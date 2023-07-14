Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
SSFI | Active ETF
$21.74
$37.5 M
2.22%
$0.49
0.78%
YTD Return
1.4%
1 yr return
-2.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$37.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
76.6%
Expense Ratio 0.78%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
SSFI | Active ETF
$21.74
$37.5 M
2.22%
$0.49
0.78%
The Fund’s investment advisor, Day Hagan Asset Management (the “Advisor”), actively manages the Fund’s portfolio using proprietary investment models co-developed with Ned Davis Research (“NDR”). The Fund is considered a “fund of funds” that, under normal market conditions, seeks to achieve its investment objective by principally investing in unaffiliated fixed income exchange traded funds that invest in fixed income categories (“Underlying Funds”). The fixed income categories to which the Fund may seek exposure through the Underlying Funds are U.S. investment grade corporate bonds, U.S. long-term treasury securities, U.S. mortgage-backed securities, international investment grade bonds, U.S. treasury inflation-protected securities, U.S. high yield bonds, emerging market bonds, and U.S. floating rate notes (each, a “Category”, and, collectively, the “Categories”). The Fund will attempt to enhance returns relative to the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index by overweighting and underweighting its exposure to the Categories and may reduce its overall exposure to certain ETFs as determined by its risk management model.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest, indirectly through the Underlying Funds, at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed income securities and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund may invest in Underlying Funds without any constraints as to the duration (i.e., the sensitivity of a fixed income security’s price to interest rate changes), maturity and country of domicile (including emerging market countries) of the securities held by the Underlying Funds. Certain of the Underlying Funds may hold, without limit, debt securities of any credit quality including below investment grade debt securities (also known as “junk” bonds), and may invest in debt securities that are in default.
The Fund utilizes the NDR Fixed Income Model, to determine its allocation to each Category. The model combines unique macroeconomic and technical indicators that are designed to (i) evaluate the relative attractiveness of Underlying Funds across Categories; (ii) reallocate assets from Categories with unfavorable characteristics to areas providing the greatest opportunities; and (iii) protect capital by lowering duration and reducing credit risk during weak economic environments. The indicators for each Category focus on risk/reward characteristics of each Category with the goal of investing in the areas that have the highest probability of maximizing total return. By combining multiple and diverse indicators, which historically have been shown to add value in Category allocation decisions, the model seeks to objectively assess the weight of the evidence and generate Category allocation recommendations. The Fund’s allocation to a particular Category may be greater than 25%. Conversely, the Fund’s allocation to a particular Category may be reduced to 0% if the Category’s model composite is at low levels.
As part of the NDR Fixed Income model, the Fund also utilizes the NDR U.S. Stock Market Model to identify potential broader equity market risks that could negatively impact certain fixed income Categories. Should the NDR U.S. Stock Market Model generate a sell signal for equities, the Fund may reduce exposure to fixed income Categories that have historically evidenced a positive correlation with equities. Categories that have historically had positive correlations with U.S. equities are U.S. floating rate notes, U.S. investment grade corporate bonds, U.S. high yield bonds, and emerging market bonds. During times when the NDR U.S. Stock Market Model is on a sell signal, portions of the Fund’s allocations to these Categories will be allocated to cash and cash equivalents, including short term U.S. Treasury ETFs, U.S. Treasury securities, and money market funds. The Fund will increase its fixed income investments when the NDR U.S. Stock Market Model returns to levels indicating that major risks have potentially subsided.
The Fund’s portfolio is rebalanced monthly, although the Advisor may engage in intra-month trades if the models show substantial changes.
The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means a relatively high percentage of the Fund’s assets may be invested in the securities of a limited number of issuers.
The Fund actively trades its portfolio securities in an attempt to achieve its investment objective.
|Period
|SSFI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-21.8%
|17.7%
|94.99%
|1 Yr
|-2.1%
|-26.4%
|18.0%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-29.6%
|52.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-33.0%
|28.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-27.0%
|12.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SSFI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.8%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-14.3%
|103.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-13.4%
|10.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|4.1%
|N/A
|Period
|SSFI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-21.8%
|28.6%
|95.80%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-26.4%
|38.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.6%
|52.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-33.0%
|29.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.0%
|16.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SSFI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.8%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-14.3%
|103.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-13.4%
|10.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|4.7%
|N/A
|SSFI
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSFI % Rank
|Net Assets
|37.5 M
|100
|124 B
|96.15%
|Number of Holdings
|8
|2
|8175
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|21.9 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|76.59%
|4.3%
|100.0%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSFI % Rank
|Cash
|23.41%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|N/A
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.88%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-150.81%
|188.92%
|N/A
|SSFI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.78%
|0.01%
|6.46%
|65.86%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|64.87%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|9.30%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|6.96%
|SSFI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SSFI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SSFI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|N/A
|SSFI
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSFI % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.22%
|0.00%
|17.29%
|82.09%
|SSFI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SSFI
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSFI % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|N/A
|SSFI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.249
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.177
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Regan is a graduate of Ashland University (Ohio). During his college career, Regan interned with Day Hagan in the summer of 2009 and was a member of the Eagle Investment Group – a team of senior finance students that managed part of the school’s endowment fund. Regan joined the Day Hagan team full-time in April of 2012. Regan is a portfolio manager and analyst for all of Day Hagan’s proprietary strategies. He is currently pursuing his Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Prior to founding the firm, Don was Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager for Wells Fargo Bank’s PCS. During his tenure with Wells Fargo, Don concurrently served on Wells Fargo’s National Asset Allocation Committee and National Investment Policy Committees. Don’s role included directing wealth planning initiatives, asset allocation and investment strategy for Wells Fargo’s national PCS division. He also served as one of the members of the Investment Management Committee for Wells Fargo’s flagship equity portfolio, Signature Core. Prior to Wells Fargo, Don served as Director of Research and Portfolio Manager for Securities Corporation of Iowa (SCI). Don directed research, allocation, investments and strategy for the firm. He served as Portfolio Manager for the SCI Traditional Value Equity, Blue Chip Bellwether Growth, Industry Select and Tactical Balanced investment strategies. SCI was acquired by Wells Fargo in early 2001. Prior to being recruited as Director of Research for SCI, Don was Chief Sector Analyst and Editor for Ned Davis Research, Inc., one of the largest independent research organizations in the world. Don provided research and recommendations to institutional clients both national and international. Don has conducted research and developed decision-based asset allocation and individual stock buy/sell programs at the institutional level since 1988. From 1989 through 1996, Don also served as editor for the following institutional research periodicals: Industry Watch, Group Update, Techno-Fundamental Ranks, and Top 30 Picks. Don has been quoted in several financial publications including the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Atlanta Constitution, and USA Today. He is a frequent speaker at investment conferences and on radio programs.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Arthur S. Day, Partner, for Day Hagan Asset Management; a SEC registered investment advisory firm. Art is a thirty+ (30+) year investment industry veteran, working with major Wall Street investment firms as a retail and institutional advisor. His investment career began in 1984 as an account executive with Dean Witter Reynolds. In 1987, he was recruited by E.F. Hutton, which through numerous mergers and corporate realignments became Shearson Lehman Brothers. During his tenure with Shearson Lehman Brothers, and aided by his affiliation with Capital Vectors Inc., Art was instrumental in initiating the launch of the Shearson Lehman Brothers TRAC mutual fund allocation program. The TRAC allocation program is often cited as setting the standard by which portfolios are allocated based on clients’ risk profiles determined through questionnaires. This first-of-its-kind strategy accumulated more than $5 billion within a year of its launch, and has since been duplicated by nearly every major and regional firm on Wall Street. In 1993, Art accepted an offer from PaineWebber as First Vice President of investments. (PaineWebber was subsequently acquired by UBS.) During his tenure, he was an advocate and leading participant in numerous alternative strategies ranging from private equity, wealth preservation insurance solutions, and single and multi-manager hedge fund strategies. In 1999, Art began his association with Engagement Systems as an investor and owner. He was also a leading contributor to the development of the firm’s client centric Skill-Weighted investment platform. Engagement Systems’ development of the Skill Weighted Portfolio Methodology emphasized index funds and ETFs due to market efficiencies, low fee structures and broad diversification. In 2006, Art and Donald Hagan joined forces to form Day Hagan Asset Management to introduce and promote the Day Hagan Global Asset Allocation Strategy, a quantitative dynamic rebalancing index strategy, for national retail and institutional distribution.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
