Janus Henderson U.S. Sustainable Equity ETF

Active ETF
SSPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.6436 -0.05 -0.21%
primary theme
N/A
Vitals

YTD Return

19.0%

1 yr return

20.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$13.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.7
$17.34
$22.69

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SSPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Janus Henderson U.S. Sustainable Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Janus Henderson Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 09, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Hamish Chamberlayne

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities that are economically tied to the United States. The Fund seeks to invest in companies whose products and services are considered by the Adviser as contributing to positive environmental or social change and sustainable economic development, including those that are strategically aligned with environmental and social megatrends such as climate change, resource constraints, growing populations, and aging populations. A security is deemed to be economically tied to the United States if one or more of the following tests are met: (i) the company is organized in, or its primary business office or principal trading market of its equity is located in the United States, (ii) a majority of the company’s revenues are derived from the United States or (iii) a majority of the company’s assets are located in the United States.
The Fund generally invests in a core group of 30-50 equity securities, which consist primarily of common stocks, but may also include other types of instruments, such as warrants. The Fund may also invest in equity securities of real estate-related companies, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and similar REIT-like entities. The Fund will invest primarily in larger, well-established companies but may also invest in mid- and small-sized companies. The Fund’s uninvested assets may be held in cash, cash equivalents, and/or affiliated or unaffiliated exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).
The Fund is “actively managed” and does not seek to replicate the composition or performance of an index. In selecting investments, the portfolio managers employ a “bottom-up” approach that focuses on fundamental research. To identify the universe of investible securities for the Fund, the portfolio managers first employ positive selection criteria to identify companies that fall within at least one of ten environmental and social themes. Environmental themes include efficiency, cleaner energy, 
water management, environmental services, and sustainable transport. Social themes include sustainable property and finance, safety, quality of life, knowledge and technology, and health. 
Next, the portfolio managers apply broad-based negative screens, which incorporate third-party inputs, to seek to avoid securities of issuers that, in the determination of the Adviser, are significantly engaged in or derive more than de minimis revenue from industries, activities, or assets considered by the portfolio managers to have a negative impact on society or the environment. A current list of such activities, which may evolve over time, follows: 
alcohol; 
animal testing (non-medical); 
armaments; 
chemicals of concern; 
fossil fuel extraction and refining; 
fossil fuel power generation; 
fur; 
gambling; 
genetic engineering; 
intensive farming; 
meat and dairy production; 
nuclear power; 
pornography; 
tobacco; and 
United Nations Global Compact and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development violators. 
In selecting investments, the portfolio managers will then consider, among other factors, a company’s growth potential, competitive positioning, operational quality, and strategy. The portfolio managers may also consider factors such as a company’s historic and projected return on capital, balance sheets, and financial models. The portfolio managers will also consider environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors including, but not limited to, climate change, deforestation, biodiversity, human rights, company culture, and community relations, board structure and diversity, executive pay, and corporate reporting. 
The portfolio managers seek to maintain a portfolio of securities that has a carbon footprint and carbon intensity that is at least 20% below the S&P 500® Index. At the portfolio managers’ discretion, the Fund will engage with a company’s management regarding matters that may evolve over time and may include shareholder rights, governance and remuneration, climate change, carbon emissions, pollution, biodiversity, human capital, and diversity and inclusion. 
The portfolio managers evaluate and apply ESG and sustainable investment criteria relying on a mix of third-party data and internally-generated analyses based on information that may include web-based research reports from a company or independent sources, as well as corporate engagement. The portfolio managers do not apply ESG and sustainable investment criteria in managing the Fund’s exposure to cash and cash equivalents. The Fund will generally consider selling a stock if, in the portfolio managers’ opinion, there has been a regulatory, industry, or position-level change that may impair a company’s revenue growth. The Fund will also consider selling a stock if, in the portfolio managers’ opinion, the company’s business model no longer meets the sustainable investment criteria employed in managing the Fund. 
SSPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.0% -44.2% 26.6% 94.57%
1 Yr 20.9% -98.5% 150.0% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -74.2% 26.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -61.2% 23.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -35.6% 18.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.7% -98.8% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -27.1% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 33.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -44.2% 26.6% 96.20%
1 Yr N/A -98.5% 150.0% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -74.2% 32.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -61.2% 22.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -35.6% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.7% -98.8% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -16.8% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 35.6% N/A

SSPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SSPX Category Low Category High SSPX % Rank
Net Assets 13.8 M 189 K 222 B 91.14%
Number of Holdings 44 2 3509 68.69%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.87 M -1.37 M 104 B 91.25%
Weighting of Top 10 39.46% 9.4% 100.0% 84.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp. 7.84%
  2. Humana, Inc. 4.76%
  3. Progressive Corp. (The) 4.42%
  4. NVIDIA Corp. 4.00%
  5. Xylem, Inc. 3.88%
  6. T-Mobile US, Inc. 3.87%
  7. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. 3.85%
  8. Aon plc, Class A 3.43%
  9. Marsh McLennan Cos., Inc. 3.34%
  10. Mastercard, Inc., Class A 3.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SSPX % Rank
Stocks 		98.09% 0.00% 107.71% 48.89%
Cash 		1.91% -10.83% 87.35% 47.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 60.09%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 61.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 57.64%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 98.58% 57.02%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSPX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 69.12%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 69.82% 33.03%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.57% 4.53%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 5.84%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 39.76% 18.51%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.06% 13.21%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 80.41%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 66.40% 96.31%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 78.65%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 62.57% 95.31%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.00% 87.86%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSPX % Rank
US 		98.09% 0.00% 105.43% 44.21%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 48.43%

SSPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SSPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.55% 0.01% 7.09% 85.46%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 32.92%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

SSPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SSPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SSPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% 0.81%

SSPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SSPX Category Low Category High SSPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.48% 0.00% 19.33% 7.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SSPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SSPX Category Low Category High SSPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -6.13% 2.90% 26.73%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SSPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SSPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Hamish Chamberlayne

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 08, 2021

0.73

0.7%

"Hamish Chamberlayne is Head of SRI at Janus Henderson Investors. He is also Portfolio Manager of the Janus Henderson Global Sustainable Equity and Institutional Global Responsible Managed strategies, a role he has had since 2012. Hamish joined Henderson in 2011 from Gartmore, where he was an equity analyst with the global equity team. Prior to this, from 2004 to 2007 he worked as a senior auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he covered a variety of sectors, including energy, technology, and communications. He began his career at Burlington Consultants in 2003 performing commercial due diligence on businesses identified as acquisition targets by private equity houses. Hamish graduated with a master’s degree in chemistry from New College, Oxford University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a qualified accountant. He has 16 years of financial industry experience."

Aaron Scully

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 08, 2021

0.73

0.7%

Aaron Scully is a Portfolio Manager on the Global Equity SRI Team at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2019. From 2017, he was an assistant portfolio manager and was a research analyst from 2009 to 2019 focused on the real estate, infrastructure, and financial sectors. Aaron joined Janus in 2001 as a corporate financial analyst, became a research associate in 2004 and was promoted to junior equity analyst in 2007. Prior to that, he worked as a financial analyst in the financial development program at Cardinal Health. Aaron received his bachelor of science degree in finance from Indiana University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.09 2.92

