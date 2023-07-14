Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
18.5%
1 yr return
14.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
13.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$514 M
Holdings in Top 10
96.0%
Expense Ratio 0.80%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund’s investment advisor, Day Hagan Asset Management (the “Advisor”), actively manages the Fund’s portfolio using proprietary investment models co-developed with Ned Davis Research (“NDR”). The Fund is considered a “fund of funds” that, under normal market conditions, seeks to achieve its investment objective by principally investing in unaffiliated equity exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that track the performance of the individual sectors (“Sectors”) of the S&P 500 Index (“Index”). The Fund will attempt to enhance returns relative to the Index by overweighting and underweighting its exposure to the Sectors relative to the Index and may reduce its overall exposure to ETFs as determined by its risk management model.
The Fund utilizes the NDR U.S. Sector Model to determine its allocation to each Sector. The model combines sector-specific price-based, economic, fundamental and behavioral indicators to form a composite for each Sector. By combining multiple and diverse indicators, which historically have been shown to add value in Sector allocation decisions, the model seeks to objectively assess the weight of the evidence and generate sector allocation recommendations. As of June 30, 2022, the Sectors are real estate, utilities, consumer staples, information technology, health care, financials, energy, consumer discretionary, materials, industrials, and communications services. The Fund’s allocation to a particular Sector may be greater than 25%. Conversely, the Fund’s allocation to a particular Sector may be reduced to 0% if the Sector’s model composite is at low levels.
The Fund’s risk management model, the NDR U.S. Stock Market Model, defines the Fund’s overall equity allocation target. The model reading represents the net percentage of indicators that are bullish. By taking the weight of the evidence of technical, monetary, economic, valuation, and sentiment indicators, the model measures the potential risk level of factors the stock market faces.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund intends to invest predominantly in ETFs but will reduce its exposure by as much as 50% of its assets during times that the model deems the market to have a low reward-to-risk ratio from a historical perspective. During these times, the Fund may hold up to 50% of its assets in cash and cash equivalents, including U.S. Treasury securities and money market funds The Fund will increase its equity investments when the NDR U.S. Stock Market Model returns to levels indicating that major risks have potentially subsided. The Fund may actively trade its portfolio securities during times of high market volatility.
The Fund’s portfolio is rebalanced monthly, although the Advisor may engage in intra-month trades if the models show substantial changes.
The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means a relatively high percentage of the Fund’s assets may be invested in the securities of a limited number of issuers.
|YTD
|18.5%
|-14.3%
|36.7%
|19.85%
|1 Yr
|14.9%
|-34.8%
|38.6%
|32.48%
|3 Yr
|13.6%*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|2.75%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-30.4%
|97.2%
|70.23%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-18.7%
|37.4%
|73.88%
* Annualized
|2022
|-17.6%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|17.61%
|2021
|13.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|5.76%
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|N/A
|YTD
|-12.3%
|-20.5%
|36.7%
|94.11%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|-34.8%
|40.3%
|86.04%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|4.65%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|97.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-17.6%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|17.68%
|2021
|13.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|6.15%
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|N/A
|Net Assets
|514 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|62.31%
|Number of Holdings
|12
|2
|4154
|98.64%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|223 M
|288 K
|270 B
|58.72%
|Weighting of Top 10
|95.96%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|0.92%
|Stocks
|99.92%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|12.60%
|Cash
|0.08%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|85.66%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|35.47%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|35.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|31.87%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|32.68%
|Technology
|22.13%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|65.01%
|Healthcare
|15.83%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|25.34%
|Communication Services
|12.11%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|9.65%
|Financial Services
|11.92%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|79.94%
|Industrials
|9.05%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|50.38%
|Consumer Defense
|7.67%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|29.40%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.02%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|90.58%
|Energy
|4.96%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|25.34%
|Utilities
|4.01%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|13.48%
|Basic Materials
|3.31%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|30.55%
|Real Estate
|2.99%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|39.05%
|US
|98.69%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|17.43%
|Non US
|1.23%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|59.25%
|Expense Ratio
|0.80%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|50.54%
|Management Fee
|0.68%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|77.77%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|6.64%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|47.78%
|Dividend Yield
|0.53%
|0.00%
|23.92%
|21.22%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|0.71%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|48.34%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.193
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
Jan 16, 2020
2.37
2.4%
Prior to founding the firm, Don was Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager for Wells Fargo Bank’s PCS. During his tenure with Wells Fargo, Don concurrently served on Wells Fargo’s National Asset Allocation Committee and National Investment Policy Committees. Don’s role included directing wealth planning initiatives, asset allocation and investment strategy for Wells Fargo’s national PCS division. He also served as one of the members of the Investment Management Committee for Wells Fargo’s flagship equity portfolio, Signature Core. Prior to Wells Fargo, Don served as Director of Research and Portfolio Manager for Securities Corporation of Iowa (SCI). Don directed research, allocation, investments and strategy for the firm. He served as Portfolio Manager for the SCI Traditional Value Equity, Blue Chip Bellwether Growth, Industry Select and Tactical Balanced investment strategies. SCI was acquired by Wells Fargo in early 2001. Prior to being recruited as Director of Research for SCI, Don was Chief Sector Analyst and Editor for Ned Davis Research, Inc., one of the largest independent research organizations in the world. Don provided research and recommendations to institutional clients both national and international. Don has conducted research and developed decision-based asset allocation and individual stock buy/sell programs at the institutional level since 1988. From 1989 through 1996, Don also served as editor for the following institutional research periodicals: Industry Watch, Group Update, Techno-Fundamental Ranks, and Top 30 Picks. Don has been quoted in several financial publications including the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Atlanta Constitution, and USA Today. He is a frequent speaker at investment conferences and on radio programs.
Jan 16, 2020
2.37
2.4%
Arthur S. Day, Partner, for Day Hagan Asset Management; a SEC registered investment advisory firm. Art is a thirty+ (30+) year investment industry veteran, working with major Wall Street investment firms as a retail and institutional advisor. His investment career began in 1984 as an account executive with Dean Witter Reynolds. In 1987, he was recruited by E.F. Hutton, which through numerous mergers and corporate realignments became Shearson Lehman Brothers. During his tenure with Shearson Lehman Brothers, and aided by his affiliation with Capital Vectors Inc., Art was instrumental in initiating the launch of the Shearson Lehman Brothers TRAC mutual fund allocation program. The TRAC allocation program is often cited as setting the standard by which portfolios are allocated based on clients’ risk profiles determined through questionnaires. This first-of-its-kind strategy accumulated more than $5 billion within a year of its launch, and has since been duplicated by nearly every major and regional firm on Wall Street. In 1993, Art accepted an offer from PaineWebber as First Vice President of investments. (PaineWebber was subsequently acquired by UBS.) During his tenure, he was an advocate and leading participant in numerous alternative strategies ranging from private equity, wealth preservation insurance solutions, and single and multi-manager hedge fund strategies. In 1999, Art began his association with Engagement Systems as an investor and owner. He was also a leading contributor to the development of the firm’s client centric Skill-Weighted investment platform. Engagement Systems’ development of the Skill Weighted Portfolio Methodology emphasized index funds and ETFs due to market efficiencies, low fee structures and broad diversification. In 2006, Art and Donald Hagan joined forces to form Day Hagan Asset Management to introduce and promote the Day Hagan Global Asset Allocation Strategy, a quantitative dynamic rebalancing index strategy, for national retail and institutional distribution.
Jan 16, 2020
2.37
2.4%
Regan is a graduate of Ashland University (Ohio). During his college career, Regan interned with Day Hagan in the summer of 2009 and was a member of the Eagle Investment Group – a team of senior finance students that managed part of the school’s endowment fund. Regan joined the Day Hagan team full-time in April of 2012. Regan is a portfolio manager and analyst for all of Day Hagan’s proprietary strategies. He is currently pursuing his Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
