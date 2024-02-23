Home
Vitals

YTD Return

-0.1%

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.3
$25.30
$25.32

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

STAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Nov 29, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    N/A

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities the income from which is exempt from federal income tax, including the federal alternative minimum tax. This is a fundamental investment policy that may not be changed without prior shareholder approval.

The Fund will invest primarily in municipal debt obligations that are issued by state and local governments to raise funds for various public purposes such as hospitals, schools, and general capital expenses. The Fund will invest its assets in securities with short durations until maturity and will typically have a dollar-weighted average effective maturity of between 1 and 5 years. Duration measures a bond’s sensitivity to interest rates by indicating the approximate change in a bond or bond fund’s price given a 1% change in interest rates. Bonds and other fixed income securities with longer maturities or duration generally are more sensitive to interest rate change. For example, if the Fund holds a portfolio of securities with an effective duration of five years and interest rates rise 1%, the principal value of such securities could be expected to decrease by approximately 5%. Delaware Management Company, the Fund’s investment adviser (Manager) will adjust the average maturity of the bonds in the Fund’s portfolio to attempt to provide a high level of tax-exempt income consistent with preservation of capital.

The Manager analyzes economic and market conditions, seeking to identify the securities or market sectors that it thinks are the best investments for the Fund. The following is a general description of the investment strategies used to manage the Fund and a list of securities in which the Fund may invest.

The Fund will generally invest in debt obligations issued by state and local governments and their political subdivisions, agencies, authorities, and instrumentalities that are exempt from federal income tax. The Fund may also invest in debt obligations issued by or for the District of Columbia, and the

political subdivisions, agencies, authorities, and instrumentalities or territories and possessions (such as the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Guam, and the US Virgin Islands) of the United States that are exempt from federal income tax. The types of municipal debt obligations in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, advance refunded bonds, revenue bonds, general obligation bonds, insured municipal bonds, private activity bonds, municipal leases, and certificates of participation.

The Fund will generally invest in securities for income rather than seeking capital appreciation through active trading. However, the Manager may sell securities for a variety of reasons such as: to reinvest the proceeds in higher yielding securities; to eliminate investments not consistent with the preservation of capital; to honor redemption requests; or to address a weakening credit situation. As a result, the Fund may realize capital gains that could be taxable to shareholders or they may realize losses.

During the security selection process, the Manager will assess each security based on certain sustainability factors and for the potential for such factors to have a positive impact on the local community where the municipal debt obligations are issued. A score is determined based on environmental, social and governance factors. Environmental factors include, but are not limited to, compliance with environmental regulations, flood and earthquake risk, pollution and climate impact. A security’s social factors include, but are not limited to, demographics, labor management, community relations and affordability. Governance factors include, but are not limited to, management oversight, transparency, and disclosure practices. The Manager relies on its internal credit team of analysts that assign internal ratings and ESG scores to all potential investments. The Manager will assign a sustainability score of 3 to securities with neutral sustainability related characteristics, a score of 1 or 2 to securities with positive sustainability characteristics, and a score of 4 or 5 with negative sustainability characteristics. A security with a score of 4 or 5 is automatically disqualified from inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio. The Manager will seek to sell a security held by the Fund if the security’s sustainability score drops below 3 and, in the Manager’s view, the change in score is not temporary. The Fund may invest in securities with a sustainability score of 3 if, in the Manager’s view, such security meets the Fund’s investment objective.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in high yield municipal securities (junk bonds), which are rated less than BBB- by S&P or comparably rated by other Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organizations or if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by the Manager. The Fund’s income level will vary depending on current interest rates and the specific securities in the portfolio. The Fund may invest to a greater extent in certain types of bonds or in a certain segment of the municipal bond market when the supply of bonds in other sectors does not suit its investment needs.

The Fund’s investment objective is nonfundamental. This means that the Fund’s Board of Trustees (the “Board”) may change the objective without obtaining shareholder approval. If the objective were changed, the Fund would notify shareholders at least 60 days before the change became effective.

STAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.1% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.1% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

STAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

STAX Category Low Category High STAX % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High STAX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

STAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

STAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.29% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.29% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

STAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

STAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

STAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

STAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

STAX Category Low Category High STAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

STAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

STAX Category Low Category High STAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

STAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

STAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

