Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$0

Holdings in Top 10

19.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.4
$23.24
$26.43

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SROI - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    N/A

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in equity securities of companies in developed markets (including the U.S.) and emerging markets (including frontier market countries) that, in the view of Calamos Advisors LLC (“Calamos Advisors” or the “Sub-adviser”), have above average growth potential and meet the environmental, social and governance ("ESG") criteria set out below. The Fund will maintain a minimum investment in non-U.S. equity securities, including emerging markets that will be no less than 40% of the Fund's net assets under normal market conditions. The Fund will generally be invested in a minimum of five (5) countries.

Emerging markets are markets of countries in the initial stages of industrialization and generally have low per capita income. Foreign (non-U.S.) companies are those that either maintain their principal place of business outside of the United States, have their securities principally traded on non-U.S. exchanges or were formed under the laws of non-U.S. countries. Foreign companies may include companies doing business in the United States but meet the general criteria of a foreign company described above. Certain emerging markets are sometimes referred to as "frontier markets." Frontier markets are the least advanced capital markets in the developing world. Frontier markets are countries with investable stock markets that are less established than those in the emerging markets. To determine if a country is an emerging market or frontier market country, Calamos Advisors will use the classification provided by MSCI, Inc, a global investment research firm that provides stock indexes and portfolio risk and performance analytics. Foreign securities include American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") or securities guaranteed by a U.S. person but which represent underlying shares of foreign issuers, and may include foreign securities in the form of European Depositary Receipts ("EDRs"), Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") or other securities representing underlying shares of foreign issuers.

Calamos Advisers (“the team”) utilizes a proprietary ESG rating system, considering both quantitative and qualitative factors, to identify responsible, engaged companies (companies that demonstrate awareness and action surrounding the material ESG issues facing their businesses and industries). The team believes that a company's understanding of ESG principles demonstrates the qualities of innovation and leadership that create a distinct competitive advantage and build long-term value for a company. Calamos Advisors considers a company's position on various factors such as ecological limits, environmental stewardship, environmental strategies, stance on human rights and equality, societal impact as well as its corporate governance practices. The team conducts fundamental research to find companies with attractive ESG and financial attributes. In conducting fundamental research, Calamos Advisors combines traditional investment information with its proprietary three-pronged ESG process to identify investments which it believes promote certain environmental and/or social characteristics. Calamos Advisors believes that this creates a complete picture of how each company behaves commercially and how it deals with existing and emerging ESG risks and opportunities. The three-pronged ESG process consists of: 1) exclusionary screens; 2) materiality assessments and 3) environmental and social impact scoring.

Calamos Advisors utilizes a range of data sources as part of its proprietary ESG ratings system. These data sources may include: corporate disclosures, third party research providers (e.g., ISS ESG, MSCI ESG, Bloomberg, etc.), non-governmental organizations (“NGOs”) and non-profits (e.g., Greenpeace, Friends of Earth, etc.), academic publications, news services and memberships. While the team may utilize the underlying data which supports a third party’s ESG rating of an issuer, the team does not rely on any ESG ratings of third-party research providers. Calamos Advisors employs its proprietary ESG ratings system for both initial company recommendations and ongoing monitoring of investments.

Calamos Advisors may sell an investment in cases of valuation adjustments, availability of more attractive alternatives, or breakdowns in financial fundamentals or ESG performance.

The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”).

Read More

SROI - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SROI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SROI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SROI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SROI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

SROI - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SROI Category Low Category High SROI % Rank
Net Assets 0 N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 114 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 1.48 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 19.45% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 3.40%
  2. Apple Inc 3.30%
  3. Alphabet Inc 2.81%
  4. Visa Inc 1.62%
  5. Quanta Services Inc 1.44%
  6. Merck Co Inc 1.41%
  7. Sony Group Corp 1.39%
  8. SAP SE 1.39%
  9. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 1.37%
  10. Starbucks Corp 1.34%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SROI % Rank
Stocks 		95.94% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		4.06% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SROI % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SROI % Rank
US 		53.21% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		42.72% N/A N/A N/A

SROI - Expenses

Operational Fees

SROI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.95% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.95% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

SROI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

SROI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SROI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

SROI - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SROI Category Low Category High SROI % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SROI Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SROI Category Low Category High SROI % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SROI Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

SROI - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

