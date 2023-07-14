The Fund’s investment advisor, Day Hagan Asset Management (the “Advisor”), actively manages the Fund’s portfolio using proprietary investment models co-developed with Ned Davis Research (“NDR”). The Fund is considered a “fund of funds” that, under normal market conditions, seeks to achieve its investment objective by principally investing in unaffiliated fixed income exchange traded funds that invest in fixed income categories (“Underlying Funds”). The fixed income categories to which the Fund may seek exposure through the Underlying Funds are U.S. investment grade corporate bonds, U.S. long-term treasury securities, U.S. mortgage-backed securities, international investment grade bonds, U.S. treasury inflation-protected securities, U.S. high yield bonds, emerging market bonds, and U.S. floating rate notes (each, a “Category”, and, collectively, the “Categories”). The Fund will attempt to enhance returns relative to the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index by overweighting and underweighting its exposure to the Categories and may reduce its overall exposure to certain ETFs as determined by its risk management model.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest, indirectly through the Underlying Funds, at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed income securities and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund may invest in Underlying Funds without any constraints as to the duration (i.e., the sensitivity of a fixed income security’s price to interest rate changes), maturity and country of domicile (including emerging market countries) of the securities held by the Underlying Funds. Certain of the Underlying Funds may hold, without limit, debt securities of any credit quality including below investment grade debt securities (also known as “junk” bonds), and may invest in debt securities that are in default.

The Fund utilizes the NDR Fixed Income Model, to determine its allocation to each Category. The model combines unique macroeconomic and technical indicators that are designed to (i) evaluate the relative attractiveness of Underlying Funds across Categories; (ii) reallocate assets from Categories with unfavorable characteristics to areas providing the greatest opportunities; and (iii) protect capital by lowering duration and reducing credit risk during weak economic environments. The indicators for each Category focus on risk/reward characteristics of each Category with the goal of investing in the areas that have the highest probability of maximizing total return. By combining multiple and diverse indicators, which historically have been shown to add value in Category allocation decisions, the model seeks to objectively assess the weight of the evidence and generate Category allocation recommendations. The Fund’s allocation to a particular Category may be greater than 25%. Conversely, the Fund’s allocation to a particular Category may be reduced to 0% if the Category’s model composite is at low levels.

As part of the NDR Fixed Income model, the Fund also utilizes the NDR U.S. Stock Market Model to identify potential broader equity market risks that could negatively impact certain fixed income Categories. Should the NDR U.S. Stock Market Model generate a sell signal for equities, the Fund may reduce exposure to fixed income Categories that have historically evidenced a positive correlation with equities. Categories that have historically had positive correlations with U.S. equities are U.S. floating rate notes, U.S. investment grade corporate bonds, U.S. high yield bonds, and emerging market bonds. During times when the NDR U.S. Stock Market Model is on a sell signal, portions of the Fund’s allocations to these Categories will be allocated to cash and cash equivalents, including short term U.S. Treasury ETFs, U.S. Treasury securities, and money market funds. The Fund will increase its fixed income investments when the NDR U.S. Stock Market Model returns to levels indicating that major risks have potentially subsided.

The Fund’s portfolio is rebalanced monthly, although the Advisor may engage in intra-month trades if the models show substantial changes.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means a relatively high percentage of the Fund’s assets may be invested in the securities of a limited number of issuers.

The Fund actively trades its portfolio securities in an attempt to achieve its investment objective.