Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Merk Stagflation ETF

STGF | ETF

$22.40

$1.1 M

1.70%

$0.38

0.45%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.0%

1 yr return

-3.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$1.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.5
$21.84
$24.87

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

STGF - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Merk Stagflation ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Daniel Lucas

Fund Description

The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to seek to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index which, in turn, seeks to track the performance of components that are expected to benefit, either directly or indirectly, from persistent inflation, including in an environment of weak economic growth (stagflation). The Index is owned and maintained by Solactive AG.
Solactive Stagflation Index
The Index is a rules-based index that allocates its exposure to the four funds listed below, each of which represents a stagflation-sensitive asset class.
Asset Class Asset Allocation Minimum Asset Allocation Maximum Index Component
U.S. Treasury Protected Securities 55% 85% Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF
Real Estate 5% 15% Vanguard Real Estate ETF
Gold 5% 15% VanEck Merk Gold Trust
Oil 5% 15% Invesco DB Oil Fund
Relative weights within the Index change according to a trend-following methodology, which follows a systematic process that is designed to identify price trends in gold, oil and real estate. Weights in the Index are increased or decreased based on whether the respective price trends are upward or downward trending. A strong positive trend in any of the three asset classes will lead to a respective Index weight close to but not greater than 15% of the total asset allocation. A strong negative trend in any of the three asset classes will lead to a respective Index weight close to but not less than 5% of the asset allocation. The remainder of the asset allocation in the Index is balanced with an allocation to U.S. Treasury Protected Securities (“TIPS”), which are securities issued by the U.S. Treasury that are designed to provide inflation protection to investors. The Index is rebalanced whenever a change in price trend in gold, oil or real estate is detected or any of these asset classes has exceeded its minimum or maximum allocation, as described above.
The components of the Index include both exchange-traded investment companies (each, an “ETF” and collectively, “ETFs”) registered pursuant to the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), similar to the Fund, and exchange-traded vehicles that are not registered investment companies and thus, not afforded all of the investor protections of the 1940 Act (together with ETFs, “ETVs”). Certain of the ETVs in which the Fund may invest may be commodity pools subject to regulation by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, such as the Invesco DB Oil Fund.
Allocation to an ETV allows the Index to indirectly obtain exposure to an underlying asset class such as TIPS and real estate or commodities such as gold or oil without investing in the individual securities that make up the ETV or taking physical delivery of the underlying investments or commodities.
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the components of the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the components in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).
The Fund also may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).
The Fund will invest, through the Subsidiary (as defined below), in the VanEck Merk Gold Trust (“OUNZ”), a physical gold ETV sponsored by the Adviser. As sponsor of OUNZ, the Adviser is entitled to a Sponsor’s Fee of 0.25% of the net asset value of OUNZ.
The Fund expects to gain exposure to commodities by investing in a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). The Adviser also serves as the investment adviser to the Subsidiary. The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary is intended to provide the Fund with indirect exposure to commodities within the limits of current federal income tax laws applicable to investment companies such as the Fund, which limit the ability of investment companies to invest directly in commodities. The Subsidiary has the same investment objective as the Fund, but it may invest in commodities to a greater extent than the Fund. Except as otherwise noted, for purposes of this Prospectus, references to the Fund’s investments include the Fund’s indirect investments through the Subsidiary. Because the Fund intends to elect to be treated as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Internal Revenue Code”), the size of the Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary generally will be limited to 25% of the Fund’s total assets, tested at the end of each fiscal quarter.
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.
The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the 1940 Act.
Read More

STGF - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STGF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -18.5% 7.5% N/A
1 Yr -3.0% -23.3% 41.6% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -8.9% 9.4% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -6.9% 5.1% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -4.4% 5.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STGF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -35.0% 33.6% N/A
2021 N/A -7.0% 7.1% N/A
2020 N/A -3.6% 12.1% N/A
2019 N/A -11.4% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.8% 7.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STGF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -18.5% 7.5% N/A
1 Yr N/A -23.3% 45.8% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -8.9% 15.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -6.9% 12.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.4% 7.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STGF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -35.0% 33.6% N/A
2021 N/A -7.0% 14.7% N/A
2020 N/A -3.6% 12.1% N/A
2019 N/A -9.5% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.8% 11.8% N/A

STGF - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

STGF Category Low Category High STGF % Rank
Net Assets 1.1 M 130 K 62.8 B 99.78%
Number of Holdings 5 3 25236 98.52%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.78 M 3.05 K 11 B 98.95%
Weighting of Top 10 100.03% 6.3% 100.0% 16.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Schwab US TIPS ETF 67.23%
  2. VanEck Merk Gold Shares 13.48%
  3. Vanguard Real Estate ETF 9.73%
  4. Invesco DB Oil Fund 9.57%
  5. First American Treasury Obligations Fund 0.02%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High STGF % Rank
Stocks 		100.02% 0.00% 62.91% 98.74%
Cash 		0.01% -35.68% 69.40% 34.39%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 39.31% 77.22%
Other 		0.00% -9.78% 21.77% 2.11%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 71.77% 96.62%
Bonds 		0.00% 11.31% 94.75% 9.89%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STGF % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 48.33% 95.95%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 29.13% 100.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.41% 0.21%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.64% 99.79%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 27.40% 97.65%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 83.50% 98.51%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.93% 99.57%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 20.68% 97.23%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 18.62% 98.51%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 15.36% 99.15%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 32.82% 98.93%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STGF % Rank
US 		100.02% 0.00% 51.08% 97.47%
Non US 		0.00% -0.01% 25.18% 98.10%

STGF - Expenses

Operational Fees

STGF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.03% 3.70% 90.19%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.25% 60.79%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 1.16%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

STGF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

STGF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

STGF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 380.00% N/A

STGF - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

STGF Category Low Category High STGF % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.70% 0.00% 7.26% 74.17%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

STGF Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Quarterly Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

STGF Category Low Category High STGF % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.22% 6.83% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

STGF Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

STGF - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Lucas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 03, 2022

0.08

0.1%

Mr. Lucas is Managing Director - Quantitative Research & Trading of the Adviser. He focuses on quantitative research and systematic investment strategies, and oversees the development of data and trading systems. Prior to joining the Adviser in 2013, Mr. Lucas was a Quantitative Analyst at Kellner Capital and an M&A Associate at Network Corporate Finance. He also worked at Deutsche Bank’s FX & Commodities Options Trading desk in Frankfurt, Germany, trading a variety of currencies and precious metals derivatives. Mr. Lucas holds a M.Sc. in Financial Engineering (MFE) from the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley as well as a Master’s degree from the University of Stuttgart, where he studied finance, economics and management. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.

Nicholas Reece

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 03, 2022

0.08

0.1%

Mr. Reece is Vice President - Macro Research & Investment Strategy of the Adviser. He is a member of the Portfolio Management Group and focuses on macroeconomic research, regularly publishing reports on the market and economy. Prior to joining the Adviser in 2012, he gained experience working on capital markets deals with Paul Hastings in Hong Kong, and with Atlantis Investment Management. Mr. Reece holds a B.A. in Economics from Trinity College and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.

Axel Merk

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 03, 2022

0.08

0.1%

Axel Merk is President and founded Merk Investments LLC in 2001. Mr. Merk heads the portfolio management team. Mr. Merk conducted investment advisory activities for Merk Investments AG, a company he founded in Switzerland in 1994, until he transferred these activities to Merk Investments LLC in 2001. He holds a B.A. in Economics (magna cum laude) and a M.Sc. in Computer Science from Brown University in Rhode Island. Mr. Merk has been a portfolio manager of the Merk Hard Currency Fund since it’s inception in 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.4 2.41

