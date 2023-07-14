Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
19.0%
1 yr return
20.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$13.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
39.5%
Expense Ratio 0.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|SSPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.0%
|-44.2%
|26.6%
|94.57%
|1 Yr
|20.9%
|-98.5%
|150.0%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-74.2%
|26.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-61.2%
|23.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-35.6%
|18.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SSPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.7%
|-98.8%
|81.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-39.5%
|48.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-27.1%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|33.2%
|N/A
|Period
|SSPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-44.2%
|26.6%
|96.20%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-98.5%
|150.0%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-74.2%
|32.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-61.2%
|22.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-35.6%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SSPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.7%
|-98.8%
|81.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-39.5%
|48.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-16.8%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|35.6%
|N/A
|SSPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|13.8 M
|189 K
|222 B
|91.14%
|Number of Holdings
|44
|2
|3509
|68.69%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.87 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|91.25%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.46%
|9.4%
|100.0%
|84.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSPX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.09%
|0.00%
|107.71%
|48.89%
|Cash
|1.91%
|-10.83%
|87.35%
|47.97%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|60.09%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|61.63%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|57.64%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|98.58%
|57.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSPX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|69.12%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.82%
|33.03%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.57%
|4.53%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|5.84%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|18.51%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|13.21%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|80.41%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|96.31%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|78.65%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|95.31%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.00%
|87.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSPX % Rank
|US
|98.09%
|0.00%
|105.43%
|44.21%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|48.43%
|SSPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.55%
|0.01%
|7.09%
|85.46%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|32.92%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|SSPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SSPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SSPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|316.74%
|0.81%
|SSPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.48%
|0.00%
|19.33%
|7.01%
|SSPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|SSPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-6.13%
|2.90%
|26.73%
|SSPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 07, 2023
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2023
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2021
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 08, 2021
0.73
0.7%
"Hamish Chamberlayne is Head of SRI at Janus Henderson Investors. He is also Portfolio Manager of the Janus Henderson Global Sustainable Equity and Institutional Global Responsible Managed strategies, a role he has had since 2012. Hamish joined Henderson in 2011 from Gartmore, where he was an equity analyst with the global equity team. Prior to this, from 2004 to 2007 he worked as a senior auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he covered a variety of sectors, including energy, technology, and communications. He began his career at Burlington Consultants in 2003 performing commercial due diligence on businesses identified as acquisition targets by private equity houses. Hamish graduated with a master’s degree in chemistry from New College, Oxford University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a qualified accountant. He has 16 years of financial industry experience."
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 08, 2021
0.73
0.7%
Aaron Scully is a Portfolio Manager on the Global Equity SRI Team at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2019. From 2017, he was an assistant portfolio manager and was a research analyst from 2009 to 2019 focused on the real estate, infrastructure, and financial sectors. Aaron joined Janus in 2001 as a corporate financial analyst, became a research associate in 2004 and was promoted to junior equity analyst in 2007. Prior to that, he worked as a financial analyst in the financial development program at Cardinal Health. Aaron received his bachelor of science degree in finance from Indiana University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.09
|2.92
