for purposes of this Prospectus, references to the Fund’s investments include the Fund’s indirect investments through the Subsidiary. Because the Fund intends to elect to be treated as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Internal Revenue Code”), the size of the Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary generally will be limited to 25% of the Fund’s total assets, tested at the end of each fiscal quarter.

To the extent the Index concentrates ( i.e. , holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.