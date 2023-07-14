Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

18.5%

1 yr return

14.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$514 M

Holdings in Top 10

96.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$36.1
$28.73
$36.08

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SSUS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -12.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.71%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Day Hagan
  • Inception Date
    Jan 16, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    14250000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Donald Hagan

Fund Description

The Fund’s investment advisor, Day Hagan Asset Management (the “Advisor”), actively manages the Fund’s portfolio using proprietary investment models co-developed with Ned Davis Research (“NDR”). The Fund is considered a “fund of funds” that, under normal market conditions, seeks to achieve its investment objective by principally investing in unaffiliated equity exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that track the performance of the individual sectors (“Sectors”) of the S&P 500 Index (“Index”). The Fund will attempt to enhance returns relative to the Index by overweighting and underweighting its exposure to the Sectors relative to the Index and may reduce its overall exposure to ETFs as determined by its risk management model.

The Fund utilizes the NDR U.S. Sector Model to determine its allocation to each Sector. The model combines sector-specific price-based, economic, fundamental and behavioral indicators to form a composite for each Sector. By combining multiple and diverse indicators, which historically have been shown to add value in Sector allocation decisions, the model seeks to objectively assess the weight of the evidence and generate sector allocation recommendations. As of June 30, 2022, the Sectors are real estate, utilities, consumer staples, information technology, health care, financials, energy, consumer discretionary, materials, industrials, and communications services. The Fund’s allocation to a particular Sector may be greater than 25%. Conversely, the Fund’s allocation to a particular Sector may be reduced to 0% if the Sector’s model composite is at low levels.

The Fund’s risk management model, the NDR U.S. Stock Market Model, defines the Fund’s overall equity allocation target. The model reading represents the net percentage of indicators that are bullish. By taking the weight of the evidence of technical, monetary, economic, valuation, and sentiment indicators, the model measures the potential risk level of factors the stock market faces.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund intends to invest predominantly in ETFs but will reduce its exposure by as much as 50% of its assets during times that the model deems the market to have a low reward-to-risk ratio from a historical perspective. During these times, the Fund may hold up to 50% of its assets in cash and cash equivalents, including U.S. Treasury securities and money market funds The Fund will increase its equity investments when the NDR U.S. Stock Market Model returns to levels indicating that major risks have potentially subsided. The Fund may actively trade its portfolio securities during times of high market volatility.

The Fund’s portfolio is rebalanced monthly, although the Advisor may engage in intra-month trades if the models show substantial changes.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means a relatively high percentage of the Fund’s assets may be invested in the securities of a limited number of issuers.

Read More

SSUS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.5% -14.3% 36.7% 19.85%
1 Yr 14.9% -34.8% 38.6% 32.48%
3 Yr 13.6%* -27.6% 93.5% 2.75%
5 Yr 0.0%* -30.4% 97.2% 70.23%
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.7% 37.4% 73.88%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.6% -56.3% 28.9% 17.61%
2021 13.1% -20.5% 152.6% 5.76%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -12.3% -20.5% 36.7% 94.11%
1 Yr 0.0% -34.8% 40.3% 86.04%
3 Yr N/A* -27.6% 93.5% 4.65%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 97.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.6% -56.3% 28.9% 17.68%
2021 13.1% -20.5% 152.6% 6.15%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

SSUS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SSUS Category Low Category High SSUS % Rank
Net Assets 514 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 62.31%
Number of Holdings 12 2 4154 98.64%
Net Assets in Top 10 223 M 288 K 270 B 58.72%
Weighting of Top 10 95.96% 1.8% 106.2% 0.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. TECHNOLOGY SELECT SECTOR SPDR FUND 32.00%
  2. FINANCIAL SELECT SECTOR SPDR FUND 12.32%
  3. HEALTH CARE SELECT SECTOR SPDR FUND 9.65%
  4. COMMUNICATION SERVICES SELECT SECTOR SPDR FUND 9.57%
  5. CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY SELECT SECTOR SPDR FUND 9.09%
  6. CONSUMER STAPLES SELECT SECTOR SPDR FUND 7.13%
  7. ENERGY SELECT SECTOR SPDR FUND 4.85%
  8. INDUSTRIAL SELECT SECTOR SPDR FUND 4.78%
  9. REAL ESTATE SELECT SECTOR SPDR FUND 3.44%
  10. MATERIALS SELECT SECTOR SPDR FUND 3.32%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SSUS % Rank
Stocks 		99.92% 0.00% 130.24% 12.60%
Cash 		0.08% -102.29% 100.00% 85.66%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 35.47%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 35.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 31.87%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 32.68%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSUS % Rank
Technology 		22.13% 0.00% 48.94% 65.01%
Healthcare 		15.83% 0.00% 60.70% 25.34%
Communication Services 		12.11% 0.00% 27.94% 9.65%
Financial Services 		11.92% 0.00% 55.59% 79.94%
Industrials 		9.05% 0.00% 29.90% 50.38%
Consumer Defense 		7.67% 0.00% 47.71% 29.40%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.02% 0.00% 30.33% 90.58%
Energy 		4.96% 0.00% 41.64% 25.34%
Utilities 		4.01% 0.00% 20.91% 13.48%
Basic Materials 		3.31% 0.00% 25.70% 30.55%
Real Estate 		2.99% 0.00% 31.91% 39.05%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSUS % Rank
US 		98.69% 0.00% 127.77% 17.43%
Non US 		1.23% 0.00% 32.38% 59.25%

SSUS - Expenses

Operational Fees

SSUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% 0.01% 49.27% 50.54%
Management Fee 0.68% 0.00% 2.00% 77.77%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 6.64%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

SSUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SSUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SSUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 47.78%

SSUS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SSUS Category Low Category High SSUS % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.53% 0.00% 23.92% 21.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SSUS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SSUS Category Low Category High SSUS % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.71% -54.00% 6.06% 48.34%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SSUS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SSUS - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Donald Hagan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 16, 2020

2.37

2.4%

Prior to founding the firm, Don was Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager for Wells Fargo Bank’s PCS. During his tenure with Wells Fargo, Don concurrently served on Wells Fargo’s National Asset Allocation Committee and National Investment Policy Committees. Don’s role included directing wealth planning initiatives, asset allocation and investment strategy for Wells Fargo’s national PCS division. He also served as one of the members of the Investment Management Committee for Wells Fargo’s flagship equity portfolio, Signature Core. Prior to Wells Fargo, Don served as Director of Research and Portfolio Manager for Securities Corporation of Iowa (SCI). Don directed research, allocation, investments and strategy for the firm. He served as Portfolio Manager for the SCI Traditional Value Equity, Blue Chip Bellwether Growth, Industry Select and Tactical Balanced investment strategies. SCI was acquired by Wells Fargo in early 2001. Prior to being recruited as Director of Research for SCI, Don was Chief Sector Analyst and Editor for Ned Davis Research, Inc., one of the largest independent research organizations in the world. Don provided research and recommendations to institutional clients both national and international. Don has conducted research and developed decision-based asset allocation and individual stock buy/sell programs at the institutional level since 1988. From 1989 through 1996, Don also served as editor for the following institutional research periodicals: Industry Watch, Group Update, Techno-Fundamental Ranks, and Top 30 Picks. Don has been quoted in several financial publications including the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Atlanta Constitution, and USA Today. He is a frequent speaker at investment conferences and on radio programs.

Arthur Day

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 16, 2020

2.37

2.4%

Arthur S. Day, Partner, for Day Hagan Asset Management; a SEC registered investment advisory firm. Art is a thirty+ (30+) year investment industry veteran, working with major Wall Street investment firms as a retail and institutional advisor. His investment career began in 1984 as an account executive with Dean Witter Reynolds. In 1987, he was recruited by E.F. Hutton, which through numerous mergers and corporate realignments became Shearson Lehman Brothers. During his tenure with Shearson Lehman Brothers, and aided by his affiliation with Capital Vectors Inc., Art was instrumental in initiating the launch of the Shearson Lehman Brothers TRAC mutual fund allocation program. The TRAC allocation program is often cited as setting the standard by which portfolios are allocated based on clients’ risk profiles determined through questionnaires. This first-of-its-kind strategy accumulated more than $5 billion within a year of its launch, and has since been duplicated by nearly every major and regional firm on Wall Street. In 1993, Art accepted an offer from PaineWebber as First Vice President of investments. (PaineWebber was subsequently acquired by UBS.) During his tenure, he was an advocate and leading participant in numerous alternative strategies ranging from private equity, wealth preservation insurance solutions, and single and multi-manager hedge fund strategies. In 1999, Art began his association with Engagement Systems as an investor and owner. He was also a leading contributor to the development of the firm’s client centric Skill-Weighted investment platform. Engagement Systems’ development of the Skill Weighted Portfolio Methodology emphasized index funds and ETFs due to market efficiencies, low fee structures and broad diversification. In 2006, Art and Donald Hagan joined forces to form Day Hagan Asset Management to introduce and promote the Day Hagan Global Asset Allocation Strategy, a quantitative dynamic rebalancing index strategy, for national retail and institutional distribution.

Regan Teague

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 16, 2020

2.37

2.4%

Regan is a graduate of Ashland University (Ohio). During his college career, Regan interned with Day Hagan in the summer of 2009 and was a member of the Eagle Investment Group – a team of senior finance students that managed part of the school’s endowment fund. Regan joined the Day Hagan team full-time in April of 2012. Regan is a portfolio manager and analyst for all of Day Hagan’s proprietary strategies. He is currently pursuing his Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

