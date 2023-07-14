The Fund’s investment advisor, Day Hagan Asset Management (the “Advisor”), actively manages the Fund’s portfolio using proprietary investment models co-developed with Ned Davis Research (“NDR”). The Fund is considered a “fund of funds” that, under normal market conditions, seeks to achieve its investment objective by principally investing in unaffiliated international equity exchange traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund will attempt to exceed returns of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the “Index”) by overweighting and underweighting its exposure to geographic locations relative to the Index and may also invest in geographic regions not represented in the Index. The Fund may reduce its overall exposure to ETFs from time to time as determined by its risk management model, as discussed further below. The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging markets countries, excluding the U.S. As of May 31, 2022, the Index consisted of securities of 22 developed countries (excluding the US) and 25 emerging markets countries.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest (indirectly through ETFs) primarily in companies located in multiple countries outside the United States. The Fund utilizes NDR’s region-specific models and rankings to determine its target allocation to each country and regional location. The models and rankings combine region-specific indicators to form a composite for each location. The models and rankings are designed to evaluate fundamental, technical, economic, and behavioral indicators for each region, such as a region’s GDP growth, inflation levels, money supply, equity valuations, price-to-earnings multiples, analyst’s earnings expectations, market trends, and overall investor sentiment. The indicators for each region focus on risk/reward characteristics of each region with the goal of investing in the regions that have the highest probability of maximizing total return. By combining multiple and diverse indicators, the composite models seek to objectively assess the weight of the evidence and generate geographic allocation recommendations. The Fund’s allocation to a particular geographic location may at times be greater than 25%. Conversely, the Fund’s allocation to a particular geographic location may be reduced to 0% if the region’s model composite is at low levels.

The Fund will invest in ETFs that invest primarily in specific geographical locations. Accordingly, the Fund will deem the relevant holdings of such ETFs to be tied to the specific geographical locations in which the ETFs invest. The criteria for determining if an ETF’s investments are tied to a particular country or region may differ across ETF providers. Additional information on such criteria can be found in the underlying ETF’s registration statement. A list of the underlying ETFs and their weightings at the end of most recently completed fiscal year will be included in the Fund’s annual report.

The Fund’s risk management model, the NDR Catastrophic Stop Model, defines the Fund’s overall target equity allocation. The model reading represents the net percentage of indicators that are bullish; that is, the model evaluates the indicators to seek to identify regions with the highest probability of rising equity markets, while also measuring the potential risk level of factors the equity markets face.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund intends to invest predominantly in international equity ETFs but will reduce its exposure by as much as 50% of its assets during times that the model deems the international equity markets to have a low reward-to-risk ratio from a historical perspective. During these times, the Fund may hold up to 50% of its assets in cash and cash equivalents, including U.S. Treasury securities and money market funds, or utilize derivative securities designed to effectively reduce, or hedge, the Fund’s overall equity exposure. The Fund may purchase index put options and sell index futures contracts to reduce the overall equity exposure of the Fund, and are not intended to achieve a net short position. The decision to purchase or sell derivative securities will be based on the cost and market liquidity of the derivative being used to reduce exposure. The Fund will increase its equity investments when the investment models return to levels indicating that major risks have potentially subsided.

The Fund’s portfolio is rebalanced monthly, although the Advisor may engage in intra-month trades if the models show substantial changes. The Fund may actively trade its portfolio securities during times of high market volatility.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means a relatively high percentage of the Fund’s assets may be invested in the securities of a limited number of issuers.