The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in equity securities of companies in developed markets (including the U.S.) and emerging markets (including frontier market countries) that, in the view of Calamos Advisors LLC (“Calamos Advisors” or the “Sub-adviser”), have above average growth potential and meet the environmental, social and governance ("ESG") criteria set out below. The Fund will maintain a minimum investment in non-U.S. equity securities, including emerging markets that will be no less than 40% of the Fund's net assets under normal market conditions. The Fund will generally be invested in a minimum of five (5) countries.

Emerging markets are markets of countries in the initial stages of industrialization and generally have low per capita income. Foreign (non-U.S.) companies are those that either maintain their principal place of business outside of the United States, have their securities principally traded on non-U.S. exchanges or were formed under the laws of non-U.S. countries. Foreign companies may include companies doing business in the United States but meet the general criteria of a foreign company described above. Certain emerging markets are sometimes referred to as "frontier markets." Frontier markets are the least advanced capital markets in the developing world. Frontier markets are countries with investable stock markets that are less established than those in the emerging markets. To determine if a country is an emerging market or frontier market country, Calamos Advisors will use the classification provided by MSCI, Inc, a global investment research firm that provides stock indexes and portfolio risk and performance analytics. Foreign securities include American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") or securities guaranteed by a U.S. person but which represent underlying shares of foreign issuers, and may include foreign securities in the form of European Depositary Receipts ("EDRs"), Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") or other securities representing underlying shares of foreign issuers.

Calamos Advisers (“the team”) utilizes a proprietary ESG rating system, considering both quantitative and qualitative factors, to identify responsible, engaged companies (companies that demonstrate awareness and action surrounding the material ESG issues facing their businesses and industries). The team believes that a company's understanding of ESG principles demonstrates the qualities of innovation and leadership that create a distinct competitive advantage and build long-term value for a company. Calamos Advisors considers a company's position on various factors such as ecological limits, environmental stewardship, environmental strategies, stance on human rights and equality, societal impact as well as its corporate governance practices. The team conducts fundamental research to find companies with attractive ESG and financial attributes. In conducting fundamental research, Calamos Advisors combines traditional investment information with its proprietary three-pronged ESG process to identify investments which it believes promote certain environmental and/or social characteristics. Calamos Advisors believes that this creates a complete picture of how each company behaves commercially and how it deals with existing and emerging ESG risks and opportunities. The three-pronged ESG process consists of: 1) exclusionary screens; 2) materiality assessments and 3) environmental and social impact scoring.

Calamos Advisors utilizes a range of data sources as part of its proprietary ESG ratings system. These data sources may include: corporate disclosures, third party research providers (e.g., ISS ESG, MSCI ESG, Bloomberg, etc.), non-governmental organizations (“NGOs”) and non-profits (e.g., Greenpeace, Friends of Earth, etc.), academic publications, news services and memberships. While the team may utilize the underlying data which supports a third party’s ESG rating of an issuer, the team does not rely on any ESG ratings of third-party research providers. Calamos Advisors employs its proprietary ESG ratings system for both initial company recommendations and ongoing monitoring of investments.

Calamos Advisors may sell an investment in cases of valuation adjustments, availability of more attractive alternatives, or breakdowns in financial fundamentals or ESG performance.

The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”).